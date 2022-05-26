Arsenal Scores & Results

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign has now drawn to a close and fifth-placed Arsenal will be looking to boost their squad as they push for a top-four finish in 2022/23, therefore now is a good time to keep abreast of the very latest Arsenal scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Gabriel Jesus 1/2 for move to Arsenal this summer

Arsenal have drawn up a five-player transfer shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window and Gabriel Jesus is the Gunners’ main target with talks reportedly well underway.

Arsenal are hunting for a couple of strikers to fill the shoes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette and five names are on their shortlist according to reports. Both Nketiah and Lacazette are set to move top pastures new in the coming weeks and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been focusing on five strikers, most notably Gabriel Jesus who still has twelve months left on his contract at Manchester City but who will likely fall down the pecking order following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Reports suggest that talks are already underway between Arsenal and the newly-crowned Premier League champions and the bookies go just 1/2 that Jesus swaps the Etihad for the Emirates between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign. Nevertheless Jesus isn’t the only player on Arteta’s radar, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen allegedly high on the list of strikers that Arsenal are keen to bring to North London.

Reports indicate that Osimhen’s agent flew into London a few days ago in order to discuss a possible move to Arsenal, however the club are only too aware that such a move would be far from easy and that the Serie A side would certainly be demanding a far higher fee than the £68 million they forked out to lure him from Lille two years ago.

Another possible stumbling block in the signing of the Nigerian international is the fact that the Gunners have missed out on Champions League football for next season, while Napoli have qualified for the competition.

The other names on the club’s radar are Roma’s Tammy Abraham and Everton duo Richardson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.