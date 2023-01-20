Leicester City Scores & Results

Leicester City will be desperate for all three points when they do battle with Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to check out all the latest Leicester City scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page.

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview

3pm, Saturday 21st February 2023. King Power Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion head to the East Midlands on Saturday afternoon when they do battle with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The south-coast outfit have been enjoying some solid form in recent weeks with wins over both Merseyside teams and progression into the FA Cup fourth round. On their travels they have triumphed in all-but-one of their last six, their only defeat coming on penalties against Championship side Charlton Athletic in the League Cup.

As for Leicester City, their form has dropped off the proverbial cliff recently. The Foxes got things off to a poor start this season with defeats in all-but-one of their opening seven outings but while they seemed to have turned a corner prior to the World Cup, since returning from the break they have managed just one win in six across competitions, this sole victory coming against League Two strugglers Gillingham.

Leicester have been clearly missing James Maddison in recent outings and evidence of how poor the Foxes have become was demonstrated when they lost to Nottingham Forest, a side which they had beaten comfortably earlier in the campaign.

We envisage this poor spell continuing for Leicester City when they face Brighton this weekend. The Seagulls have been enjoying some great form with twelve goals being scored in their last four league matches, while the Foxes have found the net just once in their last four.

Brighton beat Leicester 5-2 in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium earlier in the campaign and we envisage a similar scoreline may well be on the cards on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton to win and over 3.5 goals at best odds of 5/1