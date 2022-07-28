Huddersfield Town Scores & Results

Huddersfield will be eager to bounce back from their Championship play-off disappointment of last season when they failed in their bid to haul themselves into the Premier League, therefore as they prepare for their opening game of the season, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find the very latest Huddersfield Town scores and results.

Huddersfield Town v Burnley Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 8pm, Friday 29th July 2022

Both teams have found the net in all-but-two of the previous nine meetings

Burnley are much changed at the back without Ben Mee and James Tarkowski

Huddersfield Town and Burnley open the 2022/23 Championship camp0aign when they do battle in West Yorkshire on Friday evening.

Huddersfield Town made it through to the Championship play-off finals at the end of last season but they suffered defeat on account of an own goal against Nottingham Forest and will hope they can put that behind them when they take to the field on Friday evening. The Terriers are also without manager Carlos Corberan following his surprise departure a few weeks ago.

Opponents Burnley are a different outfit to the one which dropped out of the Premier League at the end of 2021/22, new manager Vincent Kompany overseeing wholesale changes throughout the side with eight new arrivals at Turf Moor during the summer. It remains to be seen how these new arrivals will gel together but Kompany will go all-out to install his fighting mentality in them.

The Terriers waved goodbye to Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien during the summer but they still have sufficient quality to pose a threat to the Clarets here. Burnley are still getting to know each other and while we envisage the visitors getting themselves onto the scoresheet at some point, we’ll be siding with Huddersfield Town to get things off to a positive start.

Back Huddersfield Town to win & BTTS at best odds of 5/1