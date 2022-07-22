Leeds United Scores & Results

Leeds United avoided relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and manager Jesse Marsch will be hoping for a season of relative success next term, therefore now is an ideal time to check out the very latest Leeds United scores and results which can be found at our Fixtures & Results page.

Leeds United Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

The 2021/22 season started with a degree of optimism for Leeds United given that they had finished the previous campaign in ninth position in the Premier League, however things got off to a poor start with a 5-1 demolition away to Manchester United and it’s fair to say that second-season syndrome set in pretty quickly. Leeds struggled to find the wins necessary to send them up the league table and at the turn of the year they sat in 16th position with just 16 points to their name.

The club’s fortunes didn’t get any better after the turn of the year and the board decided to dispense with the services of Marcelo Bielsa. Replacement Jesse Marsch managed to keep Leeds in the top flight for another season but it was touch-and-go until the final day of the campaign.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

It’s hard to envisage just how well Leeds United will fare next term given that they possess a relatively new manager who is still trying to get his ideas across. With plenty of activity taking place during the summer transfer window, there are reasons to believe that the West Yorkshire side can do well with much exciting young talent arriving at Elland Road. With March at the helm, we expect Leeds United to do better than last season and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them better their ninth-place finish of 2020/21.

What are the odds on Leeds United for 2022/23?

The betting markets suggest that Leeds United will finish the 2022/23 Premier League campaign in twelfth position and fans of the club would likely be more than happy with this given their trials and tribulations of last term.