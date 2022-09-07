Leicester City Scores & Results

Leicester City sit firmly at the foot of the Premier League table and boss Brendan Rodgers is favourite to be next managerial casualty in the top flight, therefore now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find the very latest Leicester City scores and results.

Sean Dyche favourite to be next Foxes boss

Leicester City are struggling in the Premier League this season and manager Brendan Rodgers is a man under immense pressure. In the event that he fails to turn things around and he finds himself out of a job, who is the most likely candidate to replace him at the King Power Stadium?

Leicester City are floundering at the foot of the Premier League table, the Foxes having only managed to collect one point from their opening six league matches. The East Midlands outfit held Brentford to a 2-2 draw in their season opener but since then they have failed to add to this meagre points tally with back-to-back league defeats to Arsenal (4-2), Southampton (1-2), Chelsea (2-1), Manchester United (0-1) and Brighton & Hove Albion (5-2).

As a result of this dreadful start, manager Brendan Rodgers finds himself firm favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League and in the event of him being shown the door in the coming days or weeks, the club will be on the hunt for a suitable replacement as soon as possible.

At the time of writing, firm favourite to replace Rodgers in the hot-seat is former Burnley boss Sean Dyche at 2/1. Dyche did a sterling job at Turf Moor for many years when he kept the Clarets in the top flight whilst working on a small budget and he would certainly be a popular appointment at the Lancashire club. Nevertheless, he has also been linked to the vacant hot-seat at Bournemouth following the recent sacking of Scott Parker and one would imagine that he would prefer a move to a Premier League side.

Another interesting contender to replace Rodgers at the King Power Stadium is Mauricio Pochettino at a general 9/2. The Argentinian manager left PSG in July 2022 and he would bring with him some top-level experience having also spent over five years at Tottenham Hotspur until November 2019.

Next Leicester City Manager Odds

2/1 – Sean Dyche

9/2 – Mauricio Pochettino

17/2 – Marcelo Bielsa

11/1 – Rafael Benitez

12/1 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

14/1 – Dean Smith