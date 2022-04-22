Championship Football Scores

Huddersfield Town will look to boost their promotion prospects when they entertain struggling Barnsley tonight and as such, why not head along to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Championship scores and results ahead of this important match.

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Friday 22nd April 2022

Huddersfield Town have won three of their last four games to nil

Four of Huddersfield’s last six games have seen under 2.5 goals

Eight of Barnsley’s last nine matches have seen under 2.5 goals

Barnsley are winless in five games

This is last chance saloon for Barnsley as far as their Championship status is concerned and few pundits fancy their chances against promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town tonight.

Mathematically, Barnsley can still haul themselves to safety but with eleven points separating them from 21st placed Reading and just four games left, the chances of them actually achieving this are minimal to say the least. Indeed with Derby County having already been consigned to League One for next season, the chances are that Barnsley will be joining them and a shock win for the Tykes tonight would almost certainly be purely delaying the inevitable.

Indeed Barnsley’s future is entirely out of their hands, tonight’s result irrelevant for the Tykes should Reading win their weekend Championship outing. As such, the South Yorkshire outfit won’t be feeling the pressure quite as much as in recent weeks when they had a better chance of saving their second-tier status and as such, they will be able to play a more open style of play in the knowledge that relegation is almost certain.

As far as Huddersfield Town are concerned, the pressure is very real. The Terriers sit in third position in the Championship table and while they are four points behind second-placed Bournemouth and have played two more games than the Cherries, they will still be hopeful of leapfrogging them into second position between now and the end of the season. Either way, a play-off berth awaits Huddersfield at the very least and confidence will be high ahead of tonight home match.

This should be an easy one to call given the respective form of these two sides and this is of course reflected in the outright odds, the Terriers being priced as huge favourites at a general 4/7. Nevertheless with four of Huddersfield Town’s last six games and eight of Barnsley’s last nine seeing under 2.5 goals, we feel that this is the best way to approach this match, a Huddersfield win and under 2.5 goals up for grabs at a meaty 11/4.

Back Huddersfield to win and Under 2.5 Total Goals at 11/4