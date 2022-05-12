Eurovision Song Contest Odds

The final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is fast approaching and as we prepare ourselves for the second semi-final, why not register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and be sure of the very best Eurovision Song Contest odds and offers ahead of the popular competition. Register now using the links on this page and claim some exclusive free bet bonuses and other great offers on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Update: 12.05.22

The first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final earlier this week threw up a few surprises with Lithuania and Iceland both managing to make it through to the final of the competition. The second semi-final takes place tonight (Thursday, 12th May 2022) and we take a look at the contenders…

For those who aren’t familiar with the layout of the Eurovision Song Contest, only ten entries qualify from each semi-final and these go through to the Grand Final where they compete with the so-called ‘Big Five’ and the host nation. The Big Five nations don’t need to go through the semi-finals and they consist of: UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy (the latter also the host nation on this occasion).

The voting in the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest is split evenly with 50% from the juries and 50% from the public vote

Professional juries from all countries taking part in the semi-finals of the competition are required to vote in the same semi-final

Viewers from the nations taking part in each semi-final can vote on the result using the official Eurovision app, available for both iPhone and Android

The running orders of the Eurovision Song Contest Final and both semi-finals can make a big difference with regard to the results

Running Order for Eurovision 2022 Semi-Final 2

Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel

The Rasmus – Jezebel Israel: Michael Ben David – I.M

Michael Ben David – I.M Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano

Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black

Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black Georgia: Circus Mircus – Lock Me In

Circus Mircus – Lock Me In Malta: Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am

Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am San Marino: Achille Lauro – Stripper

Achille Lauro – Stripper Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same

Sheldon Riley – Not The Same Cyprus: Andromache – Ela

Andromache – Ela Ireland: Brooke – That’s Rich

Brooke – That’s Rich North Macedonia: Andrea – Circles

Andrea – Circles Estonia: Stefan – Hope

Stefan – Hope Romania: WRS – Llámame

WRS – Llámame Poland: Ochman – River

Ochman – River Montenegro: Vladana – Breathe

Vladana – Breathe Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You

Jérémie Makiese – Miss You Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer

Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off

The big favourites for the second semi-final are Sweden with a stand-out entry. Indeed this song is priced at a general 1/4 to win this stage of the contest and at this price we certainly won’t be taking them on. Poland are second-favourites here at a general 11/2 to win the semi-final, while Finland have drawn the short straw by being first onto the stage and they are a general 25/1 to win this semi-final.

Our Tip

Ireland

Ireland have been entering ballads into the competition over the past few years and while this may have worked in the 1990s, it has brought no success of late. The Irish haven’t qualified for the Grand Final since 2013 and this year they have decided to change tack with an upbeat entry from ‘Brooke’.

We would place Ireland in a similar category to Romania here, both entries likely to be sitting around the 10th spot to qualify for the Grand National, therefore with Romania priced at 7/4 to qualify and Ireland available at 7/2 for the same, the latter are without a doubt the value in this one.

Ireland have been handed a decent draw and will appear 10th out of the 18 songs, while with excellent staging and lighting we expect it to do well.

Back Ireland to qualify for the Final at best odds of 7/2

10.05.22

2022 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final 1 Odds

Tonight we will see 17 songs competing in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest and 10 will qualify for the final of the competition on Saturday evening. What can we expect from the first semi-final? We take a look…

The first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final is fast approaching with seventeen countries battling it out for a place in the final of the ever-popular competition. Eurovision has a great many fans but for those less familiar with the format, only ten songs will qualify from each of the two semi-finals and they join the so-called ‘Big Five’ and the host nation (which on this occasion is also one of the Big Five) to make up a grand total of 25 nations in the final (26 when the host isn’t one of the Big Five)

Eurovision 2022 Semi-Final 1 Running Order

Albania Ronela Hajati – Sekret

Ronela Hajati – Sekret Latvia Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad

Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad Lithuania Monika Liu – Sentimentai

Monika Liu – Sentimentai Switzerland Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry

Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry Slovenia LPS – Disko

LPS – Disko Ukraine Kalush Orchestra – Stefania

Kalush Orchestra – Stefania Bulgaria Intelligent Music Project – Intention

Intelligent Music Project – Intention Netherlands S10 – De Diepte

S10 – De Diepte Moldova Zdob şi Zdub & Frații Advahov – Trenulețul

Zdob şi Zdub & Frații Advahov – Trenulețul Portuga l MARO – Saudade, Saudade

l MARO – Saudade, Saudade Croatia Mia Dimšić – Guilty Pleasure

Mia Dimšić – Guilty Pleasure Denmark REDDI – The Show

REDDI – The Show Austria LUM!X feat. Pia Maria – Halo

LUM!X feat. Pia Maria – Halo Iceland Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól

Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól Greece Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together

Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together Norway Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana

Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana Armenia Rosa Linn – Snap

Ukraine are the big favourites in this opening semi-final and they have a strong entry here, the likelihood being that they will have the backing of most of the continent on Saturday evening. Indeed Ukraine are odds of 2/5 to win the first semi-final tonight, 1/250 to qualify for the final and 8/15 to win the competition outright.

Greece are next in the betting to win the first semi-final at a general 7/2, while Albania have drawn the short straw here by being drawn first and are currently seventh favourites to win the semi-final at a general 66/1. To be fair, the chances of Albania winning from this position are slim given that the act will rely heavily on being given a good draw. As such, Albania’s odds on the main Eurovision Song Contest market will drift somewhat following this opening semi-final, something which can be taken advantage of from a betting perspective.

Our Tips

Austria

There are a handful of acts in the middle end of the betting market and a case could be made for any of these qualifying for the final, however a case could also be made for them missing out. One notable example is Latvia who haven’t been handed a favourable draw and could struggle to get through at general odds of 4/6. Elsewhere, Austria needed to be handed a good draw and they have got just that. Here we have a memorable up-tempo number and by the time they get themselves on stage the party will be in full swing.

We would have been happy to take Austria at any price above Evens and as such, the odds of 11/10 on them to qualify for the Final look too good to ignore.

Back Austria to qualify for the Final at best odds of 11/10

Croatia

Croatia presents us with a bit of a risk as they might go the way of 2021 when they qualified via the jury and public votes but not overall. This semi-final includes many unique acts with some excellent lighting and staging, therefore many might be swayed by these factors as opposed to Mia Dimsic who will effectively be singing by herself. A couple of things could go in Croatia’s favour here however, the vocals are very strong and this will likely mean plenty of judges’ votes, while the draw has been favourable. Based on these factors, we’re willing to take a punt on them squeezing through to the final at best odds of 11/4.