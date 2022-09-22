England Scores & Results

England face Italy in their penultimate UEFA Nations League outing of the season on Friday evening and Gareth Southgate’s men need a win to ensure that they avoid dropping down to League B, therefore why not visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can keep abreast of the latest England scores and results ahead of this extremely important match.

Italy v England Match Preview & Best Odds

All-but-one of England’s last seven Nations League games have seen at least one side fail to score

The Three Lions have found the back of the net just once in their last four games

Italy have avoided defeat in each of their last five games against England across competitions

England face Italy at the San Siro on Friday evening in the knowledge that nothing short of victory will do. This is a crunch match in this group with particular ramifications, Gareth Southgate’s side set to drop into League B should they fail to collect all three points. It Italy fail to win, then they too will be in danger of being relegated to the second tier of the competition.

Both teams have performed very much below par thus far in the tournament and they have suffered some hefty defeats. Indeed the Three Lions have yet to register a win in their group with draws against Germany and Italy as well as defeats to Hungary, the most noteworthy being a 4-0 thrashing on home soil.

England have found the back of the net just once across their last four games and we envisage another thoroughly disjointed offering from them this time around. These two sides have locked horns nine times since 2000 and the visitors have won just once during that time. Neither side have been impressing in this competition and with that in mind, odds of 10/11 on at least one side failing to get onto the scoresheet holds plenty of appeal.

Back ‘Both Teams to Score – No’ at best odds of 10/11