We're now approaching the League Cup fourth-round fixtures and as such, now is a great time to check out the very latest League Cup scores and results

League Cup Odds: Manchester City 7/4 favourites for the trophy

Update: 20.12.22

Despite being up against Liverpool on Thursday, Manchester City are favourites to lift this season’s League (Carabao) Cup.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City will turn their attention to the League Cup on Thursday evening following their lengthy break for the 2022 World Cup and at the time of writing, Pep Guardiola’s men are favourites to land the trophy in February at best odds of 7/4.

The Citizens will go head-to-head with Liverpool in the fourth round of the competition, Jurgen Klopp’s men having drifted in the market from 4/1 to 6/1 following their pairing with City, the latter having won the tournament in all-but-one of the last five seasons.

With current Premier League table-toppers Arsenal having been dumped out of the competition at the third round stage by Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United have been lifted up to second place in the betting market ahead of their meeting with Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. The Red Devils are available at best odds of 6/1 although they are as low as 4/1 in some quarters.

Ahead of the Boxing Day restart of the Premier League, Newcastle United sit in third position in the top-flight and they are level in the market with Liverpool and Man United to land the League Cup at 6/1 after edging past Crystal Palace on penalties in the third round of the competition. The Magpies lock horns with AFC Bournemouth in the next round and Eddie Howe’s men are strongly fancied to advance.

2022/23 League Cup Winner Best Odds

7/4 – Manchester City

6/1 – Manchester United

6/1 – Liverpool

6/1 – Newcastle United

12/1 – Brighton & Hove Albion

20/1 – Leicester City

28.10.21

Chelsea – 5/2

Chelsea have made it through to the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 League Cup on account of a hard-fought win over Southampton on Tuesday evening. With the scoreline level at 1-1, penalties were needed to settle their differences and the Blues subsequently came out on top by a scoreline of 4-3.

Liverpool – 3/1

Jurgen Klopp didn’t need a full strength side in order to overcome Preston North End at Deepdale last night, the Reds scoring both of their goals after the break and the home side failing to offer anything in reply. Klopp’s men are now second favourites to get their hands on the trophy at general odds of 3/1 at the time of writing.

Arsenal – 6/1

An under-strength Arsenal made light work of an equally under-strength Leeds United side at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, the Gunners winning 2-0 and sending themselves through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

West Ham United – 6/1

West Ham United sent Manchester City crashing out of the League Cup in the big shock of the last-sixteen round of the competition. The defending cup holders were held to a goal-less draw in normal time and the resultant penalty shoot-out ended with a scoreline of 5-3 in the Hammers’ favour.

Leicester City – 6/1

It was another stalemate at the King Power Stadium last night with Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion battling out a 2-2 draw in normal time. Again, a penalty shoot-out was needed to determine who would be sent out of the competition and it was the Seagulls who came off second best in a 4-2 win for the Foxes.

Tottenham Hotspur – 8/1

A somewhat lacklustre affair at Turf Moor saw visitors Tottenham Hotspur knock Burnley out of this season’s League Cup, Lucas Moura scoring the only goal of the game in the 68th minute to send Spurs into the last eight.

Brentford – 20/1

Brentford have been enjoying a decent season in the Premier League and they are also embarking on a decent cup run, the Bees overcoming Championship side Stoke City last night. The main aim for boss Thomas Frank will be to ensure Premier League survival at the end of the season however and this competition will certainly be less of a priority, hence the 20/1 on them winning it.

Sunderland – 80/1

Sunderland are the only non-Premier League club left in the League Cup and while they have impressed thus far, it would be a surprise were they to make it much further in the competition, especially so since the Black Cats are focused very much on promotion back to the Championship at the third time of asking.

The 2021/22 League Cup draw will take place on Saturday October 30th between 10:30am and 12pm