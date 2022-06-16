Manchester City Scores

Manchester City took the Premier League title in what was a close-run 2021/22 campaign and they will be aiming to get things off to the best possible start next season, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Manchester City scores and results as we head ever closer to the new campaign.

Manchester City face a tricky start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign

Defending Premier League champions and 2022/23 title favourites Manchester City haven’t been handed the easiest opener for the new campaign.

Manchester City won the 2021/22 Premier League title by the narrowest of margins with just a single point separating them from second-placed Liverpool and they face a tough start to the new season when they lock horns with top-four hopefuls West Ham United at the London Stadium on match-day one. Pep Guardiola’s men were held to a 2-2 draw in the same fixture last season and while this trip to the capital is probably their hardest assignment in the opening six games, there are still some potential banana skins coming their way in the opening stages of the campaign.

The Citizens lock horns with a much-improved Newcastle United at St James’ Park in their third outing of the season, the Magpies certain to have strengthened significantly by the time the first ball is kicked in anger next season. Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle finished the 2021/22 campaign in excellent fashion and they will be up for the challenge when the defending Premier League champions come to town.

Manchester City will then lock horns with Aston Villa on match-day six, the West Midlands side also likely to be bolstered following an eye-catching summer outlay in the transfer window.

At the time of writing, Pep Guardiola’s men are 4/5 favourites to lift the Premier League trophy for the fifth time in just six seasons and newly-arrived Erling Harland is 9/2 favourite to win the Premier League Golden Boot. The Citizens are also market favourites for the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.