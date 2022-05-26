Gareth Bale Odds

Gareth Bale’s contract with Real Madrid will come to an end next month and rumours abound as to where he will move to this summer, therefore now is a good time to check out the latest Gareth Bale odds and free bets by registering with any of our featured bookmaker partners.

Gareth Bale Next Club Odds

Gareth Bale’s time with Spanish giants Real Madrid could be coming to an end next month.

Update: 26.05.22

Gareth Bale will be out of contract at Real Madrid in just a few weeks’ time and rumours abound as to where he might end up.

Gareth Bale has made no secret of his desire to move away from Real Madrid and his chance will soon come given that his contract with the Spanish club will come to an end next month. Plenty of clubs will be touting for his signature over the coming weeks, especially former employers Tottenham Hotspur where he returned on loan for a brief spell in 2020/21. The North London outfit are one of the favourites to secure his signature this summer at a general 4/1 but some bookmakers favour a move to the MLS or even to Championship side Cardiff City.

Bale made his name as one of the top footballers in Europe when at White Hart Lane, the player making 150 appearances for Spurs between 2007 and 2013 with 42 goals scored during that time. Following an £85 million move to Real Madrid he subsequently endured a turbulent nine years at the Bernabeu and while he has scored 81 goals for Real in 170 appearances, he is being backed for a move elsewhere once his contract comes to an end.

Reports suggest that Real’s arch-rivals Atletico have turned down the opportunity to sign Bale on a free transfer and the player’s agent has stated that his client’s choice of club wouldn’t be motivated by money but by where he would want to play. As such, many pundits believe that a move to Bale’s hometown of Cardiff is a distinct possibility although such a move would certainly require a massive pay-cut for the player.

A move to Cardiff City, while seemingly unlikely, is priced as low as Evens while a move to any MLS club is available at 5/4. Tottenham Hotspur are third favourites to sign Bale this summer at odds of 4/1 while Newcastle United are next at 6/1.

Update: 17.08.21

With the transfer window rapidly approaching it’s end, the likelihood of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale moving anywhere else this summer is now extremely remote and he played a pivotal role in the opening-day 4-1 win over Alaves. This was Bale’s first appearance for Real since June 2020 and he has now been handed a new squad number for the season ahead. The Welshman made a decent return to the Spanish side after a productive season on loan to Tottenham Hotspur where he banged in 16 goals in 34 appearances. Following the European Championships, the Welsh wizard was somewhat cryptic with regard to his future plans and he was even linked with a move to Championship side Cardiff City, something which was always going to be extremely unlikely given his huge wage demands. Some reports even suggested that he would retire from club football and instead focus on his nation’s attempts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Again, this was always going to be very unlikely.

Nevertheless Bale was selected to start in Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Deportivo Alaves and he was handed Number 18 shirt for the 2021/22 campaign, his iconic Number 11 having now been given to Marco Asensio.

Bale fell very much out of favour when Zinedine Zidane was in charge of Real Madrid and this led to his move on loan to Tottenham Hotspur last season. Generally he remains an unpopular figure amongst Real Madrid supporters as does record signing Eden Hazard, however both started against Alaves in the season opener.

While Real continue to pursue the signature of Kylian Mbappe, the presence of Gareth Bale will clearly be a boost to the club as they look to wrestle the La Liga title back from arch-rivals Atletico.

Update:04.08.21

Gareth Bale didn’t leave a great impression on his last outing at the Bernabeu, the Welsh wizard languishing on the bench at the Bernabeu and even pretending to be asleep at one point. The coverage of this unfortunate situation led to a bitter relationship with the fans, best described as somewhat acrimonious. Bale was subsequently sent on loan to his old employers Tottenham Hotspur throughout the 2020/21 campaign and while at White Hart Lane he banged in 16 goals as well as making four assists across competitions. This was an encouraging campaign for the Welshman and it is hopeful that he will return to his Spanish club in a more positive state of mind.

Bale made no secret of his desire to move away from Real Madrid but it was clear that no other club was willing to take on even a small share of his hefty wages which amount to around €30 million. Nevertheless despite his recent difficulties with the club, there is reason to be confident as to his chances of finding a role with Los Blancos next term.

Clearly there was huge strain between Bale and former Real boss Zinedine Zidane, however Carlo Ancelotti is now in the hot-seat and the Welshman is reportedly feeling very motivated by the former Everton boss’s arrival. Given that Bale will be in the final year of his contract, reports suggest that the player will be motivated to leave on a positive note.

Indeed irrespective of what happened between himself and Zidane, Gareth Bale still loves Real Madrid and a change in manager may be a catalyst for the Welshman to up his game and show the fans why he deserves a special place in the history of the club. The bookies go odds-on that he does indeed stay put and we envisage him starting to enjoy himself at the Bernabeu once again.

Update: 02.08.21

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid are looking to make a massive overhaul of the squad before the end of the summer transfer window and all but five of their first-team regulars might be allowed to move elsewhere. New Real manager Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to mould his side to suit his own requirements and with many ageing players currently in the ranks, he knows that he must add some new faces this summer. Clearly existing players will need to make space for new arrivals and as things stand, only the likes of Vinicius, Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are off limits. This news will be music to the ears of the big Premier League clubs who are currently looking to bolster their own squads ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of this month.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all searching for new signings and the first name that comes to mind is Gareth Bale.

The Welshman had no role to play at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane and new boss Ancelotti appears to be in no mood to keep him on the books. Bale moved to Tottenham Hotspur on loan last season and he came to life towards the final stages of the campaign, however the North London club don’t want to break the bank by signing him permanently. The Wales skipper has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past while many continue to link him with a transfer to Chelsea and he could prove to be the goalscorer which they are desperately searching for.

Cardiff City remain the favourites to grab hold of Bale should he leave the Bernabeu this summer although realistically such a move isn’t going to happen. As things stand, the odds suggest that he will stay at Real into the new campaign but this too is starting to look a little doubtful given that the club are looking to slash their wage bill. Indeed Bale’s future is still very much up in the air and now that he has been stripped of his iconic number 11 squad number, he will almost certainly be aiming to leave as soon as he possibly can.

Update: 28.07.21

While Cardiff City is deemed the most likely destination for Gareth Bale should he leave Real Madrid, according to the odds, the likelihood of him actually moving to the Championship club is surely extremely thin. The price on Bale heading to the Welsh capital next season have drifted from a general 11/8 to as high as 4/1 although this still leaves the Bluebirds in pole position on the ‘Gareth Bale Club After Summer Transfer Window’ betting market – assuming that he does indeed move elsewhere.

Nevertheless the Welshman returned to training with Spanish side Real Madrid on Friday and boss Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that he will enjoy as good as season as his first one at the Bernabeu when he bagged the winning goal in the Spanish Cup final and appeared in the club’s tenth European Cup.

Both Ancelotti and Bale know that this is a heck of a lot to ask but with Real Madrid spending no money this season, the club are having little choice but to wrap up some old toys and present them as new signings. The likes of Bale, Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard are being listed as new arrivals in the hope that the fans don’t notice.

The fact is that Bale will be available to Ancelotti from the start of next season and the Italian coach will look to get the best out of the Wales captain. Indeed if Bale is motivated, there is little doubt that he will have a great season.

Update: 20.07.21

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to Championship side Cardiff City for many weeks now and the Bluebirds remain firm favourites to get their hands on the Welsh wizard this summer. The 32-year-old made a return to the Premier League last season whilst on loan to Tottenham Hotspur and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho claimed that he looked happier than ever. Nevertheless he has now returned to Real Madrid and given that his contract runs until 2022, it is far from certain that the Spanish club will let him go, especially now that Carlo Ancelotti is in the hot-seat.

That said, Real are looking to slash their spending for the season ahead and Bale’s £600,000-per-week salary will be one of the club’s main targets in this cost cutting exercise. The big question is, where will Bale end up if Los Blancos decide to let him go?

As far as the bookmakers are concerned, Cardiff City are the most likely destination at odds of just 11/8 although in all honesty the likelihood of him ending up back in Wales looks very slim. Indeed the Welshman would need to take a drastic cut in wages for Cardiff City to take him on and this in itself should end such speculation.

A move to an MLS side is currently priced at a general 13/2 while a return to Tottenham Hotspur is deemed to be the next most likely scenario at 8/1. Odds of 16/1 are up for grabs on a move to any Chinese Super League club while 10/1 is available for a transfer to David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are each 20/1 shots.

If no club can muster the funds to buy Bale, then Real Madrid will likely look to implement a similar transfer trick as last season by loaning him out with his earnings suitably apportioned in order to cut spending. In fairness though, a loan spell with Cardiff City isn’t all that likely.

Update: 16.07.21

While Gareth Bale continues to be linked with a somewhat unlikely move to hometown club Cardiff City this summer, a new twist has emerged regarding the future of the Welsh wizard and some of his key Real Madrid colleagues. Bale’s immediate future has dominated most of the pre-season talk both in the UK and in Spain, the Wales captain still having around twelve months of his contract with Real left. Nevertheless having spent a season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, it remains very unclear as to what he will decide to do during the summer, especially now that Carlo Ancelotti has taken the reins at the Bernabeu.

There have been reports suggesting that Real Madrid’s wage cap is going to be slashed from over £400 million to £255 million for the 2021/22 campaign and this would certainly throw a huge spanner in the works as far as Ancelotti’s transfer plans are concerned. On this basis, it would appear that the most logical outcome of all this would be to shift the big earners at the club and this would clearly include the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale who between them take up around 13% of the club’s total wage bill.

Real have a massively bloated squad made up of 35 players and clearly they will need to make some ruthless decisions should they wish to meet their wage cap target next term. During the course of the Covid19 pandemic, the club have been shrewd and somewhat uncompromising in their dealings on the transfer market and have cashed in on some promising youngsters such as Oscar Rodriguez, Sergio Reguilon and Achraf Hakimi. Their wage burden was also eased with the loan of Bale to Spurs last season and with austerity set to bit down hard next season, they certainly won’t be wanting him back on the books if they can help it.

Update: 13.07.21

With the European Championships having passed, the future of Welsh star Gareth Bale is certain to be a topic which will be dominating conversation in the principality in the coming weeks.

Gareth Bale indicated that he would ponder his future after his side’s exit from the European Championships and with Wales having exited the tournament thanks to a 4-0 thumping by Denmark at the last-sixteen stage of proceedings, big question marks surround his future plans. The chances of the Welshman playing for Real Madrid ever again seem somewhat remote and he has made it clear that he doesn’t favour signing for Tottenham Hotspur following his loan spell at White Hart Lane last term.

The possibility of Bale signing for his hometown club Cardiff City would seem fanciful at first glance, however the Bluebirds are still firm favourites to get their hands on the Wales captain. William Hill go 11/8 that Bale ends up in a Cardiff City shirt after September 3rd, these odds well ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who trail in the market at a general 5/1.

Realistically, Cardiff City wouldn’t be able to afford Bale’s wage demands, indeed they wouldn’t be allowed to regardless of whether they have sufficient funds in the bank. Not only that but a move to the Bluebirds would effectively spell the end for Bale as far as big club trophies are concerned.

Nevertheless the Bluebirds are deemed the most likely destination for Bale this summer and the Cardiff City fans can only keep their fingers crossed and dream that their hero will be happy to take a pay cut of 95% and play for his home town club.

Update: 01.07.21

Gareth Bale moving to Championship side Cardiff City would be a huge shock and it would certainly be one of the more unbelievable transfer stories of the summer, however according to the bookmakers the chances of the Wales captain moving to the Bluebirds is more likely than him moving elsewhere.

The bookies continue to slash the odds on Bale moving to the South Wales club and he is now an 11/8 shot for such a move, down from 2/1 just a couple of days ago. Clearly all of this is based on unfounded rumours and speculation, however with Wales now out of Euro 2020, Bale will be focusing squarely on his domestic career and considering his next move.

The Welshman has already made it clear that he doesn’t intend to return to White Hart Lane after the summer break and his time at Real Madrid must surely be at an end, despite there being one year left on his contract there. Indeed having spent last season on loan to Spurs where he scored 11 goals in his 20 league outings, Bale might get his longed-for move in the next couple of months.

Bale would surely jump at the chance to play for Cardiff City in the later years of his footballing career but given that he is only 31 years old and has plenty still to offer, the likelihood of him moving there now seems somewhat remote despite the odds dictating otherwise.

Either way, nobody should be wagering more than a quid or two on a move to the Bluebirds, especially since EFL profit and sustainability rules would dictate that his wage demands wouldn’t be even closely met.

So while it’s not impossible that Bale will be wearing a Cardiff City shirt some time in the future, it’s highly unlikely that it will be in 2021/22. He will still be looking to make headlines in either England or Spain and it will be interesting to see whether he will return to the fold at Real Madrid now that Zinedine Zidane has gone.

Update: 28.06.21

Wales were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Denmark in convincing fashion at the weekend and talisman Gareth Bale will now be reflecting on his future.

Cardiff City have emerged as shock favourites to secure the signature of Gareth Bale this summer. Bale claimed ahead of the European Championships that he would make a decision on his future after the competition, the Wales captain insisting that he knew what his preferred option was but opting to keep quiet for the time being, however rumours abound that he might soon by playing for the South Wales club.

Wales were dumped out of the European Championships thanks to a 4-0 hammering by Denmark at the last sixteen stage and following this defeat, Bale was quizzed regarding his future plans. Nevertheless the Real Madrid player walked away in the middle of the question although the likelihood of him playing for Real appear extremely remote despite new manager Carlo Ancelotti speaking fondly of the Welshman.

Bale had been playing on loan for Tottenham Hotspur throughout 2020/21 but he reportedly informed the club that he had no intention of signing for them ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Given his expected wage demands, the likelihood of Bale plying his trade for Cardiff City might seem a little fanciful, however the bookmakers believe that this is the most likely option with some firms going 2/1 that he signs for the Championship side and one firm going as low as 3/2.

The Bluebirds were 16/1 outsiders to land Bale’s signature only a few days ago, however since Wales’ exit from Euro 2020 at the weekend, they are now firm favourites despite the fact that they would likely need to lower his wage demand in the region of 90% or more.

17.06.21

Gareth Bale played a big part in steering Wales closer to the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with his side beating fancied Turkey to the tune of 2-0 in Azerbaijan yesterday, however once the tournament has drawn to a close, he will need to think about which club he intends to play for next season.

In recent years, Bale has come in for plenty of criticism in the Spanish capital and in fairness it is almost certain that the option for him to return to Real Madrid is no longer open. As such the 31-year-old is at a bit of a crossroads in his footballing career and the likelihood is that he will start negotiating an exit from Real during the summer, some reports suggesting that he will be looking for half of his £13 million salary as part of a pay-out.

It has also been reported that the player might be looking to retire but his agent, Jonathan Barnett, has poured cold water on these suggestions.

It seems likely that Bale will decide to return to White Hart Lane after the summer and this looks a likely outcome given that Harry Kane has indicated a desire to move elsewhere. Spurs are favourites to get their hands on the Welshman with the bookies going 11/4 that he signs a contract with the north London club. Nevertheless there will be numerous European clubs eager to get their hands on his signature over the coming weeks and aside from Spurs, foremost amongst these are Paris Saint Germain at odds of 11/1. Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United come next in the market at 14/1 and 16/1 respectively while Juventus follow at 18/1.

