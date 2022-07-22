Fulham Scores & Results

Fulham have hauled themselves straight back into the top-flight having finished at the summit of the Championship last season and boss Marco Silva will be eager to ensure that their stay in the Premier League lasts longer than just a single season, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find all the very latest Fulham scores and results ahead of the new campaign.

Fulham Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Marco Silva’s men utterly dominated the Championship last season and they managed to break scoring records in the second-tier, the West Londoners banging in an average of 2.3 goals per match while leaking less than one in each game. Unsurprisingly, on the back of these statistics they finished at the summit of the division and while they were slightly shaky at the tail-end of the campaign with five defeats in their last ten, they always looked a certainty for automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

On home soil the Cottagers were utterly phenomenal with their 23 league games at Craven Cottage returning 14 wins, four draws and just five defeats. In their scoring exploits they were pretty ruthless and Silva will be adopting a similar approach in the Premier League next term.

Star player for 2022/23

The most crucial player for the Cottagers last season was Alexander Mitrovic who was pivotal in lifting them into the Premier League at the first time of asking with an astonishing 43 goals and 7 assists in 44 league appearances. The Serb is extremely testing for opposing defences and there’s nothing to suggest that he will struggle with the physicality of the top-flight next term. Given that he received a rather hefty card count last season he will need to relax somewhat and discipline will be very important should Fulham wish to have a successful campaign.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

The likelihood is that Fulham will finish in the lower half of the Premier League table next term and while they have made some notable signings in the summer transfer window, these have been to replace outgoings from Craven Cottage. A bit more quality is needed in the squad and Marco Silva will be more than satisfied if his side finish in the middle of the table.

What are the odds on Fulham for 2022/23?

Fulham are third favourites in the ‘Premier League Relegation’ market along with fellow newcomers AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, the bookies going a general 11/10 that they find themselves back in the Championship at the first time of asking.