Gareth Bale Odds

Gareth Bale linked with a move to several clubs but Cardiff City remain odds-on favourites

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to several clubs in recent weeks although while a free transfer to hometown club Cardiff City would seem somewhat unlikely, the Welsh wizard isn’t ruling out such a move.

The 32-year-old is set to leave the Bernabeu when his contract comes to an end later this month and rumours abound as to where he may be plying his trade at the start of the 2022/23 campaign. A move to Getafe seemed to be on the cards a few days ago and while this may have seemed like a logical move given that it would have caused no upheaval for his family, it has now been ruled out.

Cardiff City have long been favourites to secure the signature of the Wales captain and while he would clearly need to take a massive pay cut in order to play for the Championship outfit, it seems that this is no real obstacle for the player.

The leading UK betting sites go a general 4/11 on Bale signing for the Bluebirds once his time with Real Madrid comes to an end in just a few weeks time and some firms go as low as 1/3 that this proves to be the case. Indeed when asked directly about the prospects of him returning to his hometown, Bale simply said, “I can’t really say.”

His reluctance to be drawn further on the matter will only serve to intensify the belief that he might be on the verge of making a shock return to his home country in the Championship and however unlikely that may seem at present, it is still very much a distinct possibility.

Newcastle United are one of the other leading contenders to secure the signature of Bale this summer, the leading football betting sites going a general 9/1 that the player ends up at St James’ Park this summer. Indeed with Wales having made it to their first World Cup since 1958, Bale will play a major role in the tournament and will want to impress at club level prior to jetting off to Qatar in November.

Newcastle’s newly-found riches would allow the club to meet Bale’s salary demands which will likely be pretty hefty given that he was commanding a £600,000 per week salary while at the Bernabeu. The player’s presence on Tyneside would certainly provide an injection of star quality which might inspire the Magpies to challenge for a top-six finish to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, while the Welshman would also be something of a role model for the younger players in the side.

AC Milan is another potential destination for Bale, the Serie A side set to have plenty of cash to splash following the club’s takeover by RedBird Capital Partners. The new owners could decide to splash out on a big name signing during the summer and Bale would clearly fit the bill. A move to the San Siro would provide the Welshman with a chance to appear in next season’s Champions League and this would give Milan a distinct advantage over the likes of Cardiff City and Newcastle United in the race to secure his signature.

Given that Bale has little left to achieve in the European game with five Champions League winners medals to his name, he might opt to leave the continent entirely this summer. He has enjoyed a glittering career on this side of the pond but there remains a sense that he is still somewhat under-appreciated, therefore a move to an MLS club could be extremely tempting. A move to the USA would present the Welsh wizard with a chance to end his playing career adored by fans of whatever franchise decides to give him his final big payday. Not only that but he would have a huge choice of golf courses and plenty of time to pursue his favourite hobby.

According to reports, A.S. Roma are also interested in signing Bale this summer although his hefty wage demands could be a stumbling block. The Serie A side could certainly do with a player of Bale’s calibre but while the Welshman may be prepared to take a massive pay cut at hometown club Cardiff City, it is unlikely that he would accept such terms elsewhere.

One club who Bale won’t be joining this summer is Tottenham Hotspur, the North London outfit reportedly having no plans to bring the player to White Hart Lane over the summer months. Despite his undoubted status as a club legend, manager Antonio Conte won’t be sanctioning a move for the Welshman and the Italian manager will instead be focusing on other attacking targets.

Irrespective of where Bale ends up this summer, his move will be one of the big transfer stories in the coming weeks and it is worth keeping an eye on the latest bookmaker odds, many firms offering enhanced odds and free football bets ahead of the summer transfer window. Many betting sites also provide all the latest news for the summer transfer market as well as the very latest football scores and fixtures ahead of the new season.