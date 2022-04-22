Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool entertain Everton in the second and final Merseyside derby of the season on Sunday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the latest Liverpool scores and results ahead of this clash.

Liverpool v Everton Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 4:30pm, Sunday 24th April 2022

Liverpool’s last five games have each seen over 3.5 goals

Two of Liverpool’s last three have seen over 4.5 goals

Three of Everton’s last four have seen over 2.5 goals

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 4-1 at Goodison Park

There seems to be no stopping Liverpool right now, the Reds still in with a chance of winning all four major trophies up for grabs this term. Jurgen Klopp’s men have already bagged the League Cup and they have made it through to the final of the FA Cup, while they are in the last four of the Champions League and currently sit just a single point behind Manchester City in the Premier League. Having thrashed arch-rivals Manchester United to the tune of 4-0 in their last outing, Klopp will be confident of brushing aside Everton when the two sides meet in the final Merseyside derby of the campaign on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have been very much in amongst the goals on all fronts in recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp’s men scoring a grand total of seventeen in their last six games, against illustrious opponents such as Benfica and Manchester City. With this in mind, few envisage the Reds coming unstuck against an Everton side which are still in danger of dropping out of the top flight completely.

As things stand, Everton sit just one position and a single point above the relegation zone although they do enjoy a game-in-hand over each of the three sides currently sitting below them in the table. Nevertheless, given that Frank Lampard’s men have won a little over 25% of their league games this season, this game-in-hand could count for absolutely nothing. Either way it’s hard to envisage anything other than a comfortable Liverpool win in this one and with the Reds having seen over 4.5 goals in two of their last three, we’ll be siding with this outcome on Sunday afternoon.

Back Liverpool to win and over 4.5 goals at best odds of 11/4