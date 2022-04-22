Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool have the League Cup in the bag and they are going in search of more silverware in the latter stages of the season, therefore now is a great time to check out the latest Liverpool scores and results which can be found at our Fixtures & Results page.

Will the Reds win more silverware in 2021/22?

Liverpool have made it through to the final of the FA Cup and having already lifted the League Cup, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be confident of adding more silverware to the trophy cabinet between now and the end of the season.

As we move headlong towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Liverpool still find themselves battling on three fronts. The Reds have made it through to the final of the FA Cup where they will lock horns with Chelsea on 14th May and they have hauled themselves into the semi-finals of the Champions League, a competition in which they have been installed as favourites ahead of rivals Manchester City.

In the Premier League, Liverpool sit just a single point behind leaders Man City and they will be ready to pounce upon any slip-ups by Pep Guardiola’s men in the coming weeks. As such, the Reds will be confident of adding to their trophy haul and an unprecedented quadruple is still a possibility.

Even if they fail in this ambition, Liverpool are still in the driving seat to add another trophy this season and the bookies have been busy pricing up the odds on them doing so. The Reds are 5/4 favourites to lift the Champions League trophy this term while most bookies go 2/1 on them winning the Premier League, behind favourites Manchester City at best odds of 6/13.

On the Multiple Trophies markets, Liverpool are an 11/5 shot to win the Champions League and the FA Cup, while they are 3/1 to achieve a domestic treble by adding the Premier League trophy and FA Cup to their League Cup. Some bookies are going 4/1 that Jurgen Klopp’s men lift both the Premier League and Champions League trophies this term while they are just 7/1 to win all trophies on offer, the FA Cup, Premier League trophy, Champions League trophy and their already secured League Cup.