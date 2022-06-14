Germany Scores & Results

Germany are in UEFA Nations League action this evening when they entertain Euro 2020 finalists Italy and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Germany scores and results ahead of this clash.

Germany v Italy Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Tuesday 14th June 2022

Germany have drawn each of their three UEFA Nations league outings this season

Germany’s last five games have each seen less than three goals

Italy are unbeaten in their last three despite having a depleted squad

Germany head into tonight’s match on the back of another all-too-common stalemate, their most recent draw coming against Hungary. As a result, the Germans sit in third position in their UEFA Nations League group and they will hope that they can go one better when they lock horns with Italy on home soil this evening, especially so since they are unbeaten in the last five meetings with the Italians.

The German front line can usually be relied upon to strike fear into the hearts of opposing rearguards, however of late they have lacked anything approaching genuine penetration. This clear lack of cutting edge is a real area of concern and it has been highlighted by the fact that none of their forwards have managed to get their names onto the scoresheet in this competition, two of their three goals coming from midfielder Jonas Hoffman.

As far as Italy are concerned, they head into tonight’s match with the regular nucleus of the squad absent and head coach Roberto Mancini will be forced to deploy a somewhat makeshift side. Nevertheless even in this guise the Azzurri have been a tough nut to crack and they will likely limit the home side to a few clear-cut chances this evening.

The indications are that this will be a tight affair and with neither Germany nor Italy enjoying any good form in front of goal, we’ll be siding with another low scoring encounter here with ‘Under 2.5 Goals’ available at a little under Evens.

Back Under 2.5 Total Goals at best odds of 10/11