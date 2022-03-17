Man United Scores & Results

Man United were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening and they have dropped out of the top four of the Premier League, therefore why not visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Man United scores and results.

Update: 17.03.22

Manchester United had the edge over Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League outing and the 3-2 win at Old Trafford kept them in touch with the top four in the table.

Hit-and-miss

Manchester United have been very hit and miss this season under Ralf Rangnick and while they managed to get the better of Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League outing, this win came on the back of an abysmal showing against local rivals Manchester City a few days earlier. The Red Devils were dumped out of the Champions League following a 1-0 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening and as such, any chances of silverware this season have now gone up in smoke.

Season to forget

All-in-all, this has been a season to forget for Manchester United and the best they can now realistically hope for is a top four finish in the Premier League. Even this is far from certain given United’s shaky form and as things stand they sit one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal with the Gunners having two games-in-hand over Rangnick’s men.

Ready to pounce

Indeed as the business end of the campaign fast approaches, Manchester United face tough competition in the battle for a top four berth from the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers who are all ready to pounce upon any slip-ups by the Red Devils. The bookies go 4/1 that Man United do manage to haul themselves into the top four by the end of the season, however that leaves them behind Tottenham Hotspur in the betting, the North Londoners a general 5/2 shot for a Champions League berth.

European bid

As far as a European berth is concerned, Manchester United look pretty much nailed on for a place in next season’s Europa League or Europa Conference League, most bookies going 1/7 that they finish in the top six of the Premier League. This would be scant consolation for failing to reach the Champions League perhaps but it would nevertheless give United a chance to grab the silverware which was desperately craved this season.

Manchester United Premier League Odds

1/7 – Top Six Finish

4/1 – Top Four Finish

Update: 07.03.22

Manchester United were utterly abysmal in their 4-1 defeat by Manchester City at the weekend and on the back of this demolition the odds on them finishing the season in the top four of the Premier League have drifted out to a general 4/1.

Uphill struggle for Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick’s side face an uphill battle to clinch a Champions League berth at the end of the season, the Red Devils having been leapfrogged by Arsenal in the Premier League table and out at 4/1 for a top four finish to the season. Indeed a noteworthy statistic is that United had just 8% of possession in the closing 15 minutes of their Manchester derby match and this was a clear indicator that they had completely given up the ghost by that point.

Just a single point separates Rangnick’s men from fourth-placed Arsenal although the Gunners have three games-in-hand over the Red Devils as things stand. Clearly there’s much left to play for between now and the end of the season but United’s task is a huge one and a top-four finish is now surely Arsenal’s to lose.

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League outing and defeat here would almost certainly spell the end as far as their top-four ambitions are concerned. They also lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at the end of next month but by then the battle might well be over.

Improved Gunners

Having struggled through a rocky start to the season at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has battled hard to lift his side into the top-four, something which seemed rather unlikely only a few months ago. The Gunners are big odds-on at 4/9 for a top four finish to the campaign although they have some tough fixtures ahead of them in the coming weeks.

A chance for the Hammers

As for West Ham, they aren’t completely out of contention for a top four finish to the season but they are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played three games more than Arteta’s men. On home form alone, West Ham have been hugely impressive but their away performances have let them down somewhat and much depends on their upcoming home fixtures against Man City and Arsenal. The Hammers are a 14/1 shot for a top four finish this term, therefore if you’re looking for a lengthier punt this must be the best option at this stage of the campaign.

Update: 02.03.22

Manchester United have been far from impressive in recent weeks and they are clinging onto a top four position in the Premier League by their fingertips.

Manchester United’s goal-less draw with Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday was little to get too excited about, the Red Devils squandering many chances and allowing the Hornets to head home with a valuable point for their troubles. Ralf Rangnick won’t have been best pleased about this result and it did little to cement United’s position in the top four of the Premier League.

As things stand, the Red Devils still sit fourth in the division but their lead over fifth-placed West Ham United and sixth-placed Arsenal remains a slender one, the Hammers and Gunners each sitting just two points behind Rangnick’s men with the latter having three games-in-hand at the time of writing. Indeed in the ‘Top Four’ betting market, Arsenal are well ahead of the Red Devils at general odds of 8/11 while the Old Trafford outfit are odds-against to finish in the top four at a general 2/1.

While Manchester United’s recent form has been little to write home about, they have avoided defeat (in 90 minutes) in all of their last eleven games across competitions although they have been forced to a draw (in 90 minutes) in six of these. This is certainly not the sort of form which is rewarded with a Champions League berth and as things stand it would be no huge surprise were United to drop out of the European berths completely unless they can start stringing together a decent winning run.

Having been dumped out of the FA Cup last month, the Premier League provides United with their only chance of domestic silverware and to be fair, this is well out of reach. On the European front, Rangnick’s men remain in the Champions League and they are in the driving seat ahead of their second-leg meeting with Atletico Madrid having held their opponents to a 1-1 in the Spanish capital in the first leg last week.

Manchester United Premier League Odds

1/7 – Top Six Finish

2/1 – Top Four Finish

150/1 – Top Two Finish

500/1 – Premier League Winner

20/1 – Champions League Winner

Update: 23.02.22

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month and they followed this with a fine 4-2 win over Leeds United last weekend.

Manchester United sit comfortably in the top four of the Premier League table as things stand, four points separating them from fifth-placed West Ham United. Their only real concern as they bid for a Champions League berth is Arsenal who have been enjoying some solid league form in recent weeks and who enjoy three games-in-hand over the Red Devils.

Under Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United have been plodding along quite nicely with just a single defeat (in 90 minutes) since he took the reins, this being against an in-form Wolves outfit. In other competitions the Red Devils have been a mixed bag with their low point being an exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough.

Following back-to-back Premier League wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United, the leading UK bookies have shortened the odds on Manchester United finishing the season in the Premier League top-four to a general 7/4 although this leaves them behind Arsenal in the betting. The Gunners are a 5/4 shot for a top-four finish and a return to Champions League action on account of their recent solid form and three games-in-hand.

Tottenham Hotspur aren’t too far behind in the market at a general 5/2, Spurs boosting their chances of a top-four finish following their 3-2 win over league leaders Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

In domestic competition, the Premier League provides the Red Devils with their only (albeit extremely slim) chance of any silverware given that they have now been dumped out of the FA Cup, however they have made it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League and are a 20/1 shot to go all the way and become European champions.

Manchester United Premier League Odds

1/6 – Top Six Finish

7/4 – Top Four Finish

100/1 – Top Two Finish

500/1 – Premier League Winner

20/1 – Champions League Winner

Update: 15.02.22

Manchester United have dropped points in each of their last two Premier League outings and the odds on them achieving a top-four finish in the Premier League have lengthened as a result.

Manchester United have been hugely disappointing since the start of the month, an FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough (via a penalty shoot-out) has been followed by back-to-back draws against bottom side Burnley and mid-table outfit Southampton, the latter at Old Trafford. As such, United remain outside the top four in the Premier League table and the leading UK bookies have lengthened the odds on them finishing the season in a Champions League berth (on account of their final Premier League placing).

The Red Devils currently sit in fifth position in the league table with one point separating them from fourth-placed West Ham United, over whom they enjoy a game-in-hand. As such there is every possibility that Ralf Rangnick’s men will leapfrog the Hammers in the coming weeks although in order to do that they need to rediscover the art of winning games, something that has eluded them in recent weeks. Indeed Man United’s inconsistencies throughout the season make it hard to predict just where they will end up in the league table and the bookies go 23/10 that they do indeed finish in the top four.

Realistically, a top-six finish to the season is much more within United’s grasp right now and the Red Devils are a general price of 2/7 to achieve this aim. A top-two finish in the Premier League is now out at 250/1 while most bookies go 750/1 that United win the Premier League title.

Manchester United Premier League Odds

2/7 – Top Six Finish

23/10 – Top Four Finish

250/1 – Top Two Finish

750/1 – Premier League Winner

20/1 – Champions League Winner

Update: 09.02.22

Manchester United were forced to share the spoils with bottom side Burnley in their midweek Premier League outing last night and they have now dropped down to fifth position in the Premier League table.

Having been dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage by Championship side Middlesbrough on Friday evening, Manchester United fans will have been confident of seeing their side return to winning ways when locking horns with Premier League bottom side Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. Nevertheless despite going ahead through the efforts of Paul Pogba in the 18th minute, United were once again far from their best and conceded an equaliser just two minutes after the break.

The Red Devils failed to get going in the second half of what was a thoroughly winnable match against a Clarets outfit which have won just once in Premier League action this season. Indeed the visitors could, and should, have put this match out of reach by half-time but they just weren’t decisive enough and Burnley thoroughly deserved their point.

Where does this leave the Red Devils as they continue their bid for a Champions League berth? As things stand, Ralf Rangnick’s men sit in fifth position in the Premier League table with just a single point separating them from fourth-placed West Ham United and a game-in-hand over the Hammers. Nevertheless United’s inconsistencies throughout the campaign make it hard to predict whether they will clinch a top-four berth or drop out of the European places entirely.

As far as a top four finish to the season is concerned, United are now out at 2/1 although the bookies still fancy their chances of appearing in European football next term with most firms going 2/9 that they finish the season in the top-six. As far as the Premier League title is concerned, Rangnick’s men are out at 750/1 and this is a fair reflection of their chances at this stage of the campaign.

Manchester United Premier League Odds

2/9 – Top Six Finish

2/1 – Top Four Finish

225/1 – Top Two Finish

750/1 – Premier League Winner

Update: 26.01.22

Manchester United secured all three points late in the day against West Ham at the weekend and in the process hauled themselves into the top four in the Premier League table.

Having struggled for consistency throughout most of the first half of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Manchester United have managed to string together a decent run with wins in four of their last seven league outings and just a single defeat during that time. Having edged past West Ham United to the tune of 1-0 in their most recent match, Ralf Rangnick’s men have managed to haul themselves into the Premier League top four at the expense of the Hammers and the bookies have shortened the odds on them staying in that position at the end of the campaign.

It was Marcus Rashford who made sure of the three points at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon when he found the back of the net deep into stoppage time and the chances of United finishing the season with a Champions League berth on account of their league position appear to have increased. The leading bookmakers now go as low as 6/4 that the Red Devils finish in the top four this term and most pundits agree that this is well within their grasp.

As far as a top two finish is concerned, few fancy Manchester United’s chances with most firms going 100/1 that they end up in this position, while the more optimistic (and perhaps unrealistic) can back Rangnick’s men at a whopping 500/1 to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of 2021/22.

Manchester United Premier League Odds

6/4 – Top Four Finish

100/1 – Top Two Finish

500/1 – Premier League Winner

Update: 20.01.22

Manchester United are falling behind in their bid to finish the season in the top four of the Premier League and the bookies have lengthened the odds on them doing so.

Manchester United enjoyed a welcome but unconvincing win over Crystal Palace in Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge six weeks ago, however since then the Red Devils have been far from convincing. From being odds-on for a top-four finish when Rangnick took the reins, the Old Trafford outfit are now out at a general 2/1 to finish the campaign in a Champions League berth.

United enjoyed a solid 3-1 win away to Brentford in their last outing but on the whole they have struggled with inconsistency since the start of the season, something which continues to hold them back as we head deeper into the second half of the campaign. The Red Devils have won just two of their last five Premier League matches and these wins came against struggling Burnley and Brentford. On the whole, United really don’t look like top-four contenders right now although in fairness they sit just two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United and enjoy a game-in-hand over the Gunners.

Perhaps more importantly, United also sit behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur who are both enjoying some decent form in the Premier League right now and Rangnick will be desperate to turn things around and embark on a winning run as soon as possible. In other betting markets, United are now way out at 150/1 to finish the season in the top two of the Premier League and they are now a 500/1 shot to win the Premier League title.

Manchester United Premier League Odds

2/1 – Top Four Finish

150/1 – Top Two Finish

500/1 – Premier League Winner

Update: 04.12.21

Fred fired Manchester United to victory on Sunday afternoon and gave new manager Ralf Rangnick the perfect debut at Old Trafford in the process.

The Ralf Rangnick reign at Old Trafford got off to a perfect start on Sunday afternoon as Fred managed to overcome a stubborn Crystal Palace defence and score the only goal of the game in what was a frustrating afternoon for the home side. Indeed the Eagles managed to weather an early onslaught before mounting another solid defensive display at a venue where they have avoided defeat in their last two visits. Nevertheless Palace’s resistance was finally broken just thirteen minutes from time when Fred banged-in his second goal of the campaign with his unflavoured right foot.

Until the effort from the Brazilian, Rangnick’s new charges created many decent chances although it rarely looked as though they would find the back of the net.

This hard-fought victory extended the Red Devils’ unbeaten run across all competitions to four games and more importantly it keeps them in touch with the top four in the Premier League table with just three points and two positions separating them from fourth-placed West Ham United as things stand.

On the back of this second consecutive win, the bookies have further shortened the odds on Manchester United finishing the season in the top-four of the Premier League with most firms going a general 4/6 that they clinch a Champions League berth on account of their final league placing. They have moved out slightly from 22/1 to 25/1 for a top-two finish over the past few days while they are now 100/1 to win the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Manchester United Premier League Odds

4/6 – Top Four Finish

25/1 – Top Two Finish

100/1 – Premier League Winner

Michael Carrick took the reins of the Red Devils for the third and final time last night as his temporary charges edged past Arsenal to the tune of 3-2 in their midweek Premier League outing. Ralf Rangnick will now take charge of a side closing in on the top-four in the Premier League before he too is likely replaced during the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again played his ‘Get out of jail card’ last night by securing all three points for Manchester United from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, the Portuguese hitman having scored his first of the match just eighteen minutes earlier. The Red Devils went behind in the thirteenth minute when Emile Smith Rowe scored the opener with Red Devils keeper David de Gea on the ground injured, however Bruno Fernandes brought them level shortly before the break. Cristiano’s first goal of the game came in the 52nd minute and Martin Odegaard equalised soon after before Ronaldo scored the winner from the spot.

Ronaldo is now the first player to have scored 800 top-level goals in his career (his second took him to 801 last night) and it was certainly a response to suggestions that his style of play may not sit well with new manager Ralf Rangnick’s plan which will likely be based on a pressing approach.

As far as United are concerned, Ronaldo’s penalty took them to within three points of the top four in the Premier League and on the back of last night’s much-needed win they are now odds-on at 4/5 to claim a Champions League berth at the end of the season through a top-four finish.

Manchester United Premier League Odds

4/5 – Top Four Finish

22/1 – Top Two Finish

125/1 – Premier League Winner