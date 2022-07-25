Leicester City Scores & Results

Leicester City were denied a place in next season’s European competition although hopes will be high that the Foxes can improve upon last term’s somewhat disappointing finish, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Leicester City scores and results ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Leicester City Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

After much optimism at the start of the season, the 2021/22 campaign proved to be hugely disappointing for Brendan Rodgers’ men as they failed to qualify for any of the European competitions for 2022/23 and came close to finishing the season in the lower half of the Premier League table. Having been one of the leading lights in the top-flight for many seasons previously, the question is – what went wrong?

On the whole, Leicester City were defensively woeful with more goals leaked than any side in the top ten. Star player Jamie Vardy was much missed when missing 21 league games due to injury and the side clearly suffered without the goal threat that his presence provides.

Star player for 2022/23

England midfielder James Maddison played a pivotal part in almost a third of Leicester City’s goals last term, the player scoring twelve and assisting in eight. He can be a catalyst for the Foxes and much of the good that they do comes through him, therefore we expect him to continue his good form into the new campaign. Indeed the Foxes need to keep tight hold of Maddison until the end of the summer transfer window should they wish to challenge for Europe next season.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

How Leicester City fare next season depends very much on their activity in the transfer window. They still have a few weeks to bring some new additions to the King Power Stadium and they genuinely need to do so if they wish to finish higher than last term. The clubs which finished around them last season have already made their moves in the transfer window and improved their squads, therefore the Foxes need to act fast. If they fail to add to the squad, then we expect Leicester City to carry on just where they left off and finish around mid-table.

What are the odds on Leicester City for 2022/23?

The Foxes are odds-on for a top-half finish in the Premier League next season but they are out at 11/2 for a top-six finish. Indeed the market suggests that the most likely finish position for Brendan Rodgers’ men is likely to be eighth or ninth, however given the current squad this would be seen as something of an achievement.