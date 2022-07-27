Euro 2022 Scores & Results

Germany and France will be battling it out tonight for a place in the final of this year’s Women’s European Championships and as we head ever closer to the sharp end of the tournament, now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & results page where you can check out the latest Euro 2022 scores and results.

Germany Women v France Women Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm, Wednesday 27th July 2022

England made it through to the final of the 2022 Women’s Euro Championship last night courtesy of a convincing 4-0 hammering of Sweden at Bramall Lane and the Lionesses will learn tonight who their opponents will be in the final. The second semi-final of the competition pits together Germany and France with both sides pretty much even in the betting markets.

The 2022 Women’s Euro Championships has broken records in terms of attendances and spectators have been treated to some thrilling performances along the way, not least by hosts England who have won each of their five outings thus far with twenty goals scored along the way. The Lionesses now find themselves in the final of the competition where they will play the winner of tonight’s clash between Germany and France.

Germany have gone through the competition without conceding a single goal – the only nation to have done so – and this in itself only goes to underline their undoubted defensive qualities which should help them get past France tonight. They outgunned Denmark, Spain and Finland in their group and swept aside Austria to the tune of 2-0 in the last round of the tournament.

France needed extra-time to get past the Netherlands in their quarter-final outing and they will have their work cut-out when they face a Germany outfit which have won the competition an impressive eight times. This is the first time the French have made it this far and history suggests that they won’t be proceeding any further.

France will doubtless be a force to be reckoned with and they will be a tough nut to crack but despite this, we envisage Germany brushing them aside and setting themselves up with a clash against England in the final.

Back Germany to win (90 minutes) at best odds of 13/10