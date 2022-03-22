League One Odds

The 2021/22 League One season has already provided some thrilling encounters, therefore now is a great time to join any of our featured bookmakers and check out the latest League One odds ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Who will win promotion from League One in 2021/22?

The 2021/22 League One campaign is once again proving to be hugely competitive and with some big clubs fighting to haul themselves into the Championship, we could be in for some exciting times in the last few weeks of the season. The big question is, who will win promotion at the end of 2021/22? The bookies have priced up the potential League One winners and potential promotion candidates and we take a look at some of the leading contenders…

Update: 22.03.22

Wigan Athletic

1/2 for League One Title

1/12 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic have succeeded in narrowing the gap between themselves and league leaders Rotherham United to just a single point and they still enjoy two games-in-hand over the Millers at the time of writing. The Latics enjoyed a routine 4-1 win over Morecambe on Saturday afternoon and this took their unbeaten run to five league matches, while they have lost less league games (6) than any other side in the third tier this season, including leaders Rotherham. This certainly bodes well for their two games-in-hand and the bookies have made Wigan favourites for promotion and the League One title at the end of the season.

Rotherham United

6/4 for League One Title

1/8 for Promotion

Rotherham United are still very much on course for promotion straight back to the Championship at the end of the 2021/22 campaign but they did their title bid no favours at the weekend when they went down 3-0 at home to Shrewsbury Town. The Millers’ lead at the summit of the League One table is now down to just a single point and they have played two games more than second-placed Wigan Athletic. Indeed the South Yorkshire outfit have managed just a single league win in their last five and the odds on them winning the title have lengthened from 4/7 to 6/4 on account of their weekend defeat.

MK Dons

14/1 for League One Title

11/8 for Promotion

MK Dons have been enjoying some blistering form in recent weeks and they kept their promotion hopes very much alive and well with a 1-0 win away to Cambridge United at the weekend. The Dons have now gone twelve games without defeat in League One with nine wins during this time and the bookies have shortened the odds on them winning promotion to the Championship from 13/8 to 11/8 on account of their weekend victory.

Update: 15.03.22

Rotherham United

4/7 for League One Title

1/25 for Promotion

While the likelihood is that Rotherham United will make a swift return back to the Championship at the end of the season, there is every reason to believe that they won’t go up as champions. The Millers now find themselves just four points clear at the summit of the League One table on account of their three-game winless run in the league, while second-placed Wigan Athletic enjoy two games-in-hand over the division leaders. The bookies still go odds-on that Rotherham will finish the campaign in pole position but the chances of them doing so grow smaller by the week.

Wigan Athletic

11/8 for League One Title

1/10 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic failed to take full advantage of Rotherham United’s goal-less draw against Wycombe Wanderers by sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing MK Dons at the weekend, however the Latics still have two games-in-hand over the Millers as things stand. Given that Wigan have lost just 6 of their 35 league outings this season, it’s reasonable to expect them to manage some points from these two matches and with that in mind, there is a decent chance that will overtake Rotherham in the weeks ahead.

MK Dons

16/1 for League One Title

13/8 for Promotion

MK Dons have emerged as one of the serious promotion contenders in recent weeks, the Buckinghamshire outfit having hauled themselves level on points with second-placed Wigan Athletic in the League One table. The Dons have played more games than the sides above them in the division – three games more than Wigan at the time of writing – but they are still fancied for promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, most leading bookies going 13/8 that they find themselves in the second tier next term.

Update: 07.03.22

Rotherham United

4/7 for League One Title

1/33 for Promotion

Rotherham United’s march towards the League One title was halted by MK Dons at the weekend with the Millers losing 2-1 to their promotion rivals at the New York Stadium. The South Yorkshire outfit still occupy pole position in the League One table with four points separating them from second-placed Wigan Athletic but the Latics have two games-in-hand over the league leaders as things stand and this title race could realistically go in any direction. Rotherham are still odds-on favourites for the League One trophy but the odds on them finishing top of the pile have lengthened from 1/6 to 4/7 on account of their weekend defeat and their previous goal-less draw at Shrewsbury Town.

Wigan Athletic

11/8 for League One Title

1/12 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic narrowed the gap between themselves and table-topping Rotherham United to just four points when they edged past AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon and more importantly the Lancashire outfit enjoy two games-in-hand over the Millers. The Latics have struggled for consistency at times this season but they are still moving in the right direction and are second favourites for the League One title and promotion to the Championship at odds of 11/8 and 1/12 respectively.

MK Dons

20/1 for League One Title

2/1 for Promotion

MK Dons gave a big boost to their promotion ambitions when they brushed aside league leaders Rotherham United to the tune of 2-1 in South Yorkshire at the weekend and in the process, moved themselves four points clear of fourth-placed Oxford United in the division. Dons have now gone nine league games without defeat and seven wins have come their way during this time, therefore they are now looking good for promotion into the Championship at the end of the season. The League One trophy is within their grasp but the more likely scenario sees them finishing the season in one of the other automatic promotion berths, the bookies going 2/1 that they win promotion by any means and 20/1 that they go up as champions.

Update: 01.03.22

Rotherham United

1/6 for League One Title

1/100 for Promotion

Rotherham United are still very much in the driving seat in the race to be named League One winners at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. The Millers currently enjoy a nine-point lead at the summit of the division thanks to an excellent run of form in recent weeks. The South Yorkshire outfit extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine games with a 1-0 win away to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon and the leading UK bookmakers responded by slashing the odds further on them winning the title and gaining promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking, most firms going 1/6 and 1/100 respectively in these markets.

Wigan Athletic

7/2 for League One Title

1/8 for Promotion

Wigan suffered a setback in their League One title aspirations when they were thumped 3-0 at home to Sunderland on Saturday afternoon and the Lancashire side now sit nine points behind league leaders Rotherham United, albeit with two games in hand over the Millers. This may have been a setback in their title bid but they remain very much in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Championship. Nevertheless the Latics are facing stiff competition from a resurgent MK Dons side who have lifted themselves level on points with Wigan and while the bookies remain optimistic about them winning promotion, the odds on them winning the title have lengthened considerably.

MK Dons

40/1 for League One Title

5/2 for Promotion

MK Dons have been storming up the League One table on the back of some excellent results, the Dons having won six and drawn two of their last eight league outings. This has been enough to lift them level on points with second-placed Wigan Athletic in the table and an automatic promotion berth will be their prime target as we move closer to the latter stages of the campaign. Following MK Dons’ recent run, the bookies have shortened the odds on them winning promotion with many firms now going 5/2 that they find themselves in the Championship next term.

Update: 22.02.22

Rotherham United

2/7 for League One Title

1/66 for Promotion

Rotherham United remain very much in charge of things at the summit of the League One table despite dropping points in their weekend outing. The Millers could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to fellow title hopefuls Wigan Athletic with these being their first dropped points in seven games, however this had no impact upon their lead at the summit of the division. As things stand, six points separate the Millers from second-placed Wigan Athletic and the South Yorkshire outfit sit a full thirteen points clear of dropping into the play-offs. Rotherham are almost certain to bounce straight back into the Championship (whereupon the bookies will almost certainly install them as one of the favourites to return to League One) and the likelihood is that they will go up as League One champions at odds of just 2/7.

Wigan Athletic

5/2 for League One Title

1/9 for Promotion

Having been held to a draw by table-topping Rotherham United at the weekend, second-placed Wigan Athletic remain six points behind the league leaders and as such, the bookies have scarcely changed the odds on them winning the league title or achieving promotion at the end of the season. The Lancashire outfit enjoy two games-in-hand over Rotherham as things stand and as such, there is every chance that they could close the gap between themselves and the Millers between now and the end of the season, while they are seven points above the top play-off berth with three games-in-hand over fourth-placed Oxford United. On that basis, Wigan are extremely well placed for promotion this season and the odds reflect this fact, most bookmakers going 1/9 that they find themselves in the Championship next season.

Sheffield Wednesday

80/1 for League One Title

5/2 for Promotion

In the promotion betting market, Sunderland have dropped out of the top three on account of their dreadful form and have been replaced by Sheffield Wednesday who, although sitting down in eighth position in the league table, have been enjoying some solid firm in recent weeks. The Owls claimed all three points in a 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday afternoon and with wins in five of their last six league outings (their only defeat during this time coming against league leaders Rotherham United), they are looking well-placed to make it into the play-offs at the very least.

Update: 16.02.22

Rotherham United

2/7 for League One Title

1/50 for Promotion

Rotherham United’s winning run in League One was extended to six games when they won 2-0 away to local rivals Sheffield Wednesday and this further cemented the Miller’s lofty position at the summit of the league table, nine points currently separating them from second-placed Wigan Athletic. The South Yorkshire outfit have lost just 5 of their 31 league outings this term and they are huge favourites to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking, most leading bookmakers going just 1/50 that they find themselves in the second tier next term and 2/7 that they go up as League One champions.

Wigan Athletic

5/2 for League One Title

1/5 for Promotion

With three games-in-hand over the league leaders, Wigan Athletic are the only genuine challenger to Rotherham United at the time of writing. The two sides are currently separated by nine points but the Latics’s games in hand could conceivably see them close this gap completely in the coming weeks. This is far from fanciful given that Wigan have won 18 of their 28 league games this season and they continued to hang onto Rotherham’s coat-tails when beating Charlton Athletic 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Having also lost just 5 of their league games this season, the Lancashire outfit are odds-against at 5/2 to win this season’s League One title but they are just 1/5 to win promotion at the end of the campaign.

Sunderland

66/1 for League One Title

11/4 for Promotion

Alex Neil was in the dugout for Sunderland’s meeting with AFC Wimbledon and he saw his new charges claim their first point in four games courtesy of a 1-1 draw in south-west London. This was hardly an impressive result for the Black Cats and it sees them lose ground on the top-two in the League One table but it does at least keep them in the hunt for promotion. Neil’s men currently sit in fourth position in the division with four points separating them from the top two and they have played more games than both Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, the bookies lengthening the odds on them winning promotion from 2/1 to around 11/4 on account of their weekend draw.

Update: 09.02.22

Rotherham United

2/5 for League One Title

1/16 for Promotion

Rotherham United’s 1-0 win away to AFC Wimbledon last night was enough to send them nine points clear at the summit of the League One table although in fairness they have played three matches more than second-placed Wigan Athletic. The Millers dropped down from the Championship at the end of last season and thus far they are making a pretty solid effort for an immediate return back to the second tier. Rotherham have been the proverbial yo-yo side over the past few seasons and the current campaign promises to continue this trend, most leading bookmakers slashing the odds on them winning the League One title from 11/10 to just 2/5 and winning promotion from 1/6 to as low as 1/16.

Wigan Athletic

9/4 for League One Title

2/7 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic’s dreams of winning the League One title this season were dealt a blow when they lost 1-0 away to Sheffield Wednesday last night but they remain very much in the hunt for automatic promotion at the end of the campaign. As things stand, Wigan sit nine points adrift of league leaders Rotherham United but they enjoy three games-in-hand over the Millers. Nevertheless with no wins from their last four games across competitions, Wigan have completely lost the momentum and the odds on them winning promotion have slipped from 1/5 to 2/7 on account of their poor recent run of form.

Sunderland

33/1 for League One Title

2/1 for Promotion

Sunderland’s League One campaign appears to have hit the rocks in recent weeks, their disappointing form continuing last night when they lost 2-1 away to Cheltenham Town. The Black Cats have now lost three league games on the bounce and they have won just one of their last seven in league action, a poor run which has sent them down to 4th position in the League One table. Given that the Wearside outfit have played at least one more game than the two sides occupying the automatic promotion berths, a third successive play-off finish to the season is starting to look a distinct possibility. On the back of this dreadful run, Sunderland are now out at 33/1 for the League One title and odds-against at 2/1 for promotion to the Championship this season.

Update: 31.01.22

Rotherham United

11/10 for League One Title

1/6 for Promotion

Rotherham United’s 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road on Saturday afternoon was enough to send them back to the top of the League One table. The Millers have played two games more than second-placed Wigan Athletic and just a single point separates the two sides but it’s hard to escape the conclusion that the South Yorkshire outfit are destined to return to the Championship at the first time of asking. Over the past few seasons, Rotherham United have been very much a yo-yo side between the second and third tiers and the bookmakers fancy their chances of promotion this season, most firms going just 1/6 that they haul themselves back to the Championship and 11/10 that they go up as League One champions.

Wigan Athletic

6/5 for League One Title

1/5 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic’s four-game winning run in League One came to an end when they were held to a goal-less draw away to Cheltenham Town on Saturday afternoon and they have now dropped down to second position in the league table, albeit with two games-in-hand over table-topping Rotherham United. The Latics have lost just four times in league action this season – less than any other side in the division – and the bookies remain optimistic about their chances of promotion to the Championship at the end of the campaign, most firms going 6/5 that they win the League One trophy and 1/5 that they haul themselves into the second tier, whether automatically or via the play-offs.

Sunderland

8/1 for League One Title

11/10 for Promotion

Sunderland’s League One title bid was dealt a blow at the weekend when they were demolished 6-0 by Bolton Wanderers, a result which prompted the sacking of manager Lee Johnson. It’s a distinct possibility that former Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson will be the man tasked with taking charge of the Black Cats and if this proves to be the case, he will inherit a side sitting third in the table. The Wearside outfit are just one point behind second-placed Wigan Athletic and two adrift of table-topping Rotherham United as things stand but they have played more games than each of these two sides. Confidence will have doubtless been dented following the weekend thrashing by the Trotters but Sunderland remain third favourites for promotion this season, most leading UK bookmakers going 11/10 that they return to the Championship after an absence of three seasons and 8/1 that they go up as champions.

Update: 26.01.22

Wigan Athletic

11/10 for League One Title

1/4 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic made it six wins on the bounce across competitions when they edged past Gillingham to the tune of 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Latics were made to work hard for their three points with their opponents pulling themselves back from two goals behind before Wigan scored the winner thirteen minutes from time, however the Lancashire outfit now sit a point clear at the summit of the League One table with four games-in-hand over second-placed Sunderland and two games-in-hand over third-placed Rotherham United. The bookies continue to shorten the odds on Wigan climbing up to the Championship at the end of the season on account of their excellent run, most firms going 11/10 that they win the title and 1/4 that they win promotion.

Rotherham United

11/8 for League One Title

1/5 for Promotion

Rotherham United remain pretty well-placed for promotion back to the Championship at the end of the season although they now sit in third position in the League One table following a downturn in form. The Millers returned to winning ways when beating Cheltenham Town 1-0 at the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon and they sit just a single point adrift of league leaders Wigan Athletic, albeit having played two games more. Nevertheless the South Yorkshire outfit are still fancied for promotion this season with most bookies going 11/8 that they win the League One trophy and 1/5 that they haul themselves back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Sunderland

5/1 for League One Title

10/11 for Promotion

Sunderland’s three-game winless run came to an end when they edged past Portsmouth to the tune of 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon and they remain second in the League One table as things stand. Nevertheless the Black Cats have played four games more than league leaders Wigan Athletic and two more than third-placed Rotherham, therefore the bookmakers have them priced as third-favourites for both promotion and the League One title at odds of 10/11 and 5/1 respectively.

Update: 18.01.22

Rotherham United

5/4 for League One Title

1/5 for Promotion

Rotherham United sit in third position in the League One table, mainly on account of the fact that they have only had two league outings since the turn of the year and they suffered defeat in one of those. The Millers are very much the yo-yo club between the second and third tiers and it is looking a real possibility that they will haul themselves back to the Championship at the first attempt having dropped down to League One at the end of last season. Indeed while they do sit two points behind league leaders Wycombe Wanderers at the time of writing, Rotherham are favourites for promotion with most firms going 1/5 that they find themselves in the Championship next term and 5/4 that they go up as League One champions.

Wigan Athletic

11/8 for League One Title

4/11 for Promotion

At the time of writing, Wigan Athletic sit four points adrift of the top of the League One table but they have played less games than any other side in the third tier. The Lancashire outfit have five games-in-hand over the top two in the division and three games-in-hand over third-placed Sunderland, the Latics having played just one league match since mid-December. They returned to league action on Saturday afternoon when they edged past Doncaster Rovers to the tune of 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium and the bookies go 4/11 that they win promotion and 11/8 that they win the title.

Sunderland

11/2 for League One Title

Evens for Promotion

Sunderland will be desperate to avoid the play-offs this term, the Black Cats having failed to successfully negotiate this stage in each of the past two campaigns. The Wearside outfit have been struggling with inconsistency at times this season but they currently sit just a single point behind league leaders Wycombe Wanderers. Nevertheless they have played more league games than the rest of the chasing pack and are Evens for promotion this season.

Update: 04.01.22

Rotherham United

5/4 for League One Title

1/4 for Promotion

Rotherham United continued their charge towards promotion with a fine 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers on January 1st, a fine response to their disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Accrington Stanley in their final outing of 2021. The Millers are now very much in the driving seat in the race for the League One title and while promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking is far from assured, the likelihood is that they will find themselves back in the second tier at the end of the season, most bookies going 5/4 that they clinch the League One title and 1/4 that they haul themselves back to the Championship.

Wigan Athletic

11/4 for League One Title

8/13 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic sit in third position in the League One table with four points separating them from second-placed Sunderland, who themselves sit a single point adrift of table-topping Rotherham United. Nevertheless the Latics enjoy no less than three games-in-hand over both sides above them in the division on account of them not having kicked a ball in anger since 18th December. Wigan have now gone twelve games without defeat across all competitions and they remain second favourites for promotion at 8/13.

Sunderland

11/4 for League One Title

8/13 for Promotion

Since dropping down from the Championship, Sunderland have failed in their two attempts to make it back into the second tier, however the Black Cats are now looking well placed to win promotion at the end of the campaign. The Wearside outfit currently sit in second position in the League One table on account of a decent run which has seen them beat Doncaster Rovers (0-3) and Sheffield Wednesday (5-0) in their last two outings. Most bookies go 8/13 that Sunderland win promotion to the Championship at the third time of asking while they can be backed at general odds of 11/4 to go up as League One champions.

Update: 28.12.21

Rotherham United

11/8 for League One Title

1/4 for Promotion

Rotherham United sit at the summit of the League One table as we move into the second half of the campaign, the Millers enjoying a one-point lead over second-placed Sunderland. The South Yorkshire outfit saw their promotion-push suffer a setback when they lost 1-0 at Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day but prior to this they had dropped just two points in their previous ix League One games and the bookies still make them favourites to win the division title at general odds of 11/8.

Wigan Athletic

9/4 for League One Title

4/7 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic have dropped down to third position in the League One table but they have two games-in-hand over both sides above them in the League One table. The Lancashire side have gone eleven games without defeat across competitions and with just two points separating them from league leaders Rotherham United, they remain very much in the hunt for the division title and automatic promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland

3/1 for League One Title

8/11 for Promotion

Sunderland bounced back from their 5-1 League Cup mauling against Arsenal by beating Doncaster Rovers 3-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium on Monday and in the process kept their promotion hopes well and truly alive. The Black Cats currently sit second in the League One table but with inconsistencies holding them back since the start of the campaign, it remains to be seen whether they can haul themselves bak into the second tier at the third time of asking.

Update: 21.12.21

Rotherham United

4/5 for League One Title

1/6 for Promotion

Rotherham United further cemented their position at the summit of the League One table with a narrow 1-0 victory at Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon. The Millers have dropped just two points in their last six League One outings and as things stand they sit two points clear at the top of the division. Rotherham are very much a yo-yo side and it is starting to look as though they are going to return straight back to the Championship after their relegation at the end of last season. Just don’t be surprised if they return to the third tier just twelve months later!

Wigan Athletic

11/4 for League One Title

8/13 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic’s unbeaten run in League One was extended to seven games with a 3-2 win at Oxford United last time out, the Latics spring the winning goal just four minutes from time. Wigan sit just two points below league leaders Rotherham United as things stand and they have a game-in-hand over the leaders, therefore all associated with the club are confident that they will be plying their trade in the Championship next term. Going on recent form we’d be hard pressed to disagree.

Sunderland

9/2 for League One Title

5/6 for Promotion

Sunderland’s promotion push is still very much on track although their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last weekend saw them lose ground on the top two in the League One table. As things stand, Sunderland sit four points adrift of leaders Rotherham United and just a single point ahead of fourth-placed Wyombe Wanderers, therefore they will be desperate to bounce back from their weekend disappointment in their net league outing.

Update: 17.12.21

Rotherham United

5/6 for League One Title

1/5 for Promotion

The last few seasons for Rotherham United have all involved either relegation or promotion and the current campaign looks set to be no different. The Millers are very much a yo-yo side right now and they sit firmly in pole position in the League One table as we fast approach the mid-way stage of the campaign. Rotherham have kept the momentum going in recent weeks with convincing wins over Gillingham (5-1) and Burton Albion (3-1) in their last two outings and the bookmakers continue to chip away at the odds on them being promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking, most firms going 5/6 that they win the title and 1/5 that they win promotion by any means.

Wigan Athletic

10/3 for League One Title

8/11 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic are one of three sides sitting just two points behind League One leaders but they have a distinct advantage in that they have played at least one game less than all the sides immediately around them in the league table. The Latics have struggled a bit with inconsistency throughout the season and their last four league outings have returned two wins and two draws, however they remain very well positioned to achieve promotion to the Championship with most bookmakers going 10/3 that they finish the season in pole position and 8/11 that they haul themselves up to the second tier.

Sunderland

7/2 for League One Title

4/5 for Promotion

Sunderland are easily the biggest club in League One and it remains a surprise to many that they are still in the third tier for a third consecutive season. The Black Cats have made it into the play-offs in each of the last two campaigns but they have faltered at this stage and will be eager to avoid them completely and clinch an automatic promotion berth. Inconsistency has held the Wearside outfit back slightly this season but in recent weeks they seem to have found their feet. Sunderland have collected maximum points in three of their last four League One matches and while they are out at 7/2 for the league title, they remain odds-on to achieve promotion at the third time of asking.

Update: 08.12.21

Rotherham United

11/10 for League One Title

1/4 for Promotion

Rotherham United made another huge statement of intent when they smashed Gillingham to the tune of 5-1 at the New York Stadium last night. The Millers were utterly dominant throughout the one-sided contest and they remain joint-top of the League One table alongside Wycombe Wanderers, both sides sitting on 41 points with the Millers enjoying a far superior goal difference. The South Yorkshire side have scored 39 goals this season – more than any other side in the division – while they have conceded just 14 – less than any other League One side. Just three defeats have come their way thus far and they remain favourites to win the League One title at odds of just 11/10.

Wigan Athletic

11/4 for League One Title

8/11 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic remain one of the more consistent sides in League One, however they weren’t in action last night and as such have at least two games-in-hand over the three sides above them in the league table. The Lancashire outfit have won 12 of their 18 league games this season with just four defeats during that time and as things stand they sit just three points adrift of the league leaders, the bookies going 11/4 that they clinch the League One title and 8/11 that they win promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland

4/1 for League One Title

10/11 for Promotion

Having faltered at the play-off stages in each of the last two seasons, Sunderland will be desperate to finish the season in one of the automatic promotion berths, however they will be in no doubt that they face stiff competition here. The Black Cats now sit third in the League One table and they made light work of Morecambe last night, beating the Shrimps 5-0 at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland remain one of the favourites for both promotion and the League One title, most firms going 10/11 and 4/1 in these respective markets.

Update: 07.12.21

Things are extremely tight at the top of the League One table with three teams sitting level on 38 points apiece at the summit of the division and just four points separating table-toppers Rotherham United from sixth-placed MK Dons at the time of writing. All three were in cup action at the weekend but they will return to league duties on Saturday afternoon.

Three sides sit on 38 points apiece at the top of the League One table but all three have played a different number of matches as things stand. Of the three, Wigan Athletic have a game-in-hand over leaders Rotherham United and two games-in-hand over third-placed Wycombe Wanderers, however who do the bookmakers believe will be celebrating promotion at the end of the season?

Rotherham United

5/4 for League One Title

2/7 for Promotion

Rotherham United remain in pole position in the League One table but their slender lead is now down to goal-difference alone following their disappointing goal-less draw away to Oxford United in their last league outing. The Millers are still the bookies’ favourites for both promotion to the Championship and the League One title at odds of 2/7 and 5/4 respectively. The South Yorkshire outfit side have been a yo-yo club for many years now and it would be no surprise in the slightest were they to haul themselves back up to the Championship at the end of the 2021/22 campaign… and then drop straight back down at the end of the following season!

Wigan Athletic

11/4 for League One Title

8/11 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic have generally been one of the more consistent sides in the third tier this season with the Lancashire side having won twelve of their eighteen games, more than any other side in the division despite the fact that they have played at least one game less than most other teams. They returned to winning ways in the league when they edged past Plymouth Argyle to the tune of 2-1 at Home Park in their last League One outing late last month and they are now just 11/4 to win the League One crown and 8/11 to win promotion to the Championship this season.

Sunderland

4/1 for League One Title

10/11 for Promotion

Sunderland haven’t been at their most consistent this season but they remain in touch with the top three in the division, just two points separating them from leaders Rotherham United. The Black Cats extended their unbeaten run to four league games when they shared the spoils with Oxford United in a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light last weekend, the bookies now going 4/1 that they win the League One title and 10/11 that they win promotion to the Championship at the third time of asking.

Update: 25.11.21

Plymouth Argyle have dropped off the summit of the League One table thanks to a 3-0 defeat at home to fellow promotion-hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers earlier this week, however the Pilgrims remain just a single point behind league leaders Rotherham United.

Things remain tight at the top end of the League One table with just two points separating the top four in the division and we take a look at some of the leading contenders to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season.

Rotherham United

5/4 for League One Title

2/7 for Promotion

Rotherham United hauled themselves up to the top of the League One table with a fine 2-0 win away to Ipswich Town on Tuesday evening. This was the fourth win in six league games for the Millers and they now sit level on points with second-placed Wycombe Wanderers, goal-difference alone separating the two sides. Rotherham have been very much a yo-yo side in recent seasons and the bookies go 2/7 that they return straight back up to the Championship at the first time of asking following their relegation at the end of last season.

Wigan Athletic

10/3 for League One Title

4/5 for Promotion

Wigan Athletic sit in fourth position in the League One table with just two points separating them from top-spot, however they enjoy two games-in-hand over second-placed Wycombe and third-placed Plymouth at the time of writing. They also enjoy one game-in-hand over leaders Rotherham United and while they could only manage a single point from their 2-2 draw at Cambridge United on Tuesday evening, the bookies still fancy their chances of promotion, most firms going 4/5 that they find themselves in the second tier next term.

Sunderland

9/2 for League One Title

Evens for Promotion

Sunderland have twice failed to make it through the League One play-offs and they will be desperate to win automatic promotion back into the Championship after a three-season absence. The Black Cats haven’t had things all their own way this season and their promotion push suffered another setback when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town earlier this week. The Wearside outfit have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five league games and they are now Evens for promotion to the Championship.

Wycombe Wanderers

8/1 for League One Title

2/1 for Promotion

Wycombe Wanderers continued their excellent form when thumping Plymouth Argyle 3-0 on their travels on Tuesday evening, in the process lifting themselves to second position in the League One table with goal-difference alone separating them from leaders Rotherham United. The Chairboys are a 2/1 shot for promotion back to the Championship while they are a general 8/1 punt to go up to the second tier as League One champions.

Update: 23.11.21

Plymouth Argyle’s grip on pole position in the League One table is starting to look a little shaky with three sides now just a couple of points behind the Pilgrims after the weekend round of fixtures.

Plymouth Argyle remain in pole position in the League One table but their lead is now down to just two points and they have played more games than the two sides immediately below them in the division. The Pilgrims lost 2-0 at home to Charlton Athletic at the weekend and the bookies don’t fancy their chances of claiming the League One trophy at the close of the season.

Indeed as things stand, Rotherham United are the side deemed most likely to finish the campaign in pole position and once again haul themselves into the Championship from where they departed at the end of 2020/21. The Millers are very much a yo-yo club, the South Yorkshire side evidently unable to cope with life in the Championship but just a bit too good for League One. Promotion to the second tier would certainly be good news for all concerned with the club but the expectation would almost certainly be a battle against the drop throughout the following campaign.

Rotherham enjoyed a routine 3-1 win at home to Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon and on the back of this victory, the bookies shortened the odds on them winning the League One trophy and gaining promotion to the Championship to 7/4 and 2/5 respectively.

Currently third in the League One table, Wigan Athletic are 11/4 for the title and 8/11 for promotion by any means while Sunderland are next in both markets, the Black Cats having ended a three-game losing run in the league with a 2-0 win at home to Ipswich Town at the weekend. The Wearside outfit are 10/3 for the League One trophy and 10/3 for promotion to the Championship at the third time of asking.

League One Winner Best Odds

7/4 – Rotherham United

11/4 – Wigan Athletic

10/3 – Sunderland

10/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

League One Promotion Best Odds

2/5 – Rotherham United

8/11 – Wigan Athletic

10/11 – Sunderland

9/4 – Wycombe Wanderers

Update: 09.11.21

It looks as though it’s falling apart for the Black Cats right now, their promotion push suffering yet another setback following a 3-0 thrashing by Sheffield Wednesday last week and the side exiting the FA Cup at the hands of Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Things change so quickly in this game. Less than two weeks ago ago Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was celebrating on the pitch in front of fans following a League Cup win over Queens Park Rangers. Nevertheless this was a cup match and the main priority for Johnson must be promotion to the Championship at the third time of asking. In this regard, the Black Cats have taken their feet off the gas following a promising start to the campaign and their 3-0 demolition by Sheffield Wednesday last week was their third league defeat on the bounce.

Things didn’t get any better on Saturday afternoon when the Wearside outfit went down 1-0 at home to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup and with four defeats from their last five outings across competitions, it is clear that things are starting to go very wrong.

Sunderland do have a wealth of top-quality players in their ranks and they are clearly capable of grinding out some positive results when they put their minds to it. At the same time, this is a side with many young players and Johnson must take action to ensure that the Wearside outfit stop shipping so many goals, eight being leaked in their last two league outings.

As things stand, Sunderland are down to fifth position in the League One table with five points separating them from the automatic promotion berths, however they do have a game-in-hand over the sides above them in the table. The Black Cats have also dropped down the markets with most firms going 7/2 that they win the title and 11/10 that they haul themselves into the Championship, either automatically or via the dreaded play-offs.

League One Winner Best Odds

2/1 – Rotherham United

11/4 – Wigan Athletic

7/2 – Sunderland

13/2 – Wycombe Wanderers

League One Promotion Best Odds

1/2 – Rotherham United

8/11 – Wigan Athletic

11/10 – Sunderland

15/8 – Wycombe Wanderers

Update: 02.11.21

Sunderland once again slipped-up in their bid to finish the season at the summit of the League One table, the Black Cats leaking five goals against fellow promotion-hopefuls Rotherham United at the weekend.

Sunderland’s push for promotion appears to have come off the rails in recent weeks. Having thumped Crewe Alexandra to the tune of 4-0 at Gresty Road in mid-October, the Wearside outfit have lost two on the bounce with their most recent outing ending in a 5-1 demolition at the hands of Rotherham United at the New York Stadium. The Black Cats have now slipped down to fifth position in the League One table and while this downturn in fortunes in no way signals an end to their promotion ambitions at this early stage of the campaign, it is nevertheless a big setback.

The bookmakers have reacted to this poor run of form by lengthening the odds on Sunderland winning promotion to the Championship at the third time of asking, most firms going 11/4 that they finish in pole position and 8/11 that they win promotion to the second tier. Rotherham United have moved in the opposite direction in the market and leapfrogged Sunderland into pole position, the Millers 2/1 to win the title and 1/2 to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, whether automatically or via the play-offs.

Next in the promotion market are Wigan Athletic who are Evens with most bookmakers to make the jump, while Wycombe Wanderers are a 6/4 shot for promotion. Current league leaders Plymouth Argyle are 4/1 alongside Oxford United at the same odds.

League One Winner Best Odds

2/1 – Rotherham United

11/4 – Sunderland

7/2 – Wigan Athletic

6/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

16/1 – Oxford United

16/1 – Plymouth Argyle

League One Promotion Best Odds

1/2 – Rotherham United

8/11 – Sunderland

Evns – Wigan Athletic

6/4 – Wycombe Wanderers

4/1 – Oxford United

4/1 – Plymouth Argyle

9/2 – MK Dons

Update: 25.10.21

Sunderland slipped-up in their League One title campaign at the weekend, however the Wearsiders remain firm favourites to win the title and haul themselves back to the Championship after an absence of three seasons.

Sunderland suffered a setback in their promotion ambitions at the weekend when they lost 1-0 at home to Charlton Athletic, however they remain firm favourites to finally haul themselves back into the second tier. The Black Cats have stumbled at the play-off stages in each of the past two campaigns and clearly they will be eager to avoid these at all costs and win automatic promotion to the Championship.

As things stand, Sunderland sit in fourth position in the League One table with just two points separating them from current leaders Plymouth Argyle, however the Wearside outfit enjoy at least one game in hand over all-but-one of the three sides above them, the exception being Wigan Athletic with whom they sit level on 28 points apiece.

At the time of writing, Sunderland are 9/4 to win the League One title this season while they are odds-on at 4/7 to win promotion. Their perceived closest rivals are yo-yo club Rotherham United who are a 5/2 shot to finish top of the pile and 8/13 to return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

League One Winner Best Odds

9/4 – Sunderland

5/2 – Rotherham United

3/1 – Wigan Athletic

5/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

20/1 – Ipswich Town

20/1 – Oxford United

League One Promotion Best Odds

4/7 – Sunderland

8/13 – Rotherham United

Evns – Wigan Athletic

6/4 – Wycombe Wanderers

4/1 – Oxford United

4/1 – Ipswich Town

Update: 22.10.21

The bookmakers have once again trimmed the odds on Sunderland finishing in pole position in the League One table and winning automatic promotion back to the Championship after an absence of three seasons.

Having edged past Gillingham to the tune of 2-1 in their first outing after the international break, Sunderland managed a far more convincing win when thrashing Crewe Alexandra 4-0 at Gresty Road on Tuesday evening. At the time of writing, the Black Cats sit just a single position and one point below league leaders Plymouth Argyle, however more importantly the Wearside outfit enjoy two games-in-hand over the Pilgrims and one game-in-hand over third-placed Wycombe Wanderers who sit a single point behind Sunderland.

Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, the Black Cats have lost just two of their twelve League One outings and on the back of their excellent run the bookmakers have shortened the odds on them finishing the season in pole position in the league table, most firms now going just 7/4 that they win the League One title and 1/2 that they win promotion whether via a play-off place or automatically.

Sitting fifth in the division, yo-yo club Rotherham United are deemed to be Sunderland’s principal threat in the title race, the Millers a 3/1 shot to finish top of the pile and odds-on at 8/11 to make a swift return back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The bookies don’t fancy the chances of current leaders Plymouth Argyle remaining in their lofty position, most firms going 20/1 that they win the League One title this season and 5/1 that they win promotion to the Championship.

League One Winner Best Odds

7/4 – Sunderland

3/1 – Rotherham United

4/1 – Wigan Athletic

7/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

20/1 – Plymouth Argyle

League One Promotion Best Odds

1/2 – Sunderland

8/11 – Rotherham United

6/5 – Wigan Athletic

15/8 – Wycombe Wanderers

4/1 – MK Dons

Update: 18.10.21

Sunderland returned from the international break with a narrow 2-1 win over Gillingham at Priestfield on Saturday afternoon and while they currently sit in fourth position in the League One table, the bookies make them firm favourites for the League One title and promotion back to the Championship after a three season absence.

Sunderland fought their way back from behind to secure all three points against Gillingham at Priestfield on Saturday and on the back of their narrow 2-1 victory they sit just a single point behind current League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The Black Cats sit joint-third in the third tier alongside Wigan Athletic as things stand and thus far they have lost just twice in league action. The Wearside outfit have twice stumbled at the League One play-off stages and they will clearly be desperate to avoid this stage completely and clinch automatic promotion back to the Championship after a two-year absence.

In the betting markets, Sunderland are top of the tree with most firms going 2/1 that they finish top of the pile and 8/15 that they win promotion by any means, either automatically or via the dreaded play-offs. Yo-yo club Rotherham United are next in both markets, the Millers 5/2 to win the League One title and 8/13 odds-on to haul themselves straight back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Elsewhere, Wigan Athletic are 3/1 for the title and 5/6 odds-on for promotion to the second tier while current leaders Plymouth Argyle are well down the betting market at 25/1 for the League One trophy and a general 7/1 for promotion at the end of the season.

League One Winner Best Odds

2/1 – Sunderland

5/2 – Rotherham United

3/1 – Wigan Athletic

7/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

20/1 – Sheffield Wednesday

25/1 – Plymouth Argyle

25/1 – MK Dons

League One Promotion Best Odds

8/15 – Sunderland

8/13 – Rotherham United

5/6 – Wigan Athletic

15/8 – Wycombe Wanderers

9/2 – Sheffield Wednesday

7/1 – MK Dons

7/1 – Plymouth Argyle

Update: 06.10.21

Sunderland dropped off the top of the League One table following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Portsmouth in their last league outing, however they remain firm favourites for both promotion and the League One title.

Having thumped Cheltenham Town to the tune of 5-0, Sunderland’s form completely abandoned them as they fell to a huge 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth just four days later. On the back of this huge defeat, the Black Cats fell off the top of the League One table although goal-difference alone separates them from current leaders Wigan Athletic.

This was Sunderland’s second league defeat of the 2021/22 campaign and the Wearside outfit will be determined to bounce back when they return to action after the international break. As things stand, Sunderland are still firm favourites to win the League One title at general odds of just 7/4 while they are odds-on at 4/7 to haul themselves up to the Championship at the third time of asking, after having failed to successfully negotiate the play-offs in each of the last two campaigns.

As things stand, current leaders Wigan Athletic are second-favourites in both markets, the Lancashire outfit 3/1 for the League One title and 5/4 for promotion by any means. Yo-yo club Rotherham United are 4/1 and 11/8 to win the title and return back to the Championship at the first time of asking, while Wycombe Wanderers are next in the title and promotion markets at 10/1 and 5/2 respectively.

League One Winner Best Odds

7/4 – Sunderland

3/1 – Wigan Athletic

4/1 – Rotherham United

10/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

12/1 – Sheffield Wednesday

14/1 – MK Dons

League One Promotion Best Odds

4/7 – Sunderland

5/4 – Wigan Athletic

11/8 – Rotherham United

5/2 – Wycombe Wanderers

3/1 – Sheffield Wednesday

10/3 – MK Dons

4/1 – Oxford United

Update: 29.09.21

Sunderland hauled themselves three points clear at the top of the League One table with a comprehensive thrashing of Cheltenham Town in their last outing.

Having failed to make it through the League One play-offs in each of the last two seasons, Sunderland are fighting hard to win automatic promotion back to the Championship after an absence of three seasons. The Black Cats currently enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed Wigan Athletic and they further cemented their lofty position with a 5-0 thrashing of Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening. This was Sunderland’s third win on the bounce across competitions and it is clear that the Wearside outfit are going to be the ones to beat this term.

On the back of this comprehensive and thoroughly convincing win, the bookies have once again slashed the odds on the Black Cats winning promotion to the Championship as League One champions at the end of the campaign, some firms going as low as 13/8 that they finish top of the pile and 4/9 that they win promotion by any means.

Sunderland’s closest rivals in the betting market are second-placed Wigan Athletic at general odds of 4/1 for the title and 11/8 for promotion, while Rotherham United come in next at 5/1 and 6/4 for the title and promotion respectively.

League One Winner Best Odds

13/8 – Sunderland

4/1 – Wigan Athletic

5/1 – Rotherham United

7/1 – Sheffield Wednesday

10/1 – MK Dons

12/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

League One Promotion Best Odds

4/9 – Sunderland

11/8 – Wigan Athletic

6/4 – Rotherham United

7/4 – Sheffield Wednesday

11/4 – MK Dons

3/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

Update: 22.09.21

Things are still extremely tight at the top end of League One, a handful of clubs still bidding to steal a march on the rest of the chasing pack.

Sunderland’s inability to collect maximum points against Fleetwood Town in their last league outing resulted in them dropping off the top of the League One table, however they are still being seen as the ones to beat in the third tier this season. The Black Cats are without a doubt the biggest club in League One and to be fair it is something of a surprise to see them still there after two failed play-off attempts. Nevertheless the Wearside outfit are expected to haul themselves into the Championship at the third attempt at the end of the current campaign and the bookmakers make them firm favourites to win the division at general odds of 9/4.

As things stand, Sunderland sit second in the League One table with goal difference alone separating them from leaders Wigan Athletic – against whom Sunderland won 2-0 in the Carabao Cup last time out. The Latics are next in the betting at 9/2 for the League One title and we do expect them to feature in any promotion bid given their excellent start to the season. Thus far, Wigan have lost just one league match with five wins from their seven League One outings and while it’s fanciful to expect them to remain in pole position for the rest of the campaign, this decent start has given them the edge in the early stages of the campaign.

League One Winner Best Odds

9/4 – Sunderland

9/2 – Wigan Athletic

8/1 – Rotherham United

8/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

10/1 – Sheffield Wednesday

League One Promotion Best Odds

4/6 – Sunderland

13/8 – Wigan Athletic

7/4 – Rotherham United

7/4 – Wycombe Wanderers

9/4 – Sheffield Wednesday

Update: 15.09.21

Things remain pretty tight at the top end of the League One table, however Sunderland are stealing a march on the rest of the competition thanks to an excellent start to the campaign.

With the international break having come and gone, Sunderland returned to action with a 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley and as a result further cemented their position at the summit of the League One table. The Black Cats have suffered play-off heartache in each of the last two seasons and clearly they will be desperate to haul themselves back up to the Championship after an absence of three seasons.

Opening their account with a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic last month, the Wearside outfit followed this up with a further win over MK Dons in League One and while they lost 1-0 at Burton Albion in their third league outing of the season, they have since collected a maximum points haul in each of their subsequent games against AFC Wimbledon (1-0), Wycombe Wanderers (3-1) and Accrington Stanley (2-1). Throw in Carabao Cup wins over Port Vale (1-2) and Blackpool (2-3) and it is clear that Sunderland are thus far enjoying a good campaign across all fronts.

With two points now separating Sunderland from second-placed Wigan Athletic, the bookmakers go just 2/1 that the Black Cats finish the season at the summit of the League One table and 4/6 that they win promotion to the Championship. Closest rivals Wigan Athletic are 6/1 to win the League One title and 13/5 for promotion while Sheffield Wednesday come in next at 7/1 for the title and 13/5 for promotion.

League One Winner Best Odds

2/1 – Sunderland

6/1 – Wigan Athletic

7/1 – Sheffield Wednesday

12/1 – Portsmouth

12/1 – Rotherham United

14/1 – Oxford United

League One Promotion Best Odds

4/6 – Sunderland

13/5 – Sheffield Wednesday

13/5 – Wigan Athletic

3/1 – Portsmouth

3/1 – Oxford United

16/5 – Rotherham United

Update: 31.08.21

After five league games, Sunderland occupy top spot in League One and are firm favourites to return to the Championship after an absence of three seasons.

Twice Sunderland have failed to make it through the League One play-offs and the Wearside outfit will be desperate to finish the current campaign in one of the automatic promotion berths. Thus far they are doing a pretty good job of things and they currently sit in pole position with twelve points to their name, thanks to an excellent start to the season.

The Black Cats got things underway with a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic and since then maximum points have been collected against the likes of MK Dons (1-2), AFC Wimbledon (1-0) and most recently Wycombe Wanderers (3-1), the only dropped points coming by way of a 1-0 defeat at Burton Albion. Sunderland have also made it through to the third round of the Carabao Cup thanks to wins over Port Vale and Blackpool but their main aim will be promotion to the second tier.

On the back of their win over the Chairboys at the weekend, Sunderland are now 3/1 to win the League One title at the end of the season and Evens to win promotion, whether they achieve this via automatic promotion or via the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday are joint second in the League One table alongside several other teams, the Owls having suffered the disappointment of losing to newly-promoted Morecambe on Saturday afternoon. The South Yorkshire outfit are 15/8 to win promotion by any means and 5/1 to finish in pole position.

League One Winner Best Odds

3/1 – Sunderland

5/1 – Sheffield Wednesday

8/1 – Wigan Athletic

9/1 – Portsmouth

10/1 – Rotherham United

10/1 – Oxford United

League One Promotion Best Odds

Evens – Sunderland

15/8 – Sheffield Wednesday

3/1 – Portsmouth

11/4 – Wigan Athletic

10/3 – Rotherham United

4/1 – Ipswich Town

4/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

Update: 26.08.21

We’re now four rounds of fixtures into the 2021/22 League One campaign and once again it looks as though this is going to be a hugely competitive division. The key question is, who will haul themselves into the Championship next May?

After four games, newly-relegated Sheffield Wednesday sit in pole position in the League One table, the Owls having collected ten points courtesy of three wins and a single draw. Nevertheless, despite this they aren’t deemed to be the side most likely to win the League One title or win promotion to the Championship. This particular accolade belongs to Sunderland who have failed in their play-off attempts in each of the last two seasons.

The Black Cats are now spending their third consecutive season in League One and the Wearside outfit will be desperate to haul themselves back into the second tier as soon as possible. They started the season in excellent fashion with back-to-back 2-1 league wins over Wigan Athletic and MK Dons as well as victory by the same scoreline over Port Vale in the Carabao Cup, however they came unstuck when losing 1-0 at Burton Albion in their third league outing. Normal service was resumed when they edged past Blackpool (2-3) in their last outing and the bookies have them priced at 11/8 to win promotion and 4/1 to win the League One title.

Current league leaders Sheffield Wednesday are also being heavily backed to haul themselves back up to the Championship at the first time of asking and having this far avoided defeat with three wins and one draw from their four matches, the bookies have them priced at 13/8 for promotion and 9/2 for the title.

League One Winner Best Odds

4/1 – Sunderland

9/2 – Sheffield Wednesday

7/1 – Portsmouth

10/1 – Wigan Athletic

12/1 – Rotherham United

12/1 – Ipswich Town

12/1 – Wycombe Wanderers

12/1 – Oxford United

League One Promotion Best Odds

11/8 – Sunderland

13/8 – Sheffield Wednesday

9/4 – Portsmouth

3/1 – Wigan Athletic

7/2 – Rotherham United

7/2 – Ipswich Town

7/2 – Wycombe Wanderers

7/2 – Oxford United

Update: 18.08.21

With three rounds of League One fixtures out of the way, it is clear that this is going to be a very competitive third tier once again.

Prior to the start of the new season, most pundits anticipated that Sunderland would be the early frontrunners in the division but while the Black Cats got themselves off the starting blocks in excellent fashion, things came to a shuddering halt last time out. The Wearside outfit opened their account with a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic and having brushed aside Port Vale by the same scoreline in the first round of the League Cup, they once again enjoyed a 2-1 in their trip to MK Dons. Nevertheless any hopes of a third consecutive League One came to nothing when Burton Albion scored the only goal at the Pirelli Stadium in Sunderland’s last outing although the Black Cats remain general favourites to win the League One title at the end of the campaign at odds as low as 4/1 with some bookmakers.

With three wins from three league games, Portsmouth sit in pole position in the League One table and the south-coast side are also as low as 4/1 with some firms to lift the trophy at the end of the campaign. Burton Albion sit level on points with Pompey although the general consensus is that they won’t remain in this lofty position until the end of the season, most firms making them 25/1 shots for the title and as much as 9/1 for promotion to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers dropped down from the Championship at the end of last season and they are both being tipped for promotion straight back up. As things stand, Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday sit third and fourth respectively in the league table and the bookies have them priced at 5/1 and 12/1 to win the title and 7/4 and 4/1 to win promotion.

League One Winner Best Odds

5/1 – Sunderland

5/1 – Portsmouth

5/1 – Sheffield Wednesday

10/1 – Rotherham United

10/1- Oxford United

12/1- Wigan Athletic

12/1 – Ipswich Town

League One Promotion Best Odds

7/4 – Sunderland

7/4 – Sheffield Wednesday

7/4 – Portsmouth

3/1 – Rotherham United

3/1 – Oxford United

4/1 – Ipswich Town

4/1 – Wigan Athletic

Update: 03.08.21

The League One promotion and winner markets are once again extremely tight and we take a look at some of the possible contenders ahead of what promises to be a closely-fought campaign.

After a somewhat chaotic 2020/21 League One campaign which ended with Hull City, Peterborough United and Blackpool achieving promotion to the Championship, we’re primed for more thrills, spills and shocks in the next few months.

League One Winners

The League One Winner betting market is very open this year and Sunderland are the stand-out favourites to win the title at general odds of 6/1.

The Black Cats are a huge club and they have arguably been at this level for far too long, however we don’t fancy their chances of winning the League One title at the end of the campaign. Key striker Charlie Wyke left for Wigan Athletic during the summer and it won’t be easy replacing the 31 goals which he banged in last term.

Not too far behind in the outright market are Ipswich Town at 7/1. The Tractor Boys are currently in the process of finalising some notable acquisitions. George Edmundson has swapped Ibrox for Portman Road and Connor Chaplin has made the move from Barnsley. The sheer quality of these players reflects Ipswich Town’s intent this coming season and with Paul Cook in the hot-seat, we envisage them pushing for promotion this season.

League One Promotion

As with the Championship, two automatic promotion places are up for grabs this coming campaign and the play-off final winner will also go up to the Championship. The bookmakers are also having difficulty calling this one and it’s easy to see why given that there are many strong sides vying for promotion.

To be honest we don’t fancy the chances of market leaders Sunderland getting close to promotion and at odds of just 9/4 we feel that there’s no value to be had here. The Black Cats have a very capable manager in the form of Lee Johnson but we envisage them struggling for goals this coming season and their record in the play-offs is far from impressive.

If you don’t fancy the chances of Ipswich Town winning the title at 7/1, then there’s value to be had in backing them to win promotion by any means at 5/2. It will be hard to ignore the likes of Rotherham United, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth, especially and the former spend most of their title flitting between the second and third tiers.

Of these three, Portsmouth have, on paper, the best chance of securing promotion given that they have been the most active in the transfer window. Pompey have added the likes of Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman, Clark Robertson and Shaun Williams to the squad this summer and with this Championship quality in defence and the bulk of their attacking talent staying put at Fratton Park, we fancy their chances of making it to the Championship.

25.05.21

Sunderland – 7/1

Sunderland dropped down into League One at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and having failed to steer their way through the play-offs at the end of the following season, they suffered the heartache of once again failing in 2020/21. The Black Cats finished the regular season in 4th position, however they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Lincoln City in the play-off semi-final and will once again have to content themselves with another season in the third tier. Sunderland are a massive club and they will manage to haul themselves back into the Championship at some point, but the big question is ‘when?’. The bookies go a general 7/1 that they win the League One title in 2021/22.

Sheffield Wednesday – 7/1

2020/21 was a disastrous season for Sheffield Wednesday and they found themselves finishing the campaign at the foot of the Championship table. The Owls managed just twelve league wins throughout the season although they finished just three points adrift of safety. Alongside Sunderland they are one of the biggest clubs in the third tier and the bookies are optimistic as to their chances of bouncing straight back up to the Championship as League One champions at the first time of asking at general odds of 7/1.

Ipswich Town – 10/1

Ipswich Town couldn’t manage the play-offs in 2020/21 but they did manage a respectable 9th position with just five points separating them from the top six in the division. The Tractor Boys are fancied to mount another decent challenge in the new season and while they couldn’t make the grade towards the end of the last campaign, the bookies go a general 10/1 that they can finish top of the pile next May.

Charlton Athletic – 10/1

Charlton Athletic came agonisingly close to grabbing for themselves a place in the League One play-offs, the south-east London outfit finishing level on points with sixth-placed Oxford United but with an inferior goal difference. Charlton suffered a drop in form in the latter stages of the campaign and while they won their last two matches, this was preceded by a disappointing run during which they won just once in five outings. Can they do better in 2021/22? The bookies go 10/1 that they can go all the way by lifting the League One trophy.

Rotherham United – 12/1

Rotherham United are certainly no stranger to relegation and promotion given that they have flitted between the two divisions in each of the past five seasons. The Millers are clearly too good for League One but not quite able to wing it in the Championship. The South Yorkshire outfit finished second from bottom in the Championship table and they are expected to feature amongst the frontrunners in the third tier next term, most firms going 12/1 that they find themselves straight back in the Championship at the first time of asking.