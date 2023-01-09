FA Cup Scores & Results

With most of the third round ties out of the way, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest FA Cup scores and results as we move further into the competition.

Update: 09.01.23

Manchester City ripped Chelsea to shreds in the third round of the FA Cup yesterday and the bookmakers have slashed the odds on Pap Guardiola’s men winning the competition.

Chelsea were torn apart by a rampant Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup yesterday, Riyad Mahrez scoring a brace along with goals from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez in the 4-0 victory. This piled further pressure on under-fire Blues boss Graham Potter but more importantly for City fans it sent their side into the next round of the tournament. Following City’s demolition of Chelsea, the bookmakers slashed the odds on them going on to lift the trophy with most firms going 5/2 that the FA Cup heads to the Etihad Stadium this term.

City’s main rivals Manchester United were also in FA Cup action at the weekend, the Red Devils thumping Premier League strugglers Everton to the tune of 3-1 at Old Trafford, a result which could prompt the Toffees’ board to consider a change of manager. United are next in the betting at a general 9/2 to lift the 2022/23 FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur sent themselves into the fourth round of the competition with a rather unconvincing 1-0 win at home to League One side Portsmouth, the North Londoners a 7/1 shot for the trophy. Defending champions Liverpool are a 10/1 shot to hold onto their trophy after being forced to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in their third round tie.

FA Cup 2022/23 Odds

5/2 – Manchester City

9/2 – Manchester United

7/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

10/1 – Liverpool

11/1 – Arsenal

14/1 – Brighton & Hove Albion

20/1 – West Ham United

Update: 28.11.22

Arsenal are best odds of 10/1 to lift this season’s FA Cup ahead of the third round draw which takes place this evening (Monday, 28th November), despite the fact that the Gunners are in pole position in the Premier League table.

After fourteen rounds of league fixtures, Arsenal remain at the summit of the Premier League table and Gunners fans will be focusing on the FA Cup third round draw tonight to see who their side will face next in the competition. The North London outfit hold the record for having the most wins in the FA Cup (14 wins in total with seven since the turn of the millennium) and they are a best price of 10/1 to add to their trophy haul in this tournament. Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup with Arsenal in his first season at the Emirates Stadium when his men beat city rivals Chelsea to the tune of 2-1 in 2019/20 and having lost the last three finals in the tournament, the Blues are best odds of 8/1 to go one better this time around.

Despite failing to lift the trophy in each of the last three seasons, Manchester City are firm favourites to go all the way this term at general odds of 10/3, while defending champions Liverpool are next in the market at 6/1 (some bookies going a best price of 8/1 on Jurgen Klopp’s men). Intriguingly, Tottenham Hotspur are shorter odds than the Gunners to get their hands on this season’s FA Cup despite the fact that they haven’t lifted the trophy since 1991. The North Londoners can be backed at a best price of 8/1 to go all the way in the competition.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are 10/1 to win the FA Cup ahead of tonight’s third round draw, however they can be backed as high as 14/1 with one bookmaker.

When is the third round draw?

The draw for the third round of the 2022/23 FA Cup will be taking place this evening (Monday, November 28th) between 7:00 and 7:30pm at Anfield Stadium. Clubs from the top two tiers (the Premier League and Championship) enter the competition at this stage.

Update: 08.09.22

Liverpool’s trophy haul in 2021/22 was limited to the League Cup and the FA Cup but following a poor start to the season, there’s every possibility that they will add no silverware to the trophy cabinet whatsoever in 2022/23.

Chelsea needed a penalty shoot-out against Chelsea to win the FA Cup earlier this year and prior to the start of the current campaign, many pundits envisaged Jurgen Klopp’s men making it two on the bounce in 2022/23. Nevertheless, following a dreadful start to the season for the Reds, the odds on them winning this season’s competition have drifted significantly and they are now a 6/1 shot to go all the way this term, the same odds as Chelsea and a little ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at 8/1 apiece.

Liverpool have thus far won just two of their opening seven games across competitions and one of these victories – while undeniably impressive – was against a newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth side which many are tipping for the drop this season. Wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle United are little to get excited about when they come amongst a string of defeats and draws. The Reds have been forced to share the spoils with Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton while they have been beaten by Manchester United (2-1) and FC Napoli (4-1) in what has been a hugely disappointing start to the campaign.

Amid this poor form, it’s hard to be too optimistic about Liverpool’s chances of adding to their trophy cabinet this term and a failure to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield this weekend will only serve to underline the fact that there are issues at the Merseyside club right now. What those issues actually are is anyones guess – it could be a hangover from last season, complacency, injuries or just an ageing squad, however the fact is that the Reds are yet to show any sign of consistency.

Either way it doesn’t bode well for the season ahead and as far as their FA Cup campaign is concerned, we would be surprised were the Reds to make it into the last eight on current form.

Update: 28.04.22

FA Cup Odds: Liverpool odds-on favourites to lift trophy

Liverpool swept aside Premier League leaders Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup to set themselves up with a meeting with Chelsea at Wembley on 14th May.

Liverpool have been enjoying an excellent season and while they remain genuine contenders for both the Premier League and Champions League trophies, they will also be going after a domestic cup double having already lifted this season’s League Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sit just a single point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title but they got the better of their opponents in the semi-final of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win at Wembley, the Reds storming into a 3-0 lead in the first half before City pulled two consolation goals back after the break.

Liverpool had edged aside Championship side Nottingham Forest en-route to the last four of the competition but prior to this they had enjoyed some relatively one-sided exchanges in the earlier rounds of the competition. The Reds had disposed of Shrewsbury Town to the tune of 4-1 in the first round of the tournament and this was followed by another routine win against Cardiff City (3-1) before the Reds edged past Premier League strugglers Norwich to the tune of 2-1.

Indeed, having already secured the League Cup earlier in the season, Jurgen Klopp’s men are battling on three fronts as the end of the season fast approaches. The Reds are favourites to win this season’s Champions League while they are still very much a contender for the Premier League title given that just a single point separates them from arch-rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool’s FA Cup Final opponents Chelsea made it through to the sharp end of the competition with a routine 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend and this came on the back of a win by the same scoreline against Championship side Middlesbrough in the quarter-final last month.

The Blues came into the competition at the third round stage where they thumped Chesterfield to the tune of 5-1 before seeing off Plymouth Argyle (2-1 AET) and Luton Town (2-3) in the fourth and fifth rounds respectively.

Liverpool head into the final as 4/9 favourites while Chelsea are a 13/8 punt to lift the trophy for the first time since 2017/18.

FA Cup Winner 2021/22 Odds

4/9 – Liverpool

13/8 – Chelsea

03.03.22

Manchester City – 11/8

Manchester City have enjoyed a pretty routine path to the FA Cup quarter-finals, Pep Guardiola’s men overcoming Swindon Town (1-4) and Championship leaders Fulham (4-1) before brushing aside Peterborough United 2-0 at London Road in the last round of the competition.

Liverpool – 11/4

Liverpool have been involved in some relatively one-sided exchanges in this season’s FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp’s men overcoming Shrewsbury Town (4-1), Cardiff City (3-1) and Premier League strugglers Norwich City (2-1) en-route to this stage of the competition. The Reds won the League Cup last weekend and Klopp would dearly love to add more silverware to the trophy cabinet in the form of the FA Cup.

Chelsea – 5/1

Amidst all of the drama surrounding the sale of Chelsea, the club have progressed nicely in this season’s FA Cup with wins over Chesterfield (5-1), Plymouth Argyle (2-1) and most recently Luton Town who held the Blues to a respectable 3-2 scoreline.

Everton – 10/1

Everton are up against Boreham Wood tonight and as such, there’s a genuine and understandable belief that they will find themselves in the last eight at the final whistle this evening. The Toffees have thus far beaten Hull City (2-3) and Brentford (4-1) to get to this stage of the tournament.

Southampton – 12/1

Southampton’s route to the FA Cup quarter-finals has been relatively straightforward with wins over Championship sides Swansea City (2-3) and Coventry City (2-1) in the third and fourth rounds of the competition, while they overcame high-flying Premier League rivals West Ham United 3-1 in the last round.

Crystal Palace – 14/1

Crystal Palace find themselves in the quarter-finals of this season’s FA Cup on account of their 2-1 win over Championship side Stoke City last night. Prior to this they had enjoyed wins over Millwall (1-2) and Hartlepool (2-0) in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

Middlesbrough – 50/1

Middlesbrough have been one of the surprise packages in this season’s FA Cup, the Championship side having followed their routine win over Mansfield Town (2-3) with back-to-back Premier League scalps at the expense of Manchester United (1-1, 8-7 on penalties) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) en-route to the last eight of the competition.

Nottingham Forest – 66/1

Nottingham Forest will do battle with Huddersfield Town on Monday evening for a place in the last eight of this season’s FA Cup and the Tricky Trees will fancy their chances of progressing having already dumped Premier League sides Arsenal (1-0) and Leicester City (4-1) out of the tournament.

Huddersfield Town – 100/1

Huddersfield Town will lock horns with Nottingham Forest on Monday night for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals and in order to get to this stage of proceedings they have already dumped Premier League side Burnley (1-2) and Championship strugglers Barnsley (1-0) out of the competition.

Boreham Wood – 1500/1

As the only non-league side left in the competition (indeed the only side not in the top two divisions), plucky Boreham Wood had to come through the fourth qualifying round where they edged past Barnet (0-1), whereupon in the competition proper they brushed aside Eastleigh (2-0), St Albans City (4-0), AFC Wimbledon (2-0) and Championship side Bournemouth (0-1), however the likelihood is that their excellent cup run will come to an end tonight when they face Premier League side Everton. But who knows?