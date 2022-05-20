Scottish Championship Scores & Results

The Scottish Premiership play-offs get underway tonight when Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle lock horns with Premiership outfit St Johnstone in the Highlands, therefore now is an ideal time to check out the very latest Scottish Championship scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St Johnstone Preview

Live coverage on BBC at 7:45pm, Friday 20th May 2022

Inverness won their last four games of the regular campaign

Inverness’s last three outings have each seen under 1.5 goals

St Johnstone have scored just four goals in their last seven outings

Inverness and St Johnstone lock horns in the Highlands tonight, both sides eager to get their Scottish Premiership play-off tie off to the best possible start in the first leg.

Much is at stake when Inverness Caledonian Thistle and St Johnstone lock horns tonight in the first leg of their Scottish Premiership play-off tie. Inverness finished in third position at the end of the regular Scottish Championship campaign and edged their way through to the play-off final with a hard-fought penalty shoot-out win over Arbroath in the semi-finals, both sides battling out goal-less draws over both legs in normal time. Thistle will be the more fatigued of the two sides heading into this final but they have had a whole week to rest their weary legs and will look to continue the momentum which has seen them win four and draw two of their last six games.

St Johnstone have had a torrid season thus far and while they managed to escape automatic relegation to the Scottish Championship, they aren’t out of the woods just yet. For a side which clinched both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in the 2020/21 campaign, this has been a thoroughly disappointing season and the Perthshire outfit will be desperate for it to end in a positive manner.

Nevertheless Saints have won just one of their last six games and have failed to find the back of the net more than once in any of their last seven. They were thumped 4-0 by Hibernian in their last game of the regular season and with just 8 wins from their 38 Championship games and the defeat at Easter Road extending their winless away run to eight matches, we envisage them coming off second best in this play-off first-leg this evening, most bookmakers going 19/10 on an Inverness victory.

Back Inverness to win at best offs of 19/10