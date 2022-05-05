Premier League Football Scores

Liverpool go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a real thriller on Saturday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all of the latest Premier League football scores ahead of this clash.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 at 8:45pm, Saturday 7th May 2022

Liverpool sit just a single point behind Man City in the Premier League table

Liverpool have conceded an average of seven shots each game at Anfield this season

Spurs have lost all-but-one of their five away games to current top-seven sides this term

Back Liverpool to win and under 4.5 goals

We envisaged this bet coming in for the Villarreal match but we certainly didn’t expect Jurgen Klopp’s men to go missing for the first 45 minutes. Nevertheless they now turn their attention back to domestic matters when they entertain top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Saturday evening.

Amongst the goals

Liverpool really haven’t been in amongst the goals against the better sides in the top-flight, the four victories achieved on home soil against sides in the top-half of the table each seeing less than five goals. We envisage both defences being tested to the absolute limit in this one, however it’s fair to say that both have been extremely solid of late with the Reds managing clean sheets in all-but-one of their last nine at this venue and Spurs keeping their opponents at bay in each of their last three on the road.

Nevertheless Tottenham Hotspur don’t enjoy the best record at Anfield and given that neither side can afford any slip-ups between now and the end of the season, this could prove to be a tentative encounter in the early stages. Ultimately, Liverpool possess an abundance of quality and ruthlessness and this will be enough to see them over the line here. For that reason we’ll be siding with them to secure all three points with under 4.5 goals being scored along the way.

Back Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 goals at best odds of Evens