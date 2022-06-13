France Scores & Results

France v Croatia Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Monday 13th June 2022

An average of 4.25 goals have been scored in each of the last four meetings

All-but-one of France’s last four conceded goals has been in the second half

Les Bleus have won none of their last three and have conceded in each

France lock horns with Croatia in the UEFA Nations League and the two 2018 World Cup finalists look set to serve up a cracker in this one.

Didier Deschamps’ side have been underwhelming in the competition thus far and they will be going all-out to secure a first win this evening. Their last three games have each seen Les Bleus concede and in all honesty they have been relatively easy to score against, however they certainly have strength in depth and with the undoubted quality in the squad, you would imagine them getting on the scoresheet here. France have created plenty of excellent opportunities to score in recent games and it’s only a matter of time before these chances are converted into goals.

Croatia’s front line won’t be of too much concern for the French backline ahead of tonight’s match but there will always be opportunities for the visitors given that they have the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Luka Madrid in their ranks. As such we envisage them creating numerous chances against a French rearguard which have been looking far from reliable in recent weeks.

Indeed both sides should have a wealth of chances here and on that basis we’ll be siding with at least three goals being scored this evening.

Back Over 2.5 Goals at best odds of Evens