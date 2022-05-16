French Open Results

The 2022 French Open is fast approaching and as such, now is an ideal time to visit our Live Tennis Scores page where you can keep up-to-date on the latest French Open results as they happen. Here you may also register with any of our registered bookmaker partners and enjoy a wide range of great free bets and other offers on the tournament.

Guide to the 2022 French Open

The qualifying matches for the 2022 French Open are now very much underway and we bring you all the essential information ahead of the second major of the season.

When is the 2022 French Open?

The main French Open tournament gets underway on Sunday, May 22nd and it continues for a fortnight, culminating in the eagerly-awaited men’s final on Sunday, June 5th. The qualifying matches for the men’s singles and women’s singles got underway earlier today (Monday, May 16th).

Where can you watch the 2022 French Open?

Eurosport offer live coverage of the 2022 French Open for UK viewers and the competition can only be watched on this channel. Customers of Eurosport can live stream the tournament using the app which is available on mobile and tablet. There are multiple channels available on Eurosport and these can be accessed by qualifying Sky, BT or Virgin Media customers.

Who are the favourites to win?

Mens’ Singles

Defending champion and World No.1 Novak Djokovic is favourite to retain his crown in the French capital, the player having missed out on the Australian Open earlier this year due to his vaccination status. The Serb triumphed in the Italian Open at the weekend and he is available at best odds of 9/5 to land the French Open title this year.

The first teenager to beat Rafael Nadal on clay is Carlos Alcaraz and he is a 9/4 punt for success in Paris, while the Spaniard himself is up for grabs at 11/4. Nadal is bidding for an unbelievable 14th title here and we wouldn’t be surprised were he to repeat his previous successes at Roland Garros over the next few weeks.

9/5 – Novak Djokovic

9/4 – Carlos Alcaraz

11/4 – Rafael Nadal

Womens’ Singles

In the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek is current favourite at 11/10 following the surprise retirement of Australian Open victor Ashleigh Barty. Swiatek took the crown in this tournament two years ago, however she exited at the quarter-final stage in 2021 when losing to Maria Sakkari.

2018 French Open winner Simona Halep is perceived to be Swiatek’s biggest threat here at best odds of 10/1 while last year’s quarter-finalist Paula Badosa is available at a general 14/1.

11/10 – Iga Swiatek

10/1 – Simona Halep

14/1 – Paula Badosa