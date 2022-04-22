Manchester City Scores & Results

Premier League leaders Manchester City will look to take a step closer to the title when they entertain Watford on Saturday afternoon and you can keep up-to-date on the latest Manchester City scores and results by visiting our Fixtures & results page.

Manchester City v Watford Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 23rd April 2022

Three of Man City’s last four games across competitions have seen over 2.5 goals

Watford have conceded two or more in five of their last six

The Hornets have failed to score in three of their last five

On paper, this weekend’s meeting between Manchester City and Watford should prove to be a complete mis-match but it may not be quite so one-sided as many predict.

Edge of the seat

This is edge-of-the-seat stuff for Manchester City fans as they watch nervously as Liverpool chase their side all the way towards the finish line, Jurgen Klopp’s men having been red-hot in recent weeks with Man City only just getting the job done from one week to the next. Any slip-ups by Pep Guardiola’s men will surely be pounced upon by the Reds although to be fair, we don’t envisage Watford causing an upset when they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Slowed the pace

While Man City have slowed the pace slightly in recent weeks, Watford have by-and-large been pretty abysmal throughout the season. The Hornets are onto their third manager since the start of the campaign and the prospects of them saving their Premier League status are realistically nil. Mathematically Watford could mount a late great escape but going on recent form we struggle to see where any inspiration will come from and either way, points aren’t really going to be forthcoming on Saturday afternoon.

Playing cautious

Nevertheless, while many are predicting a thrashing of seismic proportions this weekend, we’re playing cautious about such predictions. True, Watford have been pretty poor this term and they have been on the receiving end of a few hammerings but on the whole, Man City aren’t demolishing many opponents this term. Guardiola’s men did enjoy a routine 3-0 win over Brighton last time out but they could only manage a goal-less draw with Crystal Palace last month and beat a poor Burnley side by ‘only’ two goals at the start of April.

Nothing to lose

City did get the better of Watford when the sides met at Vicarage Road earlier in the campaign, Guardiola’s men running in as 3-1 winners but this wasn’t a convincing scoreline by any means given the two sides’ respective league positions. City will almost certainly get the better of the Hornets a second time but with the visitors resigned to their fate, we envisage them giving this one a real go with little to lose. They may well put City on the back foot at times and keep the scoreline respectable, a City win by a margin of two goals a realistic proposition on Saturday afternoon.

Back Man City to win by a two-goal margin at best odds of 3/1