England Scores & Results

The Three Lions are back in UEFA Nations League action tonight when they face Germany and Gareth Southgate will be eager for his side to bounce back from their below-par showing against Hungary last time out, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest England scores and results ahead of this important match.

Germany v England Match Preview

Live coverage on Channel 4 at 7:45pm, Tuesday 7th June 2022

Germany have scored first in all-but-one of their last six outings

The home side have gone ten games without defeat

In this unbeaten run, Germany have scored at least four on six occasions

England lacked urgency and seemed lethargic up top against Hungary last time out

Germany head into tonight’s clash with England on the back of a 1-1 draw against Italy in their tournament opener. The Germans were the better side throughout and the final scoreline wasn’t a fair reflection of their performance, Hansi Flick’s men deserving of all three points in this one. The Italians were well organised in defence and were able to keep a decisive second German goal at bay, however we envisage Germany having an easier time of things against an England side which were well below par in their opening Nations League outing of the season against Hungary.

Some better finishing from Hungary would have resulted in more goals and there can be no doubt that Germany possess plenty of potency up front. Flick is doing great things with his German side at the moment and while Southgate may well ring a few changes for tonight’s clash, we expect the hosts to add to the scoreline.

There tends to be plenty of bite when these two foes line up against each other but on the whole they rarely rack up too many goals in these meetings. All-but-one of the last five meetings have resulted in less than three goals being scored and even though we’re leaning towards the home side in the outright market, we don’t expect them to triumph by a large margin.

Germany have won each of their last four home matches and we envisage them extending that run to five tonight. They are certainly more threatening than Hungary and should create enough chances for them to grind out a narrow victory.

Back Germany to win and under 3.5 Goals at best odds of 19/10