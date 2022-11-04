Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool came close to achieving an unprecedented quadruple last season but they failed on two fronts at the eleventh hour, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page and check out the latest Liverpool scores and results as they go in search of more silverware this term.

Liverpool Quadruple Betting Odds

Update: 04.11.22

There’s still a great deal of the 2022/23 season still ahead of us but the chances of Liverpool winning an unprecedented quadruple this term and starting to look slim.

We’re still very much in the early stages of the 2022/23 season and clearly much can still happen, however on current form it doesn’t look likely that Liverpool will manage the quadruple they came so close to achieving last season. The Reds only just missed out on the Premier League title by a single point at the close of the 2021/22 campaign while they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final despite being the better side for most of the contest. In the end they could only console themselves with the fact that they had won both domestic cups competitions but this would have been little consolation following a season which had promised so much.

Clearly the Champions League and Premier League trophies will be foremost on the minds of manager Jurgen Klopp although while they are looking solid in the former competition, the Reds are struggling to make an impact in the English top-flight. As things stand, Liverpool sit in ninth position in the league table – below the likes of Brighton and Fulham (the Cottagers having played one game more) – and the bookies currently price them as 80/1 outsiders to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of this season. Indeed some firms have them at odds against even to finish in the top four and claim a Champions league berth for next season through their final league placing.

In the FA Cup and League Cup, the defending champ0ions are second favourites in both competitions behind Manchester City while in the Champions league, the Reds are fourth favourites at a general 8/1, behind the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain.

Liverpool Odds 2022/23

80/1 – Premier League Title

8/1 – Champions League Trophy

13/2 – FA Cup

6/1 – League Cup

Update: 14.09.22

Liverpool’s bid to win an unprecedented quadruple went up in smoke in 2021/22, Jurgen Klopp’s men failing on the biggest two fronts with defeat in both the Champions League Final and the race for the Premier League title. Can they go one better in both competitions this term?

Liverpool’s 2021/22 campaign was thoroughly disappointing and while they did manage to win the FA Cup and League Cup, they failed in their most important quests. The Reds finished the Premier League campaign just a single point behind winners Manchester City, while they made it through to the Champions League Final, only to lose to Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to improve upon this by winning at least one of these two major competitions, however the Reds have generally been poor this season and they certainly don’t look anything close to being crowned European or even English champions. Klopp’s side currently sit in 7th position in the Premier League table with just two wins from their six league outings, while they were demolished 4-1 by Napoli in their opening Champions League match last week.

Liverpool did bounce back with a 2-1 win over Ajax at Anfield in their second European outing of the season but this is a very inconsistent Reds side right now and on recent form, it’s hard to envisage them managing any silverware this season.

Indeed, the Reds aren’t favourites in any competition this term with arch-rivals Manchester City heavily fancied on all fronts. Liverpool are second favourites to win the Premier League title at 6/1 (Man City 1/3) while they are fourth favourites at 7/1 to become European Champions (Man City favourites at 9/4). In both cup competitions, the defending champions are 6/1 to win the FA Cup (Man City 7/2) and 7/1 to take the League Cup (Man City 3/1).

Liverpool Odds 2022/23

6/1 – Premier League Title

7/1 – Champions League Trophy

6/1 – FA Cup

7/1 – League Cup

29.06.22

Liverpool came close to achieving the quadruple in 2021/22 but ultimately failed in their two toughest tests, however can they win all four major trophies on offer next season? The bookies go 400/1 that they can.

It was a season to remember for Liverpool in 2021/22, Jurgen Klopp’s men edging past Chelsea in the League Cup final and then achieving the same in the FA Cup final later in the season. They made it through to the final of the Champions League but fell against Real Madrid, while they pushed Manchester City all the way in the race for the Premier League title but finished just one point short of the line.

Given that these were easily the two biggest prizes on offer, Reds fans will have understandably been disappointed but a new dawn awaits with the 2022/23 campaign now just a few weeks away. Can Liverpool go one better in each of the competitions where they finished runners-up and can they successfully defend the two that they won?

The Reds will be once again facing some serious competition on both the domestic and the European fronts, however there remain doubts surrounding midfield and this is one area which Klopp will need to focus upon ahead of the new season.

Liverpool collected 92 points in the Premier League last term and ultimately they finished just a single point short of champions Manchester City, the latter firm favourites to retain their crown at the end of 2022/23. The Reds will also encounter fierce opposition from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur while Manchester United may well be a different kettle of fish under new gaffer Erik ten Hag.

In the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp enjoys a solid record with Liverpool having steered the side to three finals and one title during this time. They were odds-on favourites to take the crown in the French capital last month and the likelihood is that they will make it to the sharp end of the tournament in 2023, the bookmakers making the Reds second favourites (behind Man City) at 9/2 to win the trophy.

On the other side of the coin, Liverpool are 6/5 to finish the season empty handed and it doesn’t take that much imagination to envisage this happening. They needed penalty shoot-outs to see them past Chelsea in the finals of both the League Cup and FA Cup last season while they are behind Manchester City in both the Premier League Winner and Champions League Winner markets for 2022/23.

Liverpool Trophies 2022/23 Odds

400/1 – FA Cup; League Cup; Premier League; Champions League

100/1 – League Cup; FA Cup; Premier League

100/1 – League Cup; Premier League; Champions League

66/1 – FA Cup; Premier League; Champions League

14/1 – FA Cup; Premier League

6/5 – No Trophies

Update: 12.05.22

Liverpool have made it through to the final of this season’s Champions League and the odds on them winning an unprecedented quadruple have shortened to just 6/1.

Liverpool’s 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal last night sent them through to their tenth Champions League final whereupon they will lock horns with either Manchester City or Real Madrid. As such the Reds remain very much in the running for an historic quadruple although there is much work still to be done.

League Cup – Won

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the final of this season’s League Cup on 27th February, however the likelihood is that this won’t be their final piece of silverware in 2021/22.

Champions League – 5/6

Liverpool brushed aside Villarreal to the tune of 5-2 on aggregate to send themselves through to the final of this season’s Champions League. The Reds have been enjoying some red hot form in Europe’s top tier club competition and they will be heavily fancied against either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final of the competition. Jurgen Klopp’s men have swept past the likes of Inter Milan and Benfica en-route to this stage of the tournament and the bookies go odds-on at 5/6 that they become European champions once again.

FA Cup – 4/7

In just ten days time, Liverpool will get their second shot of silverware in 2021/22 when they lock horns with Chelsea at Wembley for the FA Cup. The Reds dumped rivals Manchester City out of the competition at the semi-final stage last month and having already secured the League Cup earlier in the campaign, most bookies go odds-on at 4/7 that Jurgen Klopp’s men send the Blues packing in West London on 14th May.

Premier League – 7/4

Things are extremely tight in the race to be crowned 2021/22 Premier League champions and while Manchester City remain in pole position, Liverpool sit just a single point behind them with four games left to play. In fairness City have the slightly easier run-in with games against Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Aston Villa while Liverpool are up against Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nevertheless this is a title race which could still go either way and the Reds are 7/4 to pip Pep Guardiola’s men at the post

19.04.22

Liverpool have the League Cup in the bag and many are talking about the possibility of Jurgen Klopp’s men managing an unprecedented quadruple this season, however it’s surely far too early to start talking of their chances, surely!

Liverpool are enjoying an excellent season thus far and having beaten arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, they remain on course for one of their most historic seasons ever.

Klopp’s side grabbed themselves the League Cup when they edged past Chelsea via a penalty shoot-out earlier in the season and having brushed aside Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, they can now look forward to a second Wembley appearance.

Less than seven weeks ago, Liverpool were around 50/1 to achieve the quadruple this season but a flurry of excellent wins on the domestic and European fronts since then has resulted in the odds in this market being slashed to just 7/1.

Indeed the past fortnight has been hugely important in Liverpool’s campaign with a 6-4 aggregate win over Benfica and a place booked in the semi-final of the Champions League as a result. During this time they have faced Manchester City twice, a 2-2 draw in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium being followed by a 3-2 win over Pep Guardiola’s men in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

The bookmakers certainly fancy the chances of the Reds adding more silverware to their League Cup trophy this season and while they are 13/10 favourites to win the Champions League, they are odds-on at just 8/15 to secure the FA Cup.

In the Premier League, just a single point separates Liverpool from leaders Man City and while Guardiola’s side are favourites in the title market due to their favourable run-in, the Reds can be backed at 23/10 to overhaul them between now and the end of the campaign.