West London neighbours Fulham and Chelsea go head-to-head at Craven Cottage this evening

Fulham v Chelsea Match Preview

8:00pm, Thursday 12th January 2023. Craven Cottage

Fulham have managed to string together a run of eight unbeaten games in their last ten across competitions and given that they have found the back of the net in nine of these outings, they will be confident of causing stuttering Chelsea a few issues when the two sides lock horns at Craven Cottage tonight. The Blues have suffered defeat in all-but-two of their last seven competitive matches and under-fire manager Graham Potter will be aiming for some improvement here.

Premier League games at Craven Cottage have generally been thrilling affairs with all-but-one of the nine league games taking place here this season seeing three goals or more being scored. In seven of these nine games, both teams have added to the scoreline and we envisage this being the case in tonight’s derby match.

Fulham will have to make do without the services of top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic who is serving out a suspension, however the Cottagers should manage to create a number of scoring chances on home soil. Fulham have failed to score on just one occasion at the Cottage this term and that was in a goal-less draw with Everton.

Chelsea were a shadow of their former selves when losing back-to-back games against Manchester City in their last two and while they are unbeaten in their last 21 against Fulham, we’re far from confident that they can get a positive result in this one. In a game which really could go either way, the pick of the markets is surely Both Teams to Score at best odds of 6/7.

