League Two Results & Scores

Promoted Exeter City still have their sights on the League Two title and they will be going all-out to secure top spot when they lock horns with play-off hopefuls Port Vale on Saturday afternoon.

Exeter City v Port Vale Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 7th May 2022

Exeter City have won each of their last five home games

Exeter have scored two goals in each of their last five at St James’ Park

Port Vale have won four of their last five away games

Exeter City have secured promotion to League One for next season and they still have their sights firmly fixed on the League Two title, however they will be faced with a tricky assignment when they entertain a Port Vale side which will be desperate to make it into the play-offs.

The battle for the League Two title is going right down to the wire with current leaders Exeter City enjoying a lead of just one point over a Forest Green Rovers side which have dominated the fourth tier for much of the season. The Grecians dropped points away to Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon and they will be eager to avoid any slip-ups when they entertain promotion-chasing Port Vale this weekend.

Exeter have been the in-form side in League Two this season, the St James’ Park outfit having lost just seven league games throughout the campaign, less than any other side in the division. They have avoided defeat in their last thirteen outings and will be confident of success against a Port Vale side against whom they battled out a goal-less draw at Vale Park in March.

On home soil, the Grecians have been excellent with wins in each of their last five at this venue and two goals scored in each of these. Nevertheless visitors Port Vale have won four of their last five away from home and they will be going all-out for the win which would ensure their place in the League Two play-offs.

With much riding on this match for both sides, we envisage a tense and somewhat nervy affair, however Port Vale have been impressive on their travels of late and with a play-off place assured should they triumph at St James’ Park, we’ll be siding with the visitors to do the business with both sides getting onto the scoresheet.

Back Port Vale to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/2