The 2022/23 Premier League campaign is around one month away and the Red Devils will be desperate to improve upon last season's showing when they finished sixth in the final league table

Frenkie de Jong 4/11 for move to Manchester United this summer

With financially-embarrassed Barcelona eager to offload Frenkie de Jong in light of hefty bonuses and payments, hopes grow for Manchester United as they seek to add the Dutchman to their books.

Manchester United continue to pursue Frenkie de Jong and their hopes of securing his signature this summer have been boosted following reports which suggest that Barcelona are desperately looking to sell. The midfielder is high on the list of Erik ten Hag’s summer targets and the new United boss will be more than keen to reunite with his former Ajax protege as he looks to kickstart a successful new era at Old Trafford.

De Jong’s signing has proved to be hugely complex and United have had to play a patient waiting game, current employers Barcelona sticking by their asking price of £55.9 million and attempts by the Red Devils to offer a minimal downpayment having failed to convince the Catalan club.

In the end, the likelihood is that United will be the ones to back down and they will almost certainly fork out for his asking price. Nevertheless De Jong has also been digging in his heels with regard to a move away from the Nou Camp and this has made the situation even more difficult.

Nevertheless as things stand, Manchester United are odds-on at 4/11 to get their man while the bookmakers go a general 2/1 that he stays with his current employers. A move to PSG is 33/1, as is a transfer to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Frenkie de Jong Club After Summer Transfer Window Best Odds

4/11 – Manchester United

2/1 – Barcelona

33/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

33/1 – Manchester City