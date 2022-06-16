Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool will be looking to go one better than last season when they finished just a single point behind title winners Manchester City and with the new campaign fast approaching, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Liverpool scores and results which can be found by visiting our Fixtures & Results page.

Liverpool get favourable start to 2022/23 Premier League campaign

Premier League clubs can now start their planning for the 2022/23 campaign with the top-flight fixtures having just been announced and of the top two sides from last season, Liverpool have been handed the more favourable set of fixtures with which to get their campaign underway.

2021/22 Premier League runners-up Liverpool face a newly-promoted side on the opening day for the fourth consecutive season when they travel to Championship winners Fulham. The Reds will be confident of getting things off to a winning start at Craven Cottage and while they are up against Manchester United at Old Trafford on match-day 3 and Everton at Goodison Park in their opening six, these two outings come amongst home meetings with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and big spending Newcastle United.

This has generally been seen as a favourable start to the 2022/23 campaign for the Reds, however Liverpool are well behind defending Premier League champions Manchester City in the title market, most firms going 2/1 that the Reds take the Premier League trophy next season, some firms even going as high as 3/1.

Indeed while Jurgen Klopp’s men clinched two pieces of silverware last term in the form of the FA Cup and League Cup, they are also behind Pep Guardiola’s side in both of these markets, while they are second to the Citizens in the Champions League betting.

Nevertheless in other markets, Liverpool are just 1/8 to finish in the top four of the Premier League next season and 4/11 for a top-two finish.