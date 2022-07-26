Manchester City Scores & Results

Manchester City finished at the summit of the Premier League last season after seeing off the threat of a resurgent Liverpool at the business end of the campaign and Pep Guardiola’s men will be going all-out to successfully defend their title in 2022/23, therefore now is an ideal time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Manchester City scores and results ahead of the new season.

Manchester City Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

In terms of their Premier League campaign, 2021/22 was another successful season for Manchester City with Pep Guardiola’s men winning their fourth top-flight trophy in five seasons after a thrilling and thoroughly impressive comeback against Aston Villa in their final match of the campaign. Nevertheless there will have been huge disappointment that this was their only piece of silverware, arch-rivals Liverpool taking both domestic cups and Real Madrid claiming the Champions league. Indeed their cup progression was disappointing with a fourth-round defeat to West Ham United in the League Cup and a semi-final defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup, as well as a somewhat dramatic exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the last four of the tournament.

Star player for 2022/23

The Manchester City squad contains a wealth of top-quality talent, however they have a stand-out player in the form of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is two-time winner of the PFA Player of the Year award and he can justly be termed the best midfielder in the history of the Premier League. He is one of the most decorated players in the top-flight with four league medals, five League Cup medals and one FA Cup medal. He has undoubted passing ability and creativity, therefore with the addition of Haaland to the side we could see Man City rise to the same heights in 2022/23.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Manchester City’s squad is too good not to be competing at the upper end of the Premier League from the outset and with Haaland now in the squad it seems as though they will once again come out on top in the race for the league title. Nevertheless they have waved goodbye to a handful of key players and should Haaland suffer injury at any point, then they might be lacking somewhat in terms of firepower.

What are the odds on Man City for 2022/23?

The Premier League Winner betting market has Manchester City in pole position at best odds of just 7/10.