Hull City Scores & Results

Hull City and Huddersfield Town lock horns in the Championship on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Hull City scores and results ahead of their weekend outing.

Hull City v Huddersfield Town Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Friday 1st April 2022

Seven of Hull City’s last nine games have involved under 2.5 goals

Hull have failed to score in three of their last five matches

Huddersfield Town have leaked five goals without reply in their last two

The Championship action makes a welcome return from the international break on Friday evening when promotion-hopefuls Huddersfield Town make the journey east to face a Hull City outfit which have noe eased their relegation worries. Prior to the International break the Terriers had suffered a notable drop in form with back-to-back defeats to Millwall (2-0) and AFC Bournemouth (3-0). In fairness, the West Yorkshire outfit have been riding their luck since the start of the year with their performance data ranking them as a mid-table side.

Carlos Corberan will be mindful that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough and Millwall are waiting to pounce on any slip-ups, therefore he will be eager to avoid defeat at all costs against a Hull City side which look to have put their relegation worries to bed.

The Tigers have hauled themselves thirteen points clear of the bottom three in the Championship table and as such they can start to breathe easy. Their recent performances have left a lot to be desired with just a single win from their last four games, however they will take heart from the fact that their weekend opponents have failed to collect any points and find the net in their last two outings.

This is a game which really could go either way, however given Huddersfield Town’s recent downturn in form and Hull City’s struggles up front, we’ll be siding with Under 2.5 Goals at best odds of 9/13.

