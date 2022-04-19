Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool have already clinched the League Cup and are still in contention on three other fronts, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page and check out the latest Liverpool scores and results as they go in search of an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool Quadruple Betting Odds

Liverpool have the League Cup in the bag and many are talking about the possibility of Jurgen Klopp’s men managing an unprecedented quadruple this season, however it’s surely far too early to start talking of their chances, surely!

Liverpool are enjoying an excellent season thus far and having beaten arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, they remain on course for one of their most historic seasons ever.

Klopp’s side grabbed themselves the League Cup when they edged past Chelsea via a penalty shoot-out earlier in the season and having brushed aside Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, they can now look forward to a second Wembley appearance.

Less than seven weeks ago, Liverpool were around 50/1 to achieve the quadruple this season but a flurry of excellent wins on the domestic and European fronts since then has resulted in the odds in this market being slashed to just 7/1.

Indeed the past fortnight has been hugely important in Liverpool’s campaign with a 6-4 aggregate win over Benfica and a place booked in the semi-final of the Champions League as a result. During this time they have faced Manchester City twice, a 2-2 draw in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium being followed by a 3-2 win over Pep Guardiola’s men in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

The bookmakers certainly fancy the chances of the Reds adding more silverware to their League Cup trophy this season and while they are 13/10 favourites to win the Champions League, they are odds-on at just 8/15 to secure the FA Cup.

In the Premier League, just a single point separates Liverpool from leaders Man City and while Guardiola’s side are favourites in the title market due to their favourable run-in, the Reds can be backed at 23/10 to overhaul them between now and the end of the campaign.