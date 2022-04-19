Liverpool Results & Scores

Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool are in league action tonight when they take on arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield and as such, now is an ideal time to check out the very latest Liverpool results and scores which can be found at our Fixtures & Results page.

Liverpool v Manchester United Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 8pm, Tuesday 19th April 2022

Liverpool have avoided defeat in their last six at home to Man United across competitions

The Reds have been winning at half-time and full-time in six of their last seven home league games

Man United have no clean sheets from their last eight on the road

Liverpool will be in confident mood ahead of tonight’s home clash with Manchester United and both teams will head into this important match desperate for a maximum points haul, the Reds aiming to haul themselves above Manchester City and into pole position while Man United bid to strengthen their top-four credentials.

In the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, Liverpool were pretty ruthless against Manchester City with Jurgen Klopp’s men storming into a 3-0 lead before leaking two goals. The Reds took City apart while keeping hold of the ball and creating gaps, something which the backline of tonight’s opponents Man United have been guilty of leaving on numerous occasions of late.

Rangnick will need to start with a midfield comprising of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic due to both Scott McTominay and Fred being absent through injury. Fernandes and Pogba aren’t too dependable in defence while Matic has been looking well off the pace, therefore envisage the hosts creating numerous chances and putting their opponents to the sword. With that in mind, we’ll be siding with Klopp’s men to be in front both at half-time and at the final whistle, something which they have managed in all-but-one of their last seven in the league at this venue.

Back Liverpool/Liverpool HT/FT at best odds of 6/5