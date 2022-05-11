Leeds United Scores & Results

Relegation-threatened Leeds United are in Premier League action tonight when they entertain Chelsea at Elland Road and as such, now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can check out the very latest Leeds United scores and results ahead of this important encounter.

Leeds United v Chelsea Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:30pm, Wednesday 11th May 2022

Three of Leeds United’s last four games have seen over 2.5 goals

Chelsea beat Leeds United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture

Leeds have conceded three or more goals in all their five home games against top-six teams this season

Leeds United have dropped into the relegation zone and it’s not hard to see why given that they have been pretty poor of late. This certainly isn’t the situation that Jesse Marsch would have hoped for with as the end of the season fast approaches and the games don’t get any easier for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds have suffered defeat in three of their last five Premier League outings at Elland Road and in each of these they have conceded at least three goals. Indeed the Whites have leaked three or more in all five of their home matches against sides which are currently in the top six in the league table and this doesn’t exactly bode well for the hosts tonight.

In fairness, Chelsea haven’t been firing on all cylinders of late but they should have enough to find a way through a Leeds backline that will be without the services of Luke Ayling due to suspension. Indeed the visitors are big odds-on favourites in this one and as such, they can’t be backed at anything approaching decent value, therefore we need to look elsewhere on the markets.

Leeds have been the most heavily booked side in this season’s premier League campaign by a considerable margin with at least two cards shown in all of their five home encounters with sides in the top six, therefore with Chelsea having a cup final on the horizon, Thomas Tuchel’s men will be anxious to put on a decent show here and we would be surprised were ref Anthony Taylor not to add a handful of Leeds names into his notebook.

Back Over 4.5 Cards at best odds of 7/5