Liverpool v Villarreal Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport 2 at 8pm, Wednesday 27th April 2022

Each of Liverpool’s last five Champions League wins have seen under five goals

Liverpool have scored first in all-but-one of their last outings

Six of Villarreal’s last seven games have seen less than three goals

Liverpool have made it through to the last four of this season’s Champions league and only Villarreal stand between Jurgen Klopp’s men and a place in the final of the tournament.

Battling on three fronts

Liverpool have enjoyed an excellent season thus far and they are still battling on three fronts as the end of the campaign fast approaches. The Reds have already claimed the League Cup and they are still genuine contenders for the FA Cup, Premier League trophy and Champions League crown. Nevertheless they will be very much up against it tonight when they entertain a Villarreal outfit which have impressed in this competition and we can expect a thrilling encounter on Merseyside in this semi-final first leg.

Picking up cards

Liverpool are understandably huge favourites in this one and this presents us with little in the way of value on almost all of the Reds’ markets, therefore we’ll be searching elsewhere for our betting options. The most obvious choice here concerns Etienne Capoue, a name which will be familiar to most on these shores due to his time with Watford. He has been very much at the heart of Villarreal’s midfield this season and he has been picking up many a card for his team throughout the campaign.

Indeed the French midfielder has amassed eight yellow cards in all competitions this term and he will be going all-out to disrupt the Reds’ midfield play here. He will be coming up against Thiago time and time again in this one and he will need to get stuck in should he wish to disrupt the flow of the game. Liverpool’s last three Champions league games at Anfield have seen a visiting midfielder shown a card and the most likely candidate tonight is Capoue, the Frenchman priced at 5/2 to be booked here.

