Is winning the Premier League more of an achievement than winning the Champions League?

Is it deemed best to be champions of Europe or Champions of England? This would at first glance seem to be a rather pointless question with a rather obvious answer. Nevertheless it’s not as clear cut as it would seem.

The Champions League is one of the most well-known and highly-regarded football club competitions in the world and no other contest comes close – except the Premier League. Indeed, with Manchester City having won the 2021/22 Premier League title and arch-rivals Liverpool set to contest the Champions League Final this weekend, it begs the question… which one is actually better?

Is the Premier League better than the Champions League?

‘Yes’ Points

The Premier League is regarded as the best domestic club competition in the world

Winning the Premier League relies less on luck than the Champions League

The games don’t necessarily get gradually harder in the Premier League towards the end

The Premier League is far tougher because of its length

Some of the world’s biggest clubs are in the Premier League

More passion generated win local derby matches

More weak sides in the Champions League kin the early stages

Managers have a huge desire to win the Premier League

The Premier League attracts some of the best players and managers in the game

‘No’ Points

Being best in Europe is seen as being better than best in England

Managers and players have a huge desire to win the Champions League

The Champions League is more rewarding financially

European champions tend to be remembered more than English champions

All of the above points are perfectly valid, however it must be said that players and managers don’t necessarily move clubs or leagues on account of their Champions League credentials. Many Premier League clubs attract some of the best players and managers in the world but their chances of making it to the Champions League are deemed less due to the hugely competitive nature of the English top-flight and the fact that it is usually dominated by the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Being best in England is deemed less impressive than being best in Europe

‘Yes’ Points

The Champions League is made up of the league champions from all of the UEFA footballing nations as well as many clubs finishing in the top four of the strongest national leagues. As such, the best teams from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 are represented. By making it into this competition, teams are deemed to be better than their domestic counterparts.

‘No’ Points

Winning the Champions League doesn’t mean that a team is the best in their domestic campaign. As we have just seen, Manchester City won the Premier League title this season, however second-placed Liverpool are contesting the Champions League Final. Indeed Liverpool became European champions in 2005 and 2019 but they have only been Premier League champions once since the conception of the Premier League in 1992/93. Liverpool’s triumph in the 2005 Champions League Final came the same season that they finished fifth in the Premier League table, therefore that season the European champions were effectively the fifth best side in England.

The best club managers and players attach more importance to the Champions League

‘Yes’ Points

It can’t be denied that many managers are attracted by the lure of a Champions League trophy and Liverpool player Steven Gerrard described his side’s win in 2005 as the “best day of his career”. It is an undeniable aspiration for many players and managers but it isn’t the ‘be all and end all’.

‘No’ Points

Many managers who have won the Champions League in the past and many who could conceivably do so in the future have opted to join Premier League clubs who in fairness aren’t expected to be gracing the top table of European football for many years to come. Similarly, many prominent players at the pinnacle of their careers have also signed for clubs which don’t really have much of a chance of claiming a Champions League berth in the near future. Steven Gerrard and Arsene Wenger have both been quoted as saying that they consider the Premier League title to be just as important as any cup competition.

The Premier League is the biggest and most popular league in the world

‘Yes’ Points

The Premier League attracts legions of the best players from around the world, not just Europe. As such, it has attracted millions of fans on every continent. Indeed when the competition is followed by a global audience of over 500 million in over 200 countries, it’s clear to see that it is well ahead of the Champions League in terms of global reach. Financially the Premier League is absolutely massive, far more so than any other domestic league and as such, there is a massive financial incentive to win it.

‘No’ Points

The Champions League is massive in Europe but to be fair, it isn’t as popular in other areas of the world.

Conclusion

There can be no denying that the Champions League is a massive competition but that doesn’t mean that it is better than the Premier League. Firstly, the Premier League was born from a football league system containing the world’s oldest clubs and as such, it has a wealth of history and prestige behind it. Not only that but many of the world’s oldest and most famous clubs have competed in the Premier League, some of these clubs growing to become huge global brands with a reach far in excess of most other foreign clubs. Indeed half a billion people follow the Premier League around the world, while the reach of the Champions league is largely limited to European shores.

Winning the Champions League does bring big financial rewards, however winning the Premier League title can bring a club untold riches from further afield. Manchester United enjoy huge patronage from India, South America and China, however the Red Devils have only won the Champions League once this century. This hasn’t prevented them from becoming arguably the biggest and most famous club on the planet.

As far as competitive games are concerned, the groups of the Champions League generally pit stronger teams against weaker ones while in the Premier League, the likes of Manchester City or Chelsea can be pitted against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United on the opening weekend. Not only that, stronger sides can enjoy an easy run to the final of the Champions League but there’s never an easy ride in the Premier League. This makes it far more competitive and as a result, far more exciting.

There’s clearly a case to be made for the Champions League but as far as we’re concerned, it’s the Premier League all the way!