League Two Football Results

League Two Promotion Odds

The League Two promotion and winner markets are as close as ever with many clubs in the frame as far as promotion to the third tier is concerned.

It’s fair to say that League Two doesn’t receive as much attention or recognition as the higher divisions but the clubs in the basement still harbour ambitions of lifting themselves to bigger and better things.

Update: 16.03.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/6 for League Two title

1/200 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers remain firmly at the summit of the League Two table as things stand, however their lead has now been narrowed to just six points following some indifferent recent form. The Gloucestershire outfit could only manage a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Leyton Orient last night and this extended their winless run to seven games, a run which has seen Rovers lose three and draw four. Forest Green will desperately need to arrest this noticeable decline as soon as possible if they wish to clinch a League Two title which has looked to be theirs for the taking for so long, however the bookies remain confident of their chances here with most firms going 1/6 that they finish top of the tree.

Exeter City

10/1 for League Two title

8/13 for promotion

Exeter City returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at home to Crawley Town last night and while they remain outside the automatic promotion berths as things stand, they do enjoy two games-in-hand over all-but-one of the four sides above them in the league table. The Grecians have lost just six times in league action this season – less than any other League Two side with the exception of leaders Forest Green Rovers – and while their recent form has been very mixed, the bookies remain confident that they will win promotion to League One at the end of the season, most firms going 8/13 that this proves to be the case.

Newport County

25/1 for League Two title

Evens – for promotion

Newport County boosted their promotion bid with a fine 2-1 win away to a Carlisle United outfit which had previously gone four wins on the bounce under new manager Paul Simpson last night. The Exiles currently sit in third position in the League Two table and this victory at Brunton Park extended their unbeaten run to seven games, the South Wales side winning four times during this time. County are being heavily backed for promotion to League One at the end of the season and having won three on the bounce, they are currently Evens to make the jump up to the third tier.

Update: 07.03.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/12 for League Two title

1/500 for promotion

Forest Green have been forced to share the spoils in each of their last League Two outings but they remain firmly in control of the title race with eight points separating them from second-placed Northampton Town and a game-in-hand over the Cobblers. The Gloucestershire outfit have been the in-form side for the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign with just four defeats since the start of the season, far less than any other side in the division. They have also enjoyed more wins than any other fourth tier side this term and the bookmakers remain confident as to their chances of promotion this season, most firms going 1/12 that they win the League Two title and 1/500 that they find themselves in League One next term.

Mansfield Town

16/1 for League Two title

4/5 for promotion

Mansfield Town sit in fifth position in the League Two table but they are just a single point below the automatic promotion berths and enjoy at least two games-in-hand over all of the sides above them in the division. The Stags were involved in a six-pointer against fellow promotion hopefuls Exeter City on Saturday afternoon and they edged past the Devon side to the tune of 2-1 to keep their promotion hopes alive. The Nottinghamshire outfit have gone fourteen league games without defeat and the bookies fancy the chances of them winning promotion at general odds of 4/5.

Exeter City

25/1 for League Two title

10/11 – for promotion

Exeter City’s 2-1 defeat away to Mansfield Town was a blow to the Devon side’s promotion ambitions, the result sending the Grecians down to eighth in the League Two table. Exeter do enjoy games-in-hand over most of the sides above them in the division and just three points separate them from the automatic promotion berths, therefore they remain very much in the hunt. Nevertheless City have now picked up just a single point in two league games and they need to turn things around in the coming weeks should they wish to be in with a chance of promotion to League One, the bookies going 10/11 that they win promotion either via the play-offs or automatically.

Update: 01.03.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/12 for League Two title

1/100 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers suffered a second successive setback in their League Two title hopes when they lost 2-1 at Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon, this disappointing result coming hot on the heels of a 1-0 defeat at home to Walsall the previous weekend. Nevertheless despite these setbacks, the Gloucestershire outfit still sit in pole position in the League Two table with ten points separating them from second-placed Northampton Town and at least one game-in-hand over the sides immediately below them in the division, with the exception of fourth-placed Exeter City. With the latter stages of the 2021/22 season fast approaching, Rovers are almost certain to win promotion to League One at the end of what has been an excellent season for them and the bookies go 1/12 that they go up as League Two champions.

Exeter City

20/1 for League Two title

4/5 for promotion

Exeter City have been enjoying some excellent form throughout the season and while they could only manage a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Bristol Rovers at the weekend, they remain very much in contention for automatic promotion to the third tier at the end of the campaign. The Grecians currently sit in fourth position in the League Two table with just two points separating them from third-placed Tranmere Rovers and second-placed Northampton Town, however as things stand the Devon outfit enjoy at least one game-in-hand over all the sides above them in the division. Exeter City have now gone nine League Two games without defeat and throughout this excellent run of form, the leading UK bookies have continually shortened the odds on them winning promotion to League One, most firms going 4/5 that they achieve this aim and 20/1 that they go up as division champions. Thus far they have lost just five league games this season – less than any other League Two side with the exception of league leaders Forest Green Rovers – and this certain bodes well for their games in hand.

Northampton Town

33/1 for League Two title

11/10 for promotion

Northampton Town saw their five-game unbeaten run in League Two come to an end when they lost 1-0 away to Rochdale on Saturday afternoon but they nevertheless remain firmly in contention for automatic promotion to League One at the end of the campaign. The Cobblers have generally been defensively solid in recent weeks with just a single goal conceded in six games and they remain in second position in the league table, goal difference alone keeping them above third-placed Tranmere Rovers who have played one game more. Northampton Town face very stiff competition for an automatic promotion berth as we progress closer to the business end of the campaign but the likelihood is that they will achieve this ambition, most leading bookmakers going 11/10 that they haul themselves into the third tier at the end of the season and 33/1 that they go up as League Two champions.

Update: 24.02.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/16 for League Two title

1/100 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers suffered only their third league defeat of the season when losing 1-0 at home to Walsall on Saturday afternoon, the Gloucestershire outfit still enjoying a healthy lead at the summit of the League Two table. Rovers sit ten points clear of second-placed Tranmere (the latter having played two games more) and they are a huge thirteen points above the play-offs, making promotion a near-certainty. Rovers have been easily the most in-form side in the fourth tier since the start of the season and as such, the bookies remain hugely confident that they will achieve promotion as champions at the end of the season at general odds of 1/16.

Northampton Town

20/1 for League Two title

8/11 for promotion

Northampton Town extended their unbeaten run to four games when they thumped Colchester United to the tune of 3-0 on Saturday afternoon and in the process hauled themselves into the top three, on account of Exeter City being out of action at the weekend. The Cobblers have been hugely impressive this season and while it’s far from certain that they will keep themselves in automatic promotion contention for the rest of the season, the bookies remain confident that they will achieve promotion by some means, most firms going 8/11 that they find themselves in League One at the end of the campaign and 20/1 that they go up as champions.

Exeter City

25/1 for League Two title

5/6 for promotion

Exeter City’s weekend meeting with Barrow was called off due to safety concerns surrounding Storm Eunice and with promotion-rivals Northampton Town winning their weekend outing, the Grecians have dropped out of the top three in the League One table. Nevertheless the Devon side enjoy at least one game-in-hand over all the sides above them in the League Two table and their form throughout the season has been undeniably impressive. City have lost just five league games since the start of the campaign (less than any other side in the division with the exception of Forest Green Rovers) and this bodes well for their game in hand. As far as promotion to League One is concerned, Exeter are the only other club priced at odds-on with most firms going 5/6 that they make the jump up to the third tier at the end of 2021/22.

Update: 17.02.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/25 for League Two title

1/100 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers have been the outstanding side in League Two since the start of the 2021/22 campaign and they have effectively got the title seen up with eleven points separating them from second-placed Tranmere Rovers, the latter having played two games more. The Gloucestershire outfit can clearly still be caught between now and the end of the season but in all likelihood this won’t happen given that they have suffered just two defeats since the start of the season. Rovers had to settle for a single point in the 1-1 draw away to Sutton United last time out but this won ‘t be any huge cause for concern given their healthy lead at the top of the division. As things stand, Rovers are 1/100 to win promotion this season and 1/25 for the league title, odds which really cannot be argued with.

Northampton Town

25/1 for League Two title

6/5 for promotion

Northampton Town could only manage a goal-less draw with Port Vale in their last League Two outing but they are nevertheless battling hard for a place in automatic promotion places. The Cobblers have been very hit and miss in recent weeks with wins in just two of their last four, however the bookies still fancy their chances of clinching promotion to league One at the end of the campaign despite the fact that they currently sit fourth in the table, most firms going 25/1 that they win the title and 6/5 that they make the jump.

Exeter City

33/1 for League Two title

10/11 for promotion

Exeter City have hauled themselves into the top three in the League Two table on the back of some impressive recent results, the Grecians having won each of their last four games. The South Devon side beat Harrogate Town to the tune of 4-3 on Tuesday evening with the winning goal coming in the fifth minute of stoppage time, this victory extending their unbeaten League Two run to eight games. Exeter currently sit just a single point ahead of fourth-placed Northampton Town but their recent excellent form makes them genuine candidates for promotion to the third tier, most bookies going 10/11 that they achieve this ambition.

Update: 15.02.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/20 for League Two title

1/100 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers saw their winning run come to an end when they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Sutton United at the weekend but the Gloucestershire outfit have extended their lead at the summit of the League Two table on account of second-placed Tranmere’s defeat at Walsall. Forest Green are now very much in the driving seat for promotion to League One and the League Two trophy and it’s hard to see anyone catching them up between now and the end of the season. Thus far, Rovers have lost just twice whilst on league duty this term and the bookies have slashed the odds on them winning promotion and the League Two trophy to 1/100 and 1/20 respectively.

Northampton Town

25/1 for League Two title

11/10 for promotion

Northampton Town narrowed the gap between themselves and second-placed Tranmere Rovers to just three points courtesy of their goal-less draw against Port Vale at the weekend, the Cobblers also enjoying a game-in-hand over Tranmere. Northampton have now lost just once in their last seven league outings and they are now considered one of the leading contenders for promotion to League One at the end of the campaign. As things stand, most leading UK bookmakers go 11/10 about Northampton Town winning promotion to the third tier this season while they are a general 25/1 punt to finish at the summit of the division.

Tranmere Rovers

33/1 for League Two title

11/10 for promotion

Tranmere Rovers saw their title bid suffer a setback at the weekend when they lost 1-0 to Walsall at the Bescot Stadium. This resulted in the Wirral outfit lose ground to league leaders Forest Green Rovers and they have played at least one game more than all the sides around them in the top echelons of the League Two table. Promotion remains very much within Tranmere’s grasp as things stand but they really cannot afford many more setbacks should they wish to win automatic promotion to the third tier, the bookies going 11/10 that they achieve this ambition and 33/1 that they somehow manage to lift themselves into pole position and take the League Two trophy.

Update: 09.02.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/16 for League Two title

1/66 for promotion

There’s absolutely no stopping Forest Green Rovers as they run headlong towards the League Two title. The Gloucestershire outfit have been red-hot since the start of the campaign and following their 2-1 win at home to Rochdale last night they sit a full ten points clear at the summit of the division with a game-in-hand over second-placed Tranmere Rovers. Forest Green have gone eighteen games without defeat in league action and since the start of the season they have lost just twice in League Two. The general consensus is that Rovers will be plying their trade in League One next season and most leading bookmakers go just 1/16 that they go up as division champions.

Tranmere Rovers

25/1 for League Two title

10/11 for promotion

Tranmere Rovers will realise that attempting to catch up with runaway League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers is a fruitless exercise although they certainly aren’t slowing things down, a fine 3-0 win at home to Swindon Town last night keeping their automatic promotion ambitions very much alive. Rovers’ only league defeat in fourteen games came against Forest Green last month and while inconsistency has seen them win just over half of their thirty league outings thus far, the bookies make them odds-on for promotion at a general 10/11 and a 25/1 shout for the division title at the end of the season.

Northampton Town

25/1 for League Two title

5/4 for promotion

Northampton Town are battling hard to keep themselves in the automatic promotion picture although they face some very stiff competition in the coming weeks. The Cobblers have boosted their chances of making it into League One in recent weeks with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Walsall and Newport County, these results lifting them into the top three in the league table where they now sit four points behind second-placed Tranmere Rovers with a game-in-hand over the Wirral outfit.

Update: 01.02.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/10 for League Two title

1/66 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers are very much in the driving seat for automatic promotion to League One at the end of the season, the Gloucestershire side sitting a massive ten points clear at the summit of the division following their 4-0 win away to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday afternoon. Forest Green also enjoy at least one game-in-hand over the three sides immediately below them in the division and they have suffered just two defeats since the start of the campaign, far less than any other side in the fourth tier. The bookies are optimistic about Rovers’ chances of promotion this term with most firms going 1/66 that they find themselves in League One next season and 1/10 that they go up as champions.

Tranmere Rovers

25/1 for League Two title

11/8 for promotion

Tranmere Rovers were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing by league leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday afternoon but the Wirral side still sit in second position in the League Two table. Rovers have struggled for consistency at times with wins in just over half of their league outings this season but they are still fancied for promotion to League One at the end of the campaign, most leading bookmakers going 25/1 that they win the title and 11/8 that they win promotion, whether via the play-offs or automatically.

Sutton United

25/1 for League Two title

13/8 for promotion

Sutton United have found their feet in League Two following their promotion from the National League at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. The South London outfit currently sit in 4th position in the division but they sit level on points with third-placed Newport County with a game-in-hand over the South Wales side. Sutton enjoyed a routine 2-0 win over Carlisle United at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon and they too are fancied to make the jump straight up to League One at the end of the season, most bookmakers going 13/8 that they win promotion and 25/1 that they go up as champions.

League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers made light work of an in-form Carlisle United side at the weekend and in the process further cemented their lead at the top of the division.

Forest Green Rovers

1/6 for League Two title

1/50 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers are in a very commanding position at the summit of the League Two table, the Gloucestershire outfit seven points clear of second-placed Tranmere Rovers with at least one game-in-hand over the three sides immediately below them in the division. Rovers have enjoyed a tremendous season thus far with just two defeats from their 25 league outings – far less than any other side in the fourth tier – and sixteen wins during this time. Having shared the spoils with Northampton Town earlier this month, Rovers returned to winning ways at the weekend when thumping Carlisle United to the tune of 3-0 and the bookies reacted by further shortening the odds on them winning the League Two title.

Tranmere Rovers

12/1 for League Two title

11/10 for promotion

Tranmere Rovers extended their unbeaten run in League Two to ten games when they edged past Crawley Town 1-0 on their travels at the weekend. The Wirral outfit remain some distance behind runaway league leaders Forest Green Rovers at the time of writing but they remain very much in the promotion mix. Rovers have enjoyed their best form of the season in recent weeks and they are the best-placed side to challenge Forest Green for the title at the end of the season, the bookmakers going 11/10 that they win promotion to League One and 12/1 that they snatch the League Two trophy from under Forest Green’s noses.

Swindon Town

33/1 for League Two title

15/8 for promotion

Swindon Town may be sitting down in sixth position in the League Two table but they are third favourites for promotion this term. The Robins have been a bit of a mixed bag in recent weeks with just two wins from their last eight league outings but they enjoy a game-in-hand over most of the sides above them in the division. Swindon could only manage a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon but they are still considered to be one of the main promotion contenders this term with most bookmakers going 15/8 that they haul themselves up to League One, either automatically or via the play-offs.

Update: 18.01.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/5 for League Two title

1/25 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers are very much in the driving seat with regard to promotion to League One at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. The Gloucestershire outfit enjoy a seven-point cushion at the summit of the division on account of some scintillating form throughout the season and with just 2 defeats from their 24 games and 15 wins during that time, it is starting to look as though promotion is very much a done deal. The bookies certainly feel this way with most firms going 1/25 that Rovers find themselves in League One next term and 1/5 that they go on to win the title.

Tranmere Rovers

16/1 for League Two title

5/4 for promotion

Tranmere Rovers extended their unbeaten run in League Two to nine games when they brushed aside Rochdale to the tune of 2-0 at Prenton Park on Saturday afternoon. The Wirral outfit have hauled themselves into second position in the League Two table with four points separating them from third-placed Northampton Town and they can now be considered genuine promotion contenders as we head deeper into the second half of the season, most firms going 16/1 that they win the title and 5/4 that they lift themselves into League One at the end of the season.

Swindon Town

18/1 for League Two title

13/8 for promotion

Swindon Town returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they beat Port Vale 3-1 on their travels and they currently sit just a single point outside the top three in the League Two table. The Robins have struggled to find consistency since the start of the campaign but they remain one of the favourites for promotion this term. Indeed the leading UK bookmakers are of the general opinion that Swindon will be amongst the main promotion contenders at the business end of the season with most firms going 13/8 that they successfully make the jump to the third tier and 18/1 that they lift the League One trophy.

Update: 04.01.22

Forest Green Rovers

1/3 for League Two title

1/20 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the League Two table and they also enjoy at least one game-in-hand over the sides immediately below them in the division. The Gloucestershire outfit have been the dominating force in the fourth tier since the start of the 2021/22 campaign and their last ten league outings have returned six wins and four draws. They edged past Stevenage to the tune of 2-0 in their last outing on January 1st and the bookies continue to chip away at the odds on them winning the League Two title, most bookies going 1/3 that they finish the campaign at the summit of the division and 1/20 that they achieve promotion to League One by any means.

Northampton Town

12/1 for League Two title

13/10 for promotion

Northampton Town have hauled themselves up to second position in the League Two table as we head deeper into the second half of the campaign. The Cobblers have been in or around the top three in the division since the early days of the season although their title bid suffered a setback when they were demolished 5-2 at Swindon Town on January 1st. Prior to this, Northampton had embarked upon an excellent run with four wins and a draw from their previous five league outings and the bookies go a general 12/1 that they clinch the League Two title at the end of the season and 13/10 that they manage to haul themselves into League One, whether automatically or via the play-offs.

Swindon Town

14/1 for League Two title

11/8 for promotion

Swindon Town managed their biggest win of the season when thumping fellow promotion-hopefuls Northampton Town on home soil to the tune of 5-2 on January 1st and this was certainly a fitting way to end a four-game winless run in the league. The Robins sit in fifth position in the League Two table as things stand but on the whole they have enjoyed a solid first half of the campaign, therefore the bookies are of the general opinion that they will be in amongst the promotion contenders at the tail end of the season, most firms going 14/1 that they clinch the League Two title and 11/8 that they achieve promotion to the third tier by any means.

Update: 07.12.21

Forest Green Rovers

4/5 for League Two title

1/8 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers have yet to kick a ball in anger this month but the Gloucestershire side remain six points clear at the summit of the League Two table. Rovers have been dominant in the fourth tier since the start of the 2021/22 campaign and thus far they have lost just two of their eighteen league outings. They enjoy a game-in-hand over the two sides immediately below them in the division and the bookies go odds-on at 4/5 that they finish the campaign in pole position.

Exeter City

10/1 for League Two title

13/8 for promotion

Exeter City were dumped out of the FA Cup by Cambridge United at the weekend and as such the Grecians will be more than happy to focus purely on their League Two campaign. The Devon side have dropped points in each of their last two league outings with a 3-1 defeat at Colchester United being followed by a 1-1 draw at Rochdale, however they sit in third position in the league table with seven points separating them from table-topping Forest Green Rovers and the bookies go 13/8 that they win promotion to League One at the end of the campaign.

Swindon Town

10/1 for League Two title

13/8 for promotion

Swindon Town have now gone four League Two games without defeat with three wins during this time and they sit fourth in the division after eighteen games. The Robins have a game-in-hand over the two sides immediately above them in the League Two table and they remain one of the favourites for promotion this term, most bookmakers going 13/8 that they haul themselves up to League One at the end of the campaign and 10/1 that they get their hands on the League Two trophy.

Update: 03.12.21



Forest Green Rovers

4/5 for League Two title

1/5 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers now sit six points clear at the summit of the League Two and they enjoy a game-in-hand over the two sides immediately below them in the division. The Gloucestershire outfit have suffered just two defeats along the way with twelve wins thus far and they enjoyed a routine 2-0 win at home to Bristol Rovers in their last league outing, therefore their dominance in the fourth tier is hardly in question. As things stand, the bookies go a general 4/5 that Rovers win the League and 1/5 that they win promotion to League One.

Exeter City

10/1 for League Two title

13/8 for promotion

Exeter City were held to a 1-1 draw by Rochdale in their last League Two outing but they remain very much in the hunt for automatic promotion at the end of the season. The Grecians currently sit third in the fourth-tier with just a single point separating them from second-placed Northampton Town and the bookies make them a general 10/1 punt for the League Two title at the end of the season and 13/8 for promotion to the third tier, whether automatically or via the play-offs.

Swindon Town

10/1 for League Two title

13/8 for promotion

Swindon Town could only manage a share of the spoils in their last league outing when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Harrogate Town, however the Robins have now gone four games without defeat in the fourth-tier and sit level on points with third-placed Exeter City as things stand. Swindon also have a game-in-0hand over the two sides above them in the league table and the bookies go 10/1 that they lift the title and 13/8 that they win promotion this term.

Northampton Town

10/1 for League Two title

13/8 for promotion

Northampton Town have hauled themselves up to second position in the League Two on the back of some excellent recent results. The Cobblers have lost five games thus far in league action, more than any other side in the top three, however they have now gone three league games without defeat. They are being widely tipped for promotion this season, most bookies going 10/1 that they win the League Two title and 13/8 that they win promotion to the third tier.

Update: 25.11.21

Forest Green Rovers

11/10 for League Two title

1/5 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers are without a doubt the dominant force in League Two this season, the Gloucestershire outfit having extended their unbeaten run in the league to six games with a 2-0 win at home to Barrow on Tuesday evening. Rovers are now five points clear at the top of the division and the bookies have slashed the odds on them winning the title to just 11/10, most firms going just 1/5 that they win promotion to League One at the end of the season.

Exeter City

8/1 for League Two title

13/8 for promotion

Exeter City’s promotion push suffered a setback on Tuesday evening when they lost 3-1 at struggling Colchester United, however the Grecians remain in second position in the League Two table. The Devon side have played a game more than third-placed Swindon Town (with whom they sit level on points) and leaders Forest Green Rovers, however the bookies remain optimistic regarding their promotion prospects, most firms going 13/8 that they haul themselves into League One at the end of the season and 8/1 that they go up as division champions.

Swindon Town

8/1 for League Two title

13/8 for promotion

Swindon Town’s 3-1 win at home to Hartlepool United on Tuesday evening resulted in them lifting themselves up to third position in the League Two table where they sit level on points with second-placed Exeter City. The Robins have collected maximum points in each of their last three league matches and they are also level with Exeter in both the ‘League Two Promotion’ and ‘League Two Winner’ markets at 13/8 and 8/1 respectively.

Update: 23.11.21

Forest Green Rovers

11/8 for League Two title

2/7 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers returned to league duty for the first time in November last weekend and they hit the ground running with a 3-1 win away to Hartlepool United. This result kept the Gloucestershire side at the summit of the League Two table and with a game-in-hand over the two sides immediately below them in the league table, Rovers remain in a strong position as far as the League Two title is concerned.

Exeter City

5/1 for League Two title

11/8 for promotion

Exeter City have been enjoying an excellent season across all fronts thus far, the Grecians having avoided defeat (in 90 minutes) since 14th August in all competitions. This excellent run continued on Saturday afternoon when they beat Carlisle United 2-1 at St James’ Park and the Devon outfit sit just two points behind current league leaders Forest Green Rovers, albeit having played one game more.

Port Vale

8/1 for League Two title

7/4 for promotion

Port Vale have been one of the in-form teams in League Two since early October although the wheels have come off their campaign of late with just a single point collected from their last two outings. Having drawn 1-1 at home to Bradford City earlier this month, Port Vale subsequently lost 3-2 away to Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon and slipped down to third position in the league table as a result. On the back of this disappointing result, the odds on them winning the League Two title have drifted from 6/4 to 7/4.

Update: 17.11.21

Forest Green Rovers

13/8 for League Two title

4/11 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers sit two points clear at the summit of the League Two table with a game-in-hand over the sides immediately below them in the division. The Gloucestershire side bounced back from their disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league side St Albans City by beating Walsall to the tune of 2-0 in the West Midlands in the Papa John’s Trophy last week, however they had no league action at the weekend and as such are now one game behind every other side in the top half of the table with the exception of Swindon Town. The bookies remain of the opinion that FGR will be the ones flying high at the end of the season, most firms going 13/8 that they win the title and 4/11 that they win promotion to League One.

Port Vale

6/1 for League Two title

6/4 for promotion

Port Vale extended their unbeaten league run to five games when they shared the spoils with Bradford City on Saturday afternoon. Nevertheless the Potteries side have won just three of their last six outings and as such they will be desperate to improve this inconsistency ahead of the Christmas period. As things stand, Port Vale sit two points adrift of league leaders Forest Green Rovers who enjoy a game-in-hand and the bookmakers go a general 6/1 that Vale clinch the league title and 6/4 that they haul themselves into the third tier at the close of the campaign.

Exeter City

8/1 for League Two title

2/1 for promotion

Exeter City are hot on the heels of Port Vale and Forest Green Rovers in the race for the League Two title, the Grecians edging past Oldham Athletic 2-1 at St James’ Park in their last league outing on Saturday afternoon to lift themselves level on points with second-placed Port Vale. The Devon side followed this with a 3-0 thumping of Bradford City in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening and having now gone nineteen games without defeat (in normal time) across competitions with nine wins during this time (in normal time), confidence will be sky high right now. Exeter are deemed to be one of the sides most likely to achieve promotion this season with most bookies going 2/1 that they lift themselves into League One for next season and 8/1 that they win the title at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Update: 12.11.21

Forest Green Rovers

13/8 for League Two title

4/11 for promotion

Forest Green Rovers remain at the summit of the League Two table after 15 rounds of fixtures, however their lead is down to just a single point following some unconvincing recent form. The Gloucestershire side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league side St Albans City at the weekend but they bounced back with a 2-0 win away to Walsall in the league. The bookies go 13/8 that Rovers finish top of the table and 4/11 that they win promotion to League One next season.

Port Vale

9/2 for League Two title

7/5 for promotion

Port Vale have yet to kick a ball in anger in the league this month, however they have enjoyed some excellent and thoroughly convincing results in both cups, the Potteries side thrashing Accrington Stanley 5-1 in the FA Cup and following this with an equally impressive 5-0 win over Liverpool U21 in the Papa John’s Trophy. In the league, Port Vale’s last two outings ended in wins over Colchester United (3-0) and Crawley Town (1-4), and the bookies go 9/2 that they win the League Two trophy and 7/5 that they achieve promotion.

Exeter City

10/1 for League Two title

21/10 for promotion

Thus far this season, Exeter City have lost just once in league action, less than any other side in the fourth tier. They currently sit just one point outside the top three in the division and have won each of their last three League Two outings. The Grecians were involved in an eight-goal thriller (in normal time) against local rivals Bristol Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy last time out, a match which they won 5-3, and they are fancied for promotion this season with the bookies going 21/10 that they haul themselves up to League One and 10/1 that they win the title.

Update: 05.11.21

Forest Green Rovers dropped points at the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bradford City, however they still occupy pole position in the League Two table.

Forest Green Rovers have been the in-form team in the fourth tier for most of the season and as things stand they enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the division, however that’s not to say they’ve had things all their own way throughout the campaign. The Gloucestershire outfit have been in pole position for much of the season but their relatively slender lead can easily be overturned and having dropped points in two of their last three outings, it remains to be seen whether they can remain in their lofty position throughout the campaign.

The bookies are quite optimistic that they can do just that with most firms going 13/8 that they go on to win the League Two title and 4/11 that they will promotion to the third tier. At the time of writing, Port Vale are deemed to be their principal rivals in both markets with the Potteries side 9/2 for the League Two trophy and 5/4 for promotion. The Valiants have won three and drawn one of their last four league games with their latest outing ending in a 4-1 win away to Crawley Town.

Elsewhere, third-placed Northampton Town are joint-third in the betting at a general 10/1 for the league title and 9/4 for promotion, Exeter City also available at the same odds in both markets.

The fourth tier is generally a hugely competitive division and as such, must can, and likely will, change between now and the closing stages of the campaign. Nevertheless Forest Green have got off the starting blocks in solid fashion and despite recent dropped points, they remain very much in the driving seat.

League Two Winner

13/8 – Forest Green Rovers

9/2 – Port Vale

10/1 – Exeter City

10/1 – Northampton Town

League Two Promotion

4/11 – Forest Green Rovers

5/4 – Port Vale

9/4 – Northampton Town

9/4 – Exeter City

Update: 27.10.21

Forest Green Rovers are still very much in the driving seat in the battle for the League Two title and their unbeaten run continued at the weekend.

It was another three points for League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday afternoon as they got the better of Salford City to the tune of 3-1, this excellent result lifting the Gloucestershire side five points clear at the summit of the division. Thus far, Rovers have suffered just two defeats in league action with nine wins and three draws along the way and the bookmakers make them firm favourites to finish the season in pole position, most firms going 11/8 that the trophy comes their way and 1/3 that they win promotion by any means this term.

Port Vale are deemed to be Forest Green’s main rivals in both markets, the Potteries side sitting in second position in the League Two table and a 6/1 shot for the title. Vale have dropped just two points in their last three league outings and the bookies have them priced at just 13/8 to lift themselves into League One for next season, whether automatically or via the play-offs.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Exeter City are third in both the title and promotion betting markets at 12/1 and 11/4 respectively while Northampton Town and Bradford City are each 14/1 and 3/1 in these respective markets as things stand.

League Two Winner

11/8 – Forest Green Rovers

6/1 – Port Vale

12/1 – Exeter City

14/1 – Bradford City

14/1 – Northampton Town

League Two Promotion

1/3 – Forest Green Rovers

13/8 – Port Vale

11/4 – Exeter City

3/1 – Bradford City

3/1 – Northampton Town

Update: 19.10.21

Forest Green Rovers still enjoy a four-point lead at the summit of the League Two table and they are the bookies’ favourites to lift themselves up to the third tier as champions.

Having lost 2-0 to Swindon Town earlier this month, Forest Green Rovers bounced back by beating bottom side Scunthorpe by the same scoreline in their following league outing and this has restored their four-point lead at the top of the division. Thus far, the Gloucestershire outfit have suffered just two league defeats since the start of the season with eight wins from their twelve League Two games.

On the back of this excellent start to the campaign, the bookies go just 13/8 on Forest Green winning the League Two title at the end of the season and 1/2 to haul themselves up either automatically or via the play-offs.

Of their main rivals, Harrogate Town appear best placed to knock Forest Green off their lofty perch in the coming weeks although the Yorkshire side came off second best when losing 1-0 at Colchester United last time out, this result coming on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of bottom side Scunthorpe a week earlier. Town sit four points adrift of Rovers in the League Two table as things stand and they enjoy a one-point lead over third-placed Port Vale.

League Two Winner

13/8 – Forest Green Rovers

8/1 – Port Vale

12/1 – Harrogate Town

12/1 – Leyton Orient

League Two Promotion

1/2 – Forest Green Rovers

2/1 – Port Vale

5/2 – Harrogate Town

5/2 – Leyton Orient

11/4 – Bradford City

11/4 – Swindon Town

11/4 – Tranmere Rovers

Update: 06.10.21

Forest Green Rovers have increased their lead at the top of the League Two table to four points thanks to a 2-0 win away to Carlisle United in their last outing and the bookies have further slashed the odds on them winning the division title at the end of the season and clinching promotion to League One.

Thus far in the league, the Gloucestershire outfit have lost just once this term and most bookmakers have them priced at just 7/4 to finish the campaign in pole position and 8/13 odds-on to win promotion whether automatically or via the play-offs.

Vale continued in winning ways when they edged past Rochdale to the tune of 1-0 in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening and they have failed to drop any points in four league matches, their most recent League Two match ending in a 3-2 win at home to promotion rivals Leyton Orient. The Potteries side are an 8/1 shot to win the division title at the end of the season while they are priced at a general 7/4 to win promotion to the third tier.

League Two Winner

7/4 – Forest Green Rovers

8/1 – Port Vale

9/1 – Harrogate Town

10/1 – Bradford City

10/1 – Leyton Orient

League Two Promotion

8/13 – Forest Green Rovers

7/4 – Port Vale

15/8 – Harrogate Town

2/1 – Bradford City

2/1 – Leyton Orient

9/4 – Salford City

Update: 30.09.21

Forest Green Rovers’ promotion push suffered a slight setback on Saturday afternoon when they were held to a goal-less draw at home to Tranmere Rovers, however they still sit at the summit of the League Two table with four points separating them from closest challengers Leyton Orient and Harrogate Town. The Gloucestershire side have won six and drawn two of their nine league games this season with just a single defeat during this time and their goal difference is higher than any other team in the division. The bookies go odds-on at 4/6 that Rovers win promotion to the third tier at the end of the season and 9/4 that they win promotion as League Two champions.

As things stand, Forest Green’s closest challengers are Leyton Orient and Harrogate Town, both of which are fancied for promotion at the end of the season. Orient sit second in the table on account of their superior goal difference to Harrogate Town, however both sides have suffered just a single defeat this season with four wins and four draws apiece thus far.

Port Vale’s winning run was extended to three games with a 1-0 victory at Scunthorpe last weekend and the Potteries side are third favourites to win the League Two trophy this term at odds as low as 8/1 with some firms. Port Vale are as low as 2/1 to win promotion to League One either automatically or via the play-offs.

League Two Winner

9/4 – Forest Green Rovers

8/1 – Leyton Orient

8/1 – Port Vale

10/1 – Harrogate Town

12/1 – Bradford City

League Two Promotion

4/6 – Forest Green Rovers

13/8 – Leyton Orient

2/1 – Bradford City

2/1 – Harrogate Town

11/4 – Salford City

Update: 23.09.21

Forest Green Rovers saw their excellent start to the season continue with an impressive 4-0 win away to Stevenage on Saturday afternoon and the Gloucestershire side have now gone four points clear at the summit of the League Two table. Indeed Rovers have lost one and drawn one of their opening eight games with six wins coming their way during that time, therefore it’s hardly a surprise to see the bookmakers slash the odds on them winning the promotion at the end of the campaign, most firms going just 5/2 that they finish in pole position and 4/6 that they haul themselves into League One.

Forest Green may well be the ones to beat this term but the likes of Leyton orient and Harrogate Town remain in touch with the current leaders. Orient sit second in the league table with fifteen points and the East Londoners extended their unbeaten run across competitions to five games with a 3-1 win at Bristol Rovers last time out. Third-placed Harrogate Town could only manage a 2-2 draw with Crawley Town at the weekend and this extended their winless run to three games, however they sit level with Orient on points.

Bradford City are deemed to be Forest Green’s main rivals in the battle for the League Two title, the Bantams second favourites to win promotion at 2/1 and 8/1 to finish top of the pile. The West Yorkshire outfit sit in 9th position in the league table and given the fact that they have failed to win any of their last six games across competitions, we’re somewhat unconvinced that they will be amongst the promotion challengers towards the tail-end of the season.

League Two Winner

5/2 – Forest Green Rovers

8/1 – Bradford City

8/1 – Leyton Orient

12/1 – Salford City

12/1 – Exeter City

League Two Promotion

4/6 – Forest Green Rovers

2/1 – Bradford City

13/8 – Leyton Orient

6/4 – Harrogate Town

9/4 – Salford City

Update: 16.09.21

Forest Green’s solid start to the season continued with a 1-0 win at home to Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon, an unconvincing win perhaps but a decent response to a four-game winless run across competitions. The Gloucestershire side opened their season with four straight league wins, however this was followed by a League Two defeat at home to Port Vale (0-2) and a goal-less draw away to Exeter City. Nevertheless, Rovers sit two points clear at the top of the division as things stand and the bookmakers have them chalked-in as 6/1 favourites to win the League Two title and 13/8 for promotion to the third tier.

Second-favourites for the League Two title (8/1) and promotion (2-1) are Bradford City although the West Yorkshire outfit have now gone three league games without a win, losing to Leyton Orient (2-0) and Salford City (1-0) either side of a 1-1 draw at home to Walsall. As things stand, the Bantams sit in 7th position in the League Two table with 11 points from their 7 league outings.

Next in the betting are Salford City who, in fairness, have been very much a mixed bag so far. The bookmakers are clearly expecting great things from City this season but on the evidence so far, they are looking very much like a middle-of-the-table side and currently sit in the bottom half of the division, most firms going 8/1 that they win the title and 2/1 that they achieve promotion.

League Two Winner

13/8 – Forest Green Rovers

2/1 – Bradford City

2/1 – Salford City

2/1 – Leyton Orient

10/1 – Northampton Town

League Two Promotion

6/1 – Forest Green Rovers

8/1 – Bradford City

8/1 – Salford City

8/1 – Leyton Orient

Update: 01.09.21

League Two Winner

Forest Green Rovers’ excellent winning start to the season game to an end in their fifth league game of the campaign when they lost 2-0 at home to Port Vale, however the Gloucestershire side still sit two points ahead of the chasing pack at the top of the division. These were the first points dropped by Rovers although they remain second favourites to clinch the League Two title at the end of the season, most firms going 7/1 that the lift themselves up to the third tier as champions.

Nevertheless favourites in this particular market are Bradford City who edged their way to a 3-2 win at Mansfield Town in their last league outing. The Batman’s have won three, drawn one and lost one of their opening five league outings this season, however despite this relative inconsistency the bookies make them favourites to win the division at general odds of 9/2.

9/2 – Bradford City

7/1 – Forest Green Rovers

9/1 – Mansfield Town

10/1 – Salford City

14/1 – Swindon Town

14/1 – Leyton Orient

League Two Promotion

The fight to win promotion from the fourth tier is always hugely intense and this will almost certainly be the case towards the end of the current campaign. As usual the betting market is extremely tight in these early stages of the season and the market closely reflects that of ‘outright winner’, Bradford City being the favourites for promotion to League One at odds of 7/4 and Forest Green Rovers second at 2/1.

7/4 – Bradford City

2/1 – Forest Green Rovers

9/4 – Mansfield Town

5/2 – Salford City

3/1 – Leyton Orient

10/3 – Northampton Town

10/3 – Newport County

Update: 26.08.21

League Two Winner

Having thrashed Crawley Town to the tune of 6-3 in their last League Two outing, Forest Green Rovers continued their excellent start to the new season and they remain the only side not to have dropped points since the start to the campaign. A 3-1 defeat at Premier League side Brentford in the Carabao Cup last time out was no huge surprise and it does at least allow Rovers to focus squarely on promotion from the fourth tier. Rovers now sit two points clear at the top of the division, however they aren’t favourites to win promotion or clinch the League Two title, this particular accolade belonging to Bradford City who sit second in the division with ten points to their name.

The Bantams have won two, drawn one and lost one of their four league games and the bookmakers have them priced at 3/1 to win the League Two title, ahead of Forest Green Rovers at 6/1 and Mansfield Town at a general 8/1. Newly-relegated sides Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers are way down the market at odds of 16/1, 20/1 and 25/1 respectively.

3/1 – Bradford City

6/1 – Forest Green Rovers

8/1 – Mansfield Town

12/1 – Salford City

14/1 – Carlisle United

14/1 – Newport County

14/1 – Leyton Orient

14/1 – Exeter City

League Two Promotion

The battle to win promotion from the fourth tier is always hugely intense and we don’t anticipate things being any different in 2021/22. Unsurprisingly the ‘League Two Promotion’ betting market closely reflects the ‘Winner’ market with Bradford City being favourites to finish in pole position at odds of 11/10. Current division frontrunners Forest Green Rovers are second in the market at general odds of 11/8 while Mansfield Town are 2/1 to haul themselves into the third tier at the end of the campaign.

11/10 – Bradford City

11/8 – Forest Green Rovers

2/1 – Mansfield Town

11/4 – Salford City

11/4 – Newport County

7/2 – Carlisle United

7/2 – Northampton Town

18.08.21

League Two Winner

Prior to the start of the season, Salford City were firm favourites to win the League Two title at the close the campaign, however City have collected just two points from their opening three league outings and the odds on them finishing top the pile have drifted significantly from 6/1 to as much as 12/1 with some bookmakers. Indeed with two wins and one draw from their opening three League Two matches, Bradford City sit second in the division as things stand and they are the bookies’ choice to finish the season in pole position. Some firms go as low as 4/1 on the Bantams winning promotion as League Two champions and going on their solid start, they are certainly a team to be watched the coming months.

Forest Green Rovers currently occupy top spot in the division with three wins from their opening three league outings and the Gloucestershire outfit are a general 8/1 shout to finish top the pile, alongside third-placed Mansfield Town at the same odds. Of the three sides which dropped down from League One at the close last season, Northampton Town are the lowest priced to make an immediate return to the third tier as champions at 12/1, fellow relegated sides Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town 16/1 and 25/1 respectively for the league title.

League Two Promotion

If you don’t fancy Bradford City to finish the season in pole position, then you can back the West Yorkshire side to be promoted at a general 11/8 while Mansfield Town are a 7/4 punt to haul themselves into League One. Current pace-setters Forest Green Rovers are also priced at 7/4 to lift themselves into the third tier while newly-relegated Northampton Town are 5/2to return to League One at the first time of asking.

Leyton Orient are one of three sides priced at 11/4 for promotion to League One, the others being Salford City and Tranmere Rovers. Kenny Jackett is the man in charge at Brisbane Road and there can be no doubt that he knows his way around these lower leagues. Three centre-forwards have been added during the summer transfer window and as such, we envisage Orient being amongst the promotion challengers come the end of the campaign.

03.08.21

League Two Winner

The current favourites to win the League Two title are Salford City at odds of just 6/1. There can be little doubt that the ambition of the club hierarchy is to lift the side up through the divisions as fast as possible and they put in a solid showing when finishing 8th last season. It’s likely that they will build on this in the upcoming campaign and with the addition of experienced keeper Tom King it is clear that they don’t intend to take their feet off the gas.

Salford have also added Conor McAleny to the ranks, the centre-half banging in 17 goals for Oldham Athletic throughout 2020/21. He will certainly add another goal threat to the Salford ranks alongside Ian Henderson, therefore it’s not hard to see why City are firm favourites to finish the season in pole position and at the prices given it’s surely worth a punt.

League Two Promotion

Should you not fancy Salford City’s chances of winning the League Two title, then they can be backed at 7/4 for promotion by any means. Next up are Bristol Rovers at a general 11/4, these odds being a bit of a surprise given that the Pirates were far from impressive when dropping down from League One last season. The Gas have been active in the summer transfer market, however while we believe that they will be in or around the play-off berths from the outset, we believe that promotion will be out of reach.

One team which attracts attention is Leyton Orient at odds of 10/3 for promotion. The East London outfit have Kenny Jackett in the hot-seat and he certainly knows his way round the lower leagues. He has added three centre-forwards this summer and it would be no surprise were Jackett to lead Orient on a promotion push this term.

Update: 11.05.21

As the regular League Two seasons draws to a close, we can now turn our attention to the play-offs. Bolton Wanderers have secured for themselves promotion straight back to League One alongside Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town, however there remains the small matter of who replaces them in the third tier and as things stand the smart money seems to be on Morecambe. The Shrimps have enjoyed an excellent season and they ended the regular campaign on a high note with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Walsall and Bradford City. Indeed the Lancashire side have won all-but-one of their last six games, the exception being a 1-0 defeat at home to a Bolton Wanderers side which pipped them at the post for an automatic promotion berth by just a single point.

The bookmakers go a general 9/4 that the Shrimps win promotion to League One this season, a decent price on a side which finished the regular campaign five points above fifth-placed Newport County. The latter finished the regular season on a five-match unbeaten run with three wins during this time and the bookies make them second favourites in the promotion battle at general odds of 5/2.

Forest Green Rovers finished in sixth position at the end of the season and they are a 3/1 punt to win promotion to League One while Tranmere Rovers complete the four play-off sides, the Wirrall outfit a also a 3/1 shot for promotion to the third tier.

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

9/4 – Morecambe

5/2 – Newport County

3/1 – Forest Green Rovers

3/1 – Tranmere Rovers

Update: 06.05.21

Cheltenham Town have secured their promotion to League One for next season and they are just a single game away from being declared as champions, assuming of course that they remain clear of second-placed Cambridge United. With just a single match left to play before the regular season draws to a close, Cambridge sit two points adrift of the Robins but their goal difference is slightly better and a win for Cambridge and a draw for Cheltenham would result in the two sides swapping places. As such nothing short of three points from the league leaders will do this weekend.

The bookmakers are naturally confident of Cheltenham Town’s chances of being promoted as League Two champions with most firms going 1/3 that they finish in pole position. The Robins have enjoyed an excellent season with just 12 defeats from their 45 games thus far and whatever the outcome this weekend, they will at least be assured of a place in the third tier.

Cambridge United aren’t yet guaranteed their place in League One although their recent form suggests that they avoid falling into the play-offs. The East Anglian side sit one point clear of third-placed Bolton Wanderers and two clear of fourth-placed Morecambe, therefore much hinges on the weekend results. The bookmakers go 5/2 that Cambridge go up as champions while they go 1/50 that they will indeed be promoted at the end of the season. Bolton Wanderers re also odds-on at 1/5 to join them in League One while most firms go Evens on Morecambe making the jump.

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

1/50 – Cambridge United

1/5 – Bolton Wanderers

Evens – Morecambe

5/2 – Tranmere Rovers

11/4 – Newport County

5/1 – Exeter City

6/1 – Forest Green Rovers

16/1 – Salford City

Update: 31.04.21

Cheltenham Town – Promoted

Cheltenham Town have now secured their place in League One for next season, the Robins having enjoyed an excellent campaign. With two games left to play, the Gloucestershire outfit sit two points clear of second-placed Cambridge United and they will now have their sights firmly set on the League Two trophy, the bookies going a general 4/9 that they finish the campaign in pole position.

Cambridge United – 1/100 for promotion

Cheltenham’s main rivals are Cambridge United who sit two points adrift in second position. United have been around the top of the division for much of the season and they are effectively already at the finishing line as far as promotion is concerned, five points separating them from fourth-placed Morecambe. With promotion all-but-assured, the East Anglians will also be looking at clinching the title from under Cheltenham Town’s noses and they are a general 2/1 punt to do just that.

Bolton Wanderers – 1/16 for promotion

Bolton Wanderers currently sit third in the League two table and they are very much in the driving seat as far as an immediate return to League One is concerned. The Trotters have stumbled a few times this season but on the whole they have been solid both at home and away, therefore the bookies have them priced up at 1/16 to lift themselves back into the third tier and 10/1 to do it as champions.

Best of the Rest

Morecambe will almost certainly need to negotiate the play-offs in order to reach League One and the bookies have priced up at 9/4 to be plying their trade in the third tier next term. Tranmere Rovers are up for grabs at the very same odds while Salford City are a general 3/1 punt. Of the other sides in with a chance of reaching and making it through the play-offs, Newport County are 4/1 for promotion while Forest Green and Exeter City are 8/1 apiece.

Update: 26.03.21

Cheltenham Town are hanging onto pole position in the League Two table as the season fast approaches the business end, however the Robins sit just a single point above Cambridge United as things stand and just three above third-placed Forest Green Rovers. As such, while Town are looking good for promotion to League One, the battle rages on for the trophy.

The bookies are hugely confident that the Gloucestershire side will make the leap up to the third tier at the end of the campaign with most firms going odds-on at just 1/10, however the Robins are odds-against to finish top of the pile at as much as 7/5. Cheltenham have generally been enjoying some excellent results in recent weeks although they have taken their eye off the ball at times with defeats to Mansfield Town (3-1) and Barrow (0-2) in their last four outings. Indeed such is the competitiveness of this division that nothing should be taken for granted and should Town suffer another couple of defeats in the coming weeks, they could find themselves out of the top three entirely.

Cambridge United are still hanging on in second position in the League Two table although they have played at least one game more than all the other sides in the top half of the table. The bookies go 10/11 that United find themselves in League One next term while 8/1 says they’ll go up as champions.

Bolton Wanderers are the side deemed most likely to rise back up to the third tier (after Cheltenham Town) with the bookies going a general 4/6 that their stay in the bottom tier of the Football League is a brief one. Forest Green Rovers are third in the market at 8/11 for promotion while Tranmere Rovers complete the top five in the market at odds of 5/6.

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

1/10 – Cheltenham Town

4/6 – Bolton Wanderers

8/11 – Forest Green Rovers

10/11 – Cambridge United

5/6 – Tranmere Rovers

Update: 11.03.21

Cheltenham Town still reign supreme at the summit of the League Two table despite the Robins having lost 3-1 at Mansfield Town last time out. The Gloucestershire outfit have generally impressed this season and there’s little indication that this defeat was the start of a downturn in fortunes, however manager Michael Duff will be eager to steer his side back to winning ways as soon as possible.

The Robins’ lead at the top of the division is now down to just a single point but they do enjoy two games-in-hand over second-placed Cambridge United. The bookies remain optimistic that Cheltenham will win promotion to League One at the end of the campaign with some firms going as low as 1/6 that this proves to be the case.

Cheltenham’s main rivals are perceived to be Forest Green Rovers who sit third in the League Two able. Rovers also sit just a single point behind the Robins in the division but they have played the same number of games and are priced at 8/13 to lift themselves into the third tier next term.

Tranmere Rovers have been enjoying an excellent season and they sit fourth in the League Two table as things stand, the Prenton Park outfit a general price of 5/4 for promotion, the same odds as eighth-placed Exeter City who enjoy games-in-hand over all the sides above them in the division.

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

1/6 – Cheltenham Town

8/13 – Forest Green Rovers

5/4 – Tranmere Rovers

5/4 – Exeter City

13/8 – Bolton Wanderers

9/4 – Newport County

9/4 – Cambridge United

9/4 – Salford City

11/4 – Morecambe

4/1 – Carlisle United

Update: 03.03.21

Things remain tight at the top end of the League Two table with just two points separating the top four sides in the division. Cheltenham Town’s excellent recent run has been enough to lift them into pole position in the league table and they are now massive odds-on favourites to win promotion to League One at 1/5 with many bookmakers.

The Robins made it three wins in succession when they edged past Southend United to the tune of 1-0 on Tuesday evening and they now sit a single point ahead of second-placed Cambridge United having played two games less.

Forest Green Rovers are next in the betting at odds of 4/5, the Gloucestershire side having enjoyed an excellent season so far, while Tranmere Rovers are the only other side at odds-on for promotion, the Prenton Park outfit a 10/11 shot to lift themselves up to the third tier at the end of the campaign.

For much of the season, Carlisle United were one of the favourites to haul themselves into League One at the end of 2020/21, however following an excellent run, the Cumbrians have inexorably hit a dreadful patch. Chris Beech’s men have sunk down to twelfth position in the division on the back of a truly abysmal run which has seen them collect just a single point from their last six outings.

From being odds-on favourites for promotion just a couple of weeks ago, the Cumbrians are now out at 13/8 to be plying their trade in League One next season and while they do still have at least two games-in-hand over all the sides above them in the league table, recent results don’t bode well as we head rapidly towards the business end of the campaign.

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

1/5 – Cheltenham Town

4/5 – Forest Green Rovers

10/11 – Tranmere Rovers

13/8 – Carlisle United

5/4 – Salford City

2/1 – Cambridge United

2/1 – Bolton Wanderers

9/4 – Exeter City

Update: 24.02.21

Carlisle United suffered yet another setback in their League Two promotion bid last night when they succumbed to a 2-3 defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Brunton Park. Chris Beech’s men do have at least two games-in-hand over all of the sides above them in the League Two table, however they have collected just a single point from their last four outings and have slipped down to tenth position in the division. Indeed while the Cumbrians were 3/1 second-favourites to clinch the title just a few days ago, they are now out at 5/1 to finish at the top of the pile and Beech will be desperate to turn things around following this dramatic drop in form.

Forest Green Rovers are now favourites to win the League Two title, the Gloucestershire side currently sitting just a single point behind leaders Cambridge United with three games-in-hand. Rovers are a general 2/1 punt to finish the season at the summit of the division and they have been enjoying some excellent form in recent weeks with their last five outings returning four wins and a draw.

Cheltenham Town make up the top-three in the League Two table with just a single point separating them from Forest Green. The Robins have played one game more than Rovers but two less than Cambridge United and they are priced at 5/2 to win the title.

Exeter City complete the top four in the ‘League Two Winner’ betting market, the Grecians currently residing in sixth position in the table and a general 10/1 punt to finish in pole position at the end of the campaign.

League Two Winner Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

2/1 – Forest Green Rovers

5/2 – Cheltenham Town

5/1 – Carlisle United

10/1- Exeter City

12/1 – Salford City

14/1 – Tranmere Rovers

14/1 – Cambridge United

25/1 – Morecambe

Update: 18.02.21

While Carlisle United have at least three games-in-hand over all the sides above them in the League Two table, Chris Beech’s men have had their League Two title ambitions dented in recent weeks. The Cumbrians were beaten 2-1 at home to Forest Green Rovers earlier this month and this was followed by a 1-0 defeat away to Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening. Carlisle have only been in action four times since the turn of the year and this inactivity – coupled with their two recent defeats – has been enough to send them spiralling down to ninth position in the league table.

The bookies remain confident that Carlisle can return to winning ways and haul themselves back into title contention, most firms going around 11/4 that the trophy ends up at Brunton Park at the close of play. Nevertheless, Beech’s men have a lot of ground to make up following their enforced inactivity and given recent results, it remains to be seen whether they can rediscover the art of winning.

Third-placed Cheltenham Town are perceived as Carlisle’s biggest rivals in the race for the League Two title, most firms going 3/1 that they finish top of the pile but some going as low as 7/4. Forest Green Rovers have been enjoying some excellent results of late and having hauled themselves into the top-two in the League Two table, the Gloucestershire outfit are a general 4/1 punt to finish top of the pile.

Cambridge United remain in pole position in the division, however the bookies clearly don’t believe that they remain there until the end of the campaign, most firms going 16/1 that they lift the trophy.

League Two Winner Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

7/4 – Cheltenham Town

3/1 – Carlisle United

4/1 – Forest Green Rovers

7/1 – Salford City

12/1 – Exeter City

16/1 – Cambridge United

20/1 – Newport County

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

1/4 – Cheltenham Town

4/9 – Carlisle United

8/13 – Forest Green Rovers

5/6 – Salford City

6/4 – Exeter City

5/2 – Cambridge United

5/2 – Newport County

10/3 – Tranmere Rovers

Update: 10.02.21

The bookies remain confident that Carlisle United will win promotion to League One at the end of the season despite Chris Beech’s men dropping down to eighth in the League Two table. The Cumbrians have only managed to play two games since 2nd January, this being due to a combination of frozen pitches, waterlogged pitches, floodlight failure and of course Covid-19, the latter hitting the Carlisle squad particularly hard.

As things stand, the Cumbrians sit six points adrift of table-topping Cambridge United in the League Two table, however Beech’s side enjoy five games-in-hand over the division leaders and at least three games-in-hand over all other sides above them in the table. This is a lot of ground to make up and it suggests a very hectic run-in towards the business end of the campaign. Nevertheless the bookies are of the opinion that Carlisle can haul themselves back up the table and while they lost 2-1 at home to promotion rivals Forest Green Rovers in their last outing, most firms go a general 1/3 that the Cumbrians find themselves in the third tier next season.

Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town are joint second-favourites in the promotion market at 8/11 apiece while Newport County and Exeter City are also neck and neck at 11/8 apiece. Salford City are a 6/4 punt to make the jump while current leaders Cambridge United are 7/4 for promotion to League One.

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

1/3 – Carlisle United

8/11 – Forest Green Rovers

8/11 – Cheltenham Town

11/8 – Newport County

11/8 – Exeter City

6/4 – Salford City

7/4 – Cambridge United

3/1 – Tranmere Rovers

Update: 29.01.21

Carlisle United find themselves sliding down the League Two table due to their recent inactivity. The Cumbrians have not only been forced to deal with the continued pandemic disruption, they have also been victims of floodlight failure and a waterlogged pitch on their travels, therefore manager Chris Beech will be looking to get his side back into action as soon as possible. Saturday afternoon sees the visit of Exeter City to Brunton Park and if the Cumbrians secure all three points against the Grecians, they could haul themselves back up to the summit of the division

As things stand, Carlisle sit three points behind table-topping Cambridge United with Beech’s men having four games-in-hand at their disposal. The bookmakers remain confident that the Cumbrians will go all the way this season with some firms going as low as 6/4 that they finish in pole position and odds-on at 2/5 that they win promotion to League One, whether they achieve this via automatic promotion or via the play-offs.

Newport County also have games-in-hand at their disposal and while they sit in fifth position in the division as things stand, the South Wales outfit are joint-second in the ‘League One Promotion’ betting market at odds of 5/6, the same price as current second-placed side Forest Green Rovers. The only other side priced at odds-on for promotion are Cheltenham Town at 10/11 while Salford City and Exeter City are 13/8 apiece to haul themselves into League One at the end of the campaign.

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

2/5 – Carlisle United

5/6 – Newport County

5/6 – Forest Green Rovers

11/10 – Cheltenham Town

13/8 – Exeter City

13/8 – Salford City

Update: 26.01.21

Carlisle United haven’t kicked a ball in anger since January 2nd and on the back of this they have slipped out of the top-three in the League One table. The Cumbrians remain favourites for both promotion and the League Two title but they have a lot of ground to make up in the weeks ahead.

Chris Beech’s men now sit fourth in the division with three points separating them from top spot, however the Cumbrians have four games-in-hand over table-topping Cambridge United and this will become five games given that tonight’s trip to Newport County has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Carlisle have certainly been the victim of some bad luck along the way, games being called off due to floodlight failure, the aforementioned waterlogged pitch and of course Covid-19. They have played less games than every other side in League Two and all of this at no fault to themselves, therefore Beech will be desperate for his side to return to action as soon as possible.

The bookies remain confident that the Cumbrians can return to the top of the division once they have played at least some of their games in hand, most firms going 2/5 that they win promotion to League One at the end of the campaign and 7/4 that they make the jump as League Two champions. Nevertheless, Carlisle have a lot of ground to make up and they have a very hectic schedule in the pipeline should they fail to return to action any time soon.

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

2/5 – Carlisle United

5/6 – Newport County

5/6 – Forest Green Rovers

11/10 – Cheltenham Town

11/8 – Exeter City

13/8 – Salford City

Update: 22.01.21

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to play havoc with fixtures in the lower divisions of the Football League and having had their last two games cancelled, Carlisle United have droped from top spot in League Two. The Cumbrians now sit third in the division behind Newport County and current leaders Cambridge United, however just two points separate Chris Beech’s men from the top of the table and they enjoy three games-in-hand over Cambridge and one game-in-hand over Newport.

As such, the bookmakers still have Carlisle priced as favourites for both promotion to League One and the League Two title at the end of the season, most firms going 2/5 that they make the jump and 7/4 that they lift the trophy.

The Cumbrians were due to face Forest Green Rovers at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon but once again this match has fallen foul of Covid-19 and has had to be postponed. This will be a massive disappointment for the fans and it is a further blow to the club’s aspirations following what was a very promising first-half of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Carlisle will manage to continue the momentum when they finally return to action – whenever that will be – however the likelihood is that they will in the meantime continue to slide down the League Two table due to their enforced inactivity.

13.01.21

Carlisle sit one point clear at the top of the table

The Cumbrians have lost just one of their last seven league outings

Chris Beech’s men are odds-on favourites to win promotion

Carlisle United were denied a chance to send themselves four points clear at the top of the League Two table when their Monday-evening meeting with Harrogate Town had to be postponed due to floodlight failure. This was a huge disappointment for the Cumbrians who would doubtless have been keen to maintain the momentum following their excellent league run. Chris Beech’s men have won five and lost just one of their last seven League Two outings and this has been enough to send them to the summit of the division as we fast approach the mid-way point of the campaign.

The bookies are confident that the Cumbrians will win promotion to League One at the end of the season with some firms going as low as 4/11 that they find themselves in the third-tier next term, while Beech’s side are also favourites to win the title at general odds of 11/4.

Second-placed Newport County currently sit just one point behind the Cumbrians in the League Two table, the South Wales outfit enjoying a game-in-hand over the league leaders. The bookies go 1/2 on County lifting themselves up to League One at the end of the campaign, ahead of Cheltenham Town who are 4/5 to make the jump.

League Two Promotion Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

4/11 – Carlisle United

1/2 – Newport County

4/5 – Cheltenham Town

Evs – Forest Green Rovers

5/4 – Exeter City

6/4 – Salford City

2/1 – Cambridge United