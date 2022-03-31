Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool are hot on the heels of Manchester City at the top end of the Premier League and as such they cannot afford to slip-up between now and the end of the season, therefore why not visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Liverpool scores and results ahead of their weekend clash with Watford at Anfield.

Liverpool v Watford Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 at 12:30pm, Saturday 2nd April 2022

Liverpool have managed clean sheets in all-but-two of their last nine home league games

Under 2.5 goals have been scored in Liverpool’s last three Premier League matches

Under 3.5 goals have been scored in seven of Watford’s last eight away league matches

The Premier League action makes a welcome return from the international break this weekend and Liverpool get proceedings underway on Saturday lunchtime when they entertain Watford at Anfield. This is a massive game for both sides, Liverpool aiming to overtake Man City at the summit of the Premier League table and Watford looking to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were involved in an important international match when Senegal edged past Egypt via a penalty shoot out and it remains to be seen what sort of shape the Reds are in after all their stars return from their overseas adventures. Both Salah and Mane could be physically drained and as such there is every possibility that they will be on the bench at the start of this match.

Watford had relatively few players involved in international matters and as such, Roy Hodgson’s men will have benefitted from two weeks of solid organisation. The Hornets boss will look to keep most of his men behind the ball in this one and odds of 25/1 about a surprise home win looks tempting given the scenario the visitors find themselves in.

Perhaps the more sensible approach would be to side with the Hornets on the asian handicap with a +2.5 start at odds of 10/11. This is a decent price given that you would get a winning return if Watford drew, won, lost by one goal or even lost by two goals. Indeed in this scenario, Jurgen Klopp’s men would need to win by at least three clear goals and given their possible fatigue, the Reds boss would surely be satisfied with any sort of win here.

Back Watford +2.5 start (Asian handicap) at best odds of 10/11