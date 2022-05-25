Roma Scores & Results

A.S. Roma go head-to-head with Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League Final this evening and as such, now is an ideal time to check out all the latest Roma scores and results ahead of this match. You can find these by visiting our Fixtures & Results page where you can also register with any of our featured betting partners using the links provided and claim some exclusive free bets and other offers on tonight’s match.

How many European trophies has Jose Mourinho won?

Jose Mourinho has won 12 major trophies during his managerial career thus far and he will be confident of adding to this haul when his Roma side take on Feyenoord in the final of the Europa Conference League tonight.

A.S.Roma manager Jose Mourinho will lead his side into the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League in the Albanian capital Tirana tonight, where he will aim to clinch a 13th win from 16 cup finals, excluding the likes of the Super Cup and Community Shield which to be fair aren’t really considered to be major trophies.

Indeed the ‘Special One’ has won each of his four European finals as well as eight of his eleven domestic finals in a managerial capacity, while the last player to score against any of his sides in a major European final was Henrik Larsson in the 2003 UEFA Cup Final between FC Porto and Celtic.

In Mourinho’s subsequent three European cup finals, Porto thrashed Monaco 3-0 in the 2004 Champions League Final, Inter Milan grabbed a treble by beating Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League Final and he lifted the 2017 Europa League trophy with Manchester United thanks to a 2-0 victory over Ajax. Indeed the only time that Mourinho has lost the final a cup competition in 90 minutes was the 2018 FA Cup Final where his Manchester United side lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

The only other occasions where he suffered defeat in major cup final was with Porto in the 2004 Portuguese Cup Final and with Real Madrid in the 2013 Copa del Rey, both of these defeats coming after extra-time had been played.

Mourinho will be placing much of his faith in Tammy Abraham who has scored no less than 27 goals across competitions for A.S. Roma.