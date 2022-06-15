Man City Scores & Results

Manchester City dominated in the Premier League in 2021/22 and they are expected to do so again next season

Manchester City favourites to win FA Cup, League Cup, Premier League and Champions League in 2022/23

Liverpool were in with a chance of achieving an unprecedented quadruple last season but in the end they only had the FA Cup and League Cup to show for their efforts, a paltry return at the end of a campaign which showed so much promise. In 2022/23 the Reds will likely be in the shadow of Man City as Pep Guardiola’s men look to continue the momentum following their Premier League success of 2021/22.

Liverpool were on the verge of making history last season, Jurgen Klopp’s men heading into the final few weeks of the campaign hot on the heels of Man City in the race for the Premier League title and into the final of the Champions league where they had been installed as firm favourites to beat Real Madrid. In the end they finished one point short of glory in the Premier League and lost to Real Madrid in the Champions league Final, the Reds’ only pieces of silverware coming in the FA Cup and League Cup, two competitions which, to be fair, are pretty low on the priorities of the biggest clubs in the land.

Next season all eyes will be on Liverpool as they look to make amends for what was a disappointing 2021/22 campaign but as we head ever closer to the new season, Manchester City have been installed as favourites on all four fronts. Pep Guardiola’s men are big favourites to win the Premier League title once again at a general 8/13 (Liverpool priced at 9/4), while the Citizens are 10/3 favourites for Champions League success (Liverpool currently 6/1). City are 4/1 to take the FA Cup from 6/1 shots Liverpool next term while they are 11/4 to do the same in the League Cup , Liverpool priced at 6/1 in this market.

Manchester City 2022/23 Odds

Premier League – 8/13

Champions League – 10/3

FA Cup – 4/1

League Cup – 11/4