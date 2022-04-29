Leeds United Scores & Results

Leeds United are in Premier League action this weekend when they lock horns with title favourites Manchester City at Elland Road on Saturday evening and as such, now is a great time to check out the very latest Leeds United scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Leeds United v Manchester City Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 5:30pm, Saturday 30th April 2022

Four of Leeds United’s last six games have seen over 2.5 goals

Leeds have scored two or more in three of their last five

Three of Man City’s last four games have seen over 4.5 goals

City have scored an average of four goals in each of their last three

Premier League leaders and title favourites Manchester City are expected to make light work of Leeds United when the sides exchange blows on Saturday evening.

Manchester City have seen their once hefty lead at the summit of the Premier League whittled down to just a single point and second-placed Liverpool are waiting patiently for Pep Guardiola’s men to slip-up. To be fair their wait will likely be fruitless as the Citizens continue to brush aside all opposition across competitions and we don’t envisage any upsets at Elland Road this weekend.

City head into their weekend trip to West Yorkshire hot on the heels of a 4-3 win over Real Madrid earlier this week, a result which could have been more one-sided had Guardiola’s side taken all their chances. Indeed the hosts went into the break with a 2-0 lead and it was only in the second half that Real managed to pull themselves together and prevent the home side from taking the game out of reach.

With the Premier League title on a knife edge, Guardiola will be taking no chances here and the visitors will be going at their opponents from the outset. City thrashed Leeds to the tune of 7-0 earlier in the season and there’s nothing to suggest that another hammering isn’t on the cards this weekend.

Indeed City have scored an average of four goals per game in their last three and they have scored more goals than any other top-flight side with the exception of Liverpool, therefore we have little hesitation in predicting a City win and over 4.5 goals in what should prove to be a one-sided exchange.

Back Man City to win and over 4.5 goals at best odds of 16/5