Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Preview

8:00pm, Wednesday 1st March 2023. Anfield Stadium

Liverpool have been struggling to find their feet this season and we envisage them coming off second best when they entertain a Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit against which they lost 3-0 in the previous meeting four weeks ago.

Elimination from Champions League

After almost winning every trophy available to them last season, Liverpool have performed well below their usual standards for much of the current campaign. They have failed miserably to successfully defend their domestic trophies of 2021/22 and are on the brink of elimination from the Champions League following a 5-2 demolition at home to Real Madrid last week.

Substandard Reds

Jurgen Klopp’s men could only manage a share of the spoils in a goal-less draw at Crystal Palace in their last outing and many are questioning their ability to qualify for European competition this term. Off the back of two substandard performances, Jurgen Klopp will be eager for a response from his side but on current showings, we’re not convinced that he will get the response which he so desires.

Resurgent Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have welcomed a new manager to Molineux and on the back of this they have enjoyed something of a resurgence. They have managed to haul themselves out of the drop zone although at the time of writing they sit just three points and three positions above 18th-placed Everton in the Premier League table.

Away Win

The West Midlands outfit have suffered just a single defeat in their last four with two wins during this time and just a few weeks on from their thumping of Liverpool at Molineux, we’ll be siding with them to inflict further misery on Klopp’s men by taking all three points at Anfield tonight.

Back Wolves to win at best odds of 13/2