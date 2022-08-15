Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool entertain Crystal Palace at Anfield tonight and the Reds will be confident of securing all three points on home soil, therefore now is an excellent time to check out all the latest Liverpool scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Match Preview

Liverpool have scored two or more goals in each of their last ten meetings with Crystal Palace

The Reds have kept clean sheets in all-but-one of their last seven home games against the Eagles

Mo Salah has scored seven goals and made six assists in the his last ten appearances against the Eagles

At the end of last season, Liverpool were pipped at the post in the race for the Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp’s men finishing just a single point behind arch-rivals Manchester City. Indeed, they were red hot throughout the 2021/22 campaign and were expected to carry the momentum into the new season although a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Fulham in their opening match was a far from ideal start. They will be more confident of securing a win in their first home game of the campaign tonight, Klopp’s men having gone unbeaten at Anfield throughout the whole of the 2021/22 season.

Liverpool will be without the services of Jota, Konate and Thiago for this clash but there’s little doubt that Klopp’s side oozes quality, therefore the general feeling is that this will be a routine victory for the home side. The Reds haven’t suffered defeat in their opening home game in any of the last eighteen campaigns and they have emerged victorious in their last nine. They have been defensively solid on home soil and should they manage to see off any counter-attacking threats, then they should bag all three points and keep a clean sheet into the bargain.

Palace had some genuine moments against Arsenal in their season opener but we envisage them struggling against the quality of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Back Liverpool to win-to-nil at best odds of 19/20