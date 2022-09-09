Liverpool Scores & Results

Having finished the 2021/22 Premier League campaign as runners-up to Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will be aiming to go one better this term and as we head deeper into the new season, why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you can find all the very latest Liverpool scores and results.

Liverpool Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

Update: 09.09.22

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League at the end of last season after giving champions Manchester City a run for their money, however thus far in 2022/23 they have been something of a damp squib.

Liverpool were denied the Premier League title by just a single point at the end of the 2021/22 campaign but manager Jurgen Klopp will have had ambitions of going one better in the new season. Nevertheless the German has overseen some abysmal performances since the start of the season with the Reds winning just two of their opening seven matches across competitions.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have lost 2-1 against Manchester United while they have been held to draws by Fulham (2-2), Crystal Palace (1-1) and Everton (0-0), their sole wins coming against AFC Bournemouth (9-0) and Newcastle United (2-1). The misery continued earlier this week when Klopp’s men were outclassed by FC Napoli in the first round of Champions League group matches, the Series A outfit thumping their visitors to the tune of 4-1 in a match which could have had an even more one-sided scoreline.

On the back of this hugely disappointing form, the odds on Liverpool winning this season’s Premier League title have drifted considerably from 16/5 to as much as 7/1 while following their emphatic defeat to Napoli this week they are as much as 9/1 to become European champions.

Liverpool do possess quality throughout all areas but their performances have been severely lacking so far this season and they desperately need to turn things around should they wish to be in with a chance of claiming the Premier League title at the end of the campaign.

25.07.22

In 2021/22

Despite challenging for an unprecedented quadruple last season, Liverpool ultimately had to settle for just two trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s men lifted both domestic cups but failed narrowly in their pursuit of the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

The Reds got themselves off the mark very slowly in the Premier League and by the turn of the year they were 14 points adrift of eventual winners Manchester City, a second-half season surge lifting them to just a single point of the Citizens at the close of play.

Having failed to claim the Premier League trophy, Klopp’s men travelled to the French capital in search of European glory and once again they fell short at the final hurdle, opponents Real Madrid edging to a 1-0 win on the day and denying Liverpool the European crown.

Star player for 2022/23

One of the most important cogs in the Reds machine is Virgil van Dijk, the player having completed an impressive 90% of his passes in 2021/22, a must in a ball dominate side such as Liverpool. He played 51 matches across competitions last season and when the Dutchman sustained an injury the previous season, the Reds could only scrape themselves into a top four position with standards clearly slipping somewhat without the influential centra-back guiding things in the back four.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Given that the bar was raised so high in 2021/22, it’s hard to envisage how the Reds will fare next season. The Reds possess quality in abundance across all areas but this strength has slipped slightly with the departure of some key figures such as Sadio Mane, Minamino and Origi. A Premier League title for 2022/23 will be very high in the list of priorities for Klopp and best odds of 16/5 for them to achieve this aim is excellent value.

What are the odds on Liverpool for 2022/23?

The betting markets predict that Klopp’s men will finish second to defending champions Manchester City next term. Liverpool are 16/5 to win the Premier League title while they are a general 5/1 for Champions League glory.