Europa League Results

The 2021/22 Europa League knockout stage is now underway, therefore now is a great time to check out the latest Europa League results and scores at our Fixtures & Results page.

Update: 18.03.22

West Ham United – 9/2

West Ham United sent themselves through to the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 Europa League thanks to a 2-0 win over fancied Sevilla last night. Soucek scored the opening goal to send the Hammers level on aggregate following their 1-0 first-leg defeat in Spain last week and sub Andriy Yarmolenko tapped home the winner in extra-time, thus ensuring that the East Londoners will head into the draw for the last-eight where they could find themselves pitted against the likes of RB Leipzig, Rangers or Barcelona. Victory in this competition would provide West Ham with their first trophy in over 40 years and the bookmakers have slashed the odds on them going all the way in Europe’s second-tier club competition to as low as 9/2 following last night’s win at the London Stadium.

Rangers – 14/1

Having thrashed Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) to the tune of 3-0 at Ibrox last week, Rangers had all but guaranteed themselves a place in the last eight of this season’s Europa League and while they lost 2-1 in Serbia in the return leg last night, they can now look forward to the quarter-final draw where they will be up against the likes of RB Leipzig or Barcelona. This was the first European quarter-final for 14 years for Rangers and while the Scottish champions were rocked at times, their veteran goalkeeper put in another outstanding performance to deny the visitors. The Ibrox outfit will find out their quarter-final opponents in Friday’s draw and the bookies go 14/1 that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men can go all the way in the competition.

Update: 11.03.22

Rangers blew away opponents Red Star Belgrade in their Europa League last-sixteen first leg at Ibrox last night and hugely boosted their chances of making it into the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Rajko Mitic Stadium is a daunting arena, however Red Star Belgrade and their supporters will be in pretty low spirits following last night’s tanking at Ibrox and the return leg will hold no fear for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men. Rangers were in top form in front of their home fans and they will be extremely confident of getting the job done in the second leg and making it through to the last eight of the competition for the first time in 14 years.

Red Star paid the price for failing to slot home a penalty and they also had three goals ruled out by the VAR, however despite the fact that the scoreline slightly flattered the home side, nothing can take away from the fact that the Light Blues are now very much in the driving seat for a place in the quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League.

The bookmakers reacted by shortening the odds on Rangers going all the way and winning the tournament, some firms going as low as 14/1 that the trophy heads to Ibrox. Indeed Van Bronckhorst’s men are in the top half of the betting market ahead of the likes of West Ham, Monaco, FC Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt.

As things stand, Barcelona are firm favourites to win the Europe League trophy at general odds of 11/4 while RB Leipzig come in next at 7/2. Sevilla are next in the market at 5/1 ahead of Atalanta and Lyon at 8/1 and 12/1 respectively while Premier League side West Ham United are 16/1 to get their hands on the trophy.

Europa League Winner Odds

11/4 – Barcelona

7/2 – RB Leipzig

5/1 – Sevilla

8/1 – Atalanta

12/1 – Lyon

14/1 – Rangers

16/1 – West Ham United

Update: 25.02.22

Having dumped tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League, Rangers have had the odds on them winning the competition shortened substantially.

James Tavernier was the hero at Ibrox last night as he scored twice (including one from the spot) to ensure that Rangers kept their Europa League dreams alive and while arch-rivals Celtic were being dumped out of Europe’s third-tier competition by relative unknowns Bodo/Glimt, the Light Blues were celebrating a notable victory.

Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund last night but that was more than enough to see them through to the next round of the competition, the side having won 4-2 in Germany last week. Indeed this can surely be rated as one of their greatest European results against a aide which many were tipping for the trophy.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men now find themselves in the last sixteen of the tournament and having disposed of the Europa League favourites, they will be full of belief that they can go all the way.

Dortmund came into this match on the back of a comprehensive 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach and this was a clear demonstration of their attacking potency, even in the absence of Erling Haaland. Nevertheless Rangers started on the front foot and never looked in danger of collapsing as they held their own against their more illustrious opponents.

The Bundesliga side may be out of the competition but there are still many daunting sides awaiting Rangers in the last-sixteen draw. After knocking Dortmund out of contention, Rangers can take anyone on and they will hold no fear for the likes of Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham. Some of the larger sides such as Barcelona, Atalanta and Porto won’t be in Rangers’ sights as yet given that these outfits find themselves unseeded after their play-off victories.

The bookies reacted to Rangers’ progression in the competition by slashing the odds on them lifting the trophy, some firms going as low as 1/8 on the reigning Scottish champions. Barcelona are now firm favourites at a general 3/1 while Sevilla and RB Leipzig come in next at 9/2 and 11/2 respectively.

Europa League Winner Odds

3/1 – Barcelona

9/2 – Sevilla

11/2 – RB Leipzig

13/1 – Atalanta

Update: 18.02.22

Rangers pulled off a shock 4-2 win over Europa League favourites Borussia Dortmund last night and the odds on the Scottish champions winning the competition were slashed as a direct result.

Rangers’ trip to Borussia Dortmund last night was expected by many to be a damage-limitation exercise, however the Ibrox side shocked their hosts by going three goals ahead and ultimately winning 4-2 at a stunned Signal Iduna Park. Gets boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was understandably delighted by the result but he was at pains to point out that this tie is still only at the half-way stage.

Rangers started the match in aggressive fashion, however they stayed fully composed against a Borussia side which currently sit in second position in the Bundesliga, just six points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich. James Tavernier opened the scoring from the spot (after a VAR check) and Alfredo Morelos slotted home a second before John Lundstram added a third to send Rangers into uncharted territory against German opposition.

Jude Bellingham scored for the home side soon after but Rangers restored their three-goal lead thanks to a Dortmund own-goal from Dan-Axel Zagadou. Raphael Guerreiro scored a second for the hosts but Van Bronckhorst’s men are very much in the driving seat with four valuable away goals and a two-goal cushion ahead of the return leg at Ibrox.

On the back of this shock win, the leading UK bookmakers slashed the odds on Rangers winning this season’s Europa League from a general 100/1 to just 33/1, some bookies going as low as 25/1 on the Scottish champions. Borussia Dortmund are no longer favourites to win the competition, the Bundesliga side now out at as much as 20/1 (from 11/2) to lift the trophy this season.

Europa League Winner Odds

5/1 – Sevilla

8/1 – Atalanta

9/1 – West Ham United

9/1 – Barcelona

Update: 15.02.22

West Ham United are flying high in the Premier League table and they remain one of the favourites to win this season’s Europa League trophy.

West Ham have been putting all of their efforts into their Premier League campaign over the past couple of months, however they will need to put some thought into their Europa League bid as they prepare to return to European action next month. The Hammers qualified for the knockout stages of the competition after finishing at the top of Group H and they are one of eight seeded teams. They will find out who they will face in the next round of the competition when the draw takes place on 25th February.

David Moyes’ men impressed in the group stages of this season’s Europa League with four wins, one draw and just a single defeat from their six group outings. They finished three points clear of second-placed Dinamo Zagreb and remain one of the favourites to win the tournament at odds of around 10/1 despite the addition of the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona from the Champions League.

At the time of writing, Borussia Dortmund are favourites to go all the way and lift the Europa League trophy this season at general odds of 11/2, the Bundesliga outfit up against reigning Scottish champions Rangers on Thursday evening, a game in which the German side are huge odds-on favourites to win at 5/12.

Sevilla are second favourites to win this season’s Europa League at 13/2 while Barcelona are an 8/1 shot for glory, the Catalans up against FC Napoli at the Nou Camp on Thursday evening.

Other notable contenders for the Europa League crown include Atalanta (9/1), RB Leipzig (11/1), Bayer Leverkusen (14/1), Lyon (16/1) and FC Porto (16/1).

Europa League Winner Odds

11/2 – Borussia Dortmund

13/2 – Sevilla

8/1 – Barcelona

9/1 – Atalanta

10/1 – West Ham United

11/1 – RB Leipzig

14/1 – Bayer Leverkusen

16/1 – FC Porto

16/1 – Lyon

16/1 – Napoli

Update: 26.01.22

West Ham United enjoyed an excellent Europa League group campaign which ended with David Moyes’ men sitting three points clear at the summit of the Group H table and the East Londoners are now just a few weeks away from returning to the competition at the last sixteen stage.

West Ham have been excellent in European competition this season with four wins from their six Europa League group outings, however they will almost certainly be in for a tough time in the last sixteen of the competition. With the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona having dropped down into the competition from the Champions League, life is going to get a whole lot tougher for the remaining sides in the Europa league and the draw in late February is being eagerly awaited.

As things stand, Borussia Dortmund are favourites to win this season’s Europa League with most bookies going 6/1 on the Bundesliga outfit, while La Liga sides Sevilla and Barcelona follow close behind in the betting at odds of 7/1 apiece.

West Ham United remain one of the favourites despite the addition of some of Europe’s biggest club, the Hammers a general 10/1 shot to go all the way in the tournament, alongside Atalanta at the same odds. As Group H winners, David Moyes’ men are one of the eight seeded teams and they will find out who they will face in the Last Sixteen round when the draw takes place on February 25th.

The Last Sixteen matches will take place on March 10th with the return legs to be played on 17th March.

Europa League Winner Odds

6/1 – Borussia Dortmund

7/1 – Sevilla

7/1 – Barcelona

10/1 – Atalanta

10/1 – West Ham United

12/1 – RB Leipzig

Update: 10.12.21

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are amongst the sides to have dropped down to the Europa League from the Champions League and the outright winner betting market has shifted significantly as a result.

Borussia Dortmund – 6/1

Borussia Dortmund thrashed Besiktas to the tune of 5-0 in their final Champions League group match this week but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition. The Bundesliga side finished third in Group C and as such have dropped down into the Europa League where they have immediately been installed as favourites to win the competition. Admittedly Dortmund were placed in a tough group in Europe’s premier club competition and they finished level on points with second-placed Sporting CP.

Barcelona – 7/1

Barcelona have thus far endured a thoroughly miserable season and things went from bad to worse when they were thumped 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group outing. The Catalans finished in third position in Group E with just a single point separating them from runners-up Benfica and the bookies have installed them as second favourites to win the Europa League now that they have dropped down into the continent’s second-tier club competition.

West Ham United – 10/1

West Ham United finished three points clear at the top of their group despite losing 1-0 at home to Dinamo Zagreb in their closing Group H outing last night. The Hammers have long been the favourites to win this season’s Europa League but they are now third in the betting now that Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have entered the fray.

Update: 26.11.21

West Ham United have qualified for the knockout stages of this season’s Europa League, however Leicester City’s campaign is going right down to the wire.

West Ham United – 8/1

West Ham United have made it through to the knockout stages of the 2021/22 Europa League with plenty of room to spare, David Moyes’ men continuing their excellent showing in the tournament with a 2-0 win away to Rapid Vienna last night, Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble getting their names on the scoresheet. The Hammers now sit six points clear at the summit of the Group H table with just two points dropped along the way and on the back of last night’s convincing win they are down to 8/1 for Europa League glory this season. West Ham’s main rivals are perceived to be Lyon and FC Napoli at 12/1 and 14/1 respectively.

Leicester City – 16/1

Things haven’t been quite so straightforward for Leicester City in Europa League Group C, the Foxes involved in an extremely tight pool. Brendan Rodgers’ men sit in pole position with just a single game left to play, however just two points separate them from bottom side Legia Warsaw. As such, any two of the sides in the group can progress through to the knockout stages of the competition, therefore we can expect some cagey encounters in the last round of group fixtures. Leicester certainly helped their cause when thumping Legia 3-1 at the King Power Stadium last night and the bookies now go 16/1 that they go all the way in the competition.

Update: 05.11.21

West Ham United – 10/1

With just two rounds of group fixtures left to play, West Ham United sit four points clear at the summit of the table and the bookies continue to make them favourites to win this season’s Europa League.

West Ham dropped their first points in Group H when drawing 2-2 away to Genk last night, an own-goal from Tomas Soucek in the 87th minute denying David Moyes’ men another three points. This was the 1000th match as a manager for Moyes and it was a hugely important one given that other results mean that his men have now qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

Indeed such has been West Ham’s dominance in this group that Genk’s opening goal in the 4th minute was actually the first that the Hammers had conceded since the start of this season’s competition. Next up for Moyes’ side is a trip to Austria to face Rapid Wien later this month, before their group campaign draws to a close when Dinamo Zagreb come to town in early December.

As things stand, the Hammers sit atop the Europa League outright winner betting market with many bookmakers going 10/1 that the East Londoners clinch the trophy. Their perceived main rivals for the trophy are FC Napoli at general odds of 12/1. Lyon come in net at 14/1 while Leicester City complete the top four in the market at 16/1.

The Foes were held to a 1-1 draw by Spartak Moscow at the King Power Stadium last night and as things stand they sit in third position in Group C, just two points separating them from leaders FC Napoli whom they face away from home in their final group outing next month.

Europa League Winner Odds

10/1 – West Ham United

12/1 – Napoli

14/1 – Lyon

16/1 – Leicester City

Update: 29.10.21

West Ham United took a big step closer to the knockout stages of the Europa League when they thumped Genk to the tune of 3-0 last week.

West Ham are completely in control of Europa League Group H with David Moyes’ men collecting maximum points from their three group outings by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0. The Hammers have been superb in this competition thus far and they enjoyed a routine victory over Genk in their third game in the competition last week.

Priced at a general 10/1 to lift the Europa League trophy prior to their last European outing, the odds on the Hammers going all the way haven’t shifted and they remain the same price as things stand, some firms even going 12/1 that the trophy heads to the London Stadium. Nevertheless West Ham are ahead of perceived closest rivals Leicester City who are a general 14/1 shot to claim the trophy this season.

With their excellent goal difference and six points separating them from each of the other three sides, one win from their remaining three group matches would almost certainly be enough to send Moyes’ side into the knockout stages of the tournament and the bookmakers go a general 1/18 that the Hammers finish in pole position in Group H.

West Ham are up against Genk a second time on Thursday evening and their group campaign comes to a close with meetings with Rapid Vienna (away) and Dinamo Zagreb (home).

Leicester City – 14/1

Things are tight in Europa League Group C with Legia Warsaw sitting in pole position after three rounds of fixtures, however Leicester City remain favourites to climb out of this group with just two points separating them from the group leaders.

The 2021/22 Europa League campaign has been something of a mixed bag for Leicester City thus far, Brendan Rodgers’ men having collected just three points from their three outings. The Foxes opened their account with a 2-2 draw at home to Napoli and this was followed by a 1-0 defeat away to legia Warsaw. Their last outing in the competition was a thrilling affair with Leicester going two goals behind against bottom side Spartak Moscow in the Russian capital and pulling themselves back to ultimately win 4-3.

Across all competitions, the Foxes have now gone five games without defeat and confidence will be high ahead of their next European outing against Spartak at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening. As things stand, Brendan Rodgers’ side are general second favourites to win the competition outright with most bookies going 14/1 that the Europa League trophy heads to the East Midlands this season.

Update: 20.10.21

West Ham United 10/1 to win competition

West Ham United are impressing in the Premier League this season and David Moyes’ side are now firm favourites to add some silverware this season in the form of the Europa League trophy.

West Ham’s 2-0 win at home to Rapid Vienna in their last European outing preserved their faultless start to the competition, coming as it did on the back of a win by the same scoreline away to Dinamo Zagreb in their tournament opener. The Hammers now sit firmly at the summit of the Group H table after two games and the bookmakers have slashed the odds on them winning the competition outright, most firms going 10/1 that they go all the way and lift the trophy.

David Moyes’ side secured a place in the group stages of the Europa League for the first time after an excellent 2020/21 Premier League campaign and thus far they have taken to the tournament like a duck to water with four goals scored and none conceded in their two group outings. Indeed even UEFA themselves have admitted that the East Londoners are serious contenders to win this season’s Europa League and punters have been backing them in their droves over the past couple of weeks.

The Hammers will lock horns with Genk on Thursday evening and then they will lock horns with them a second time two weeks later. On paper, this should be a mere formality for West Ham and they could be sitting on 12 points heading into their penultimate group match. History has shown that this should be enough to ensure top spot at the end of the group stages and the Hammers can therefore be confident of securing for themselves a place inn the knockout stages in March.

Europa League Winner Odds

10/1 – West Ham United

14/1 – Bayer Leverkusen

14/1 – Napoli

14/1 – Lazio

14/1 – Leicester City

16/1 – Lyon

20/1 – Real Sociedad

20/1 – Eintracht Frankfurt

Update: 01.10.21

Leicester City now out at 20/1 to win trophy

Leicester City failed in their bid to secure Champions League football at the end of last season and despite looking good for a top-four finish throughout the latter half of the campaign, they could only manage a place in the Europa League this term.

Having been favourites to win the 2021/22 Europa League trophy just a couple of weeks ago, Leicester City have seen their odds lengthen in the market thanks to some disappointing results in the competition. Having been held to a 2-2 draw by Napoli in their tournament opener last month, the Foxes went down to a thoroughly disappointing 1-0 defeat at Legia Warsaw in their second European outing of the season last night. This has left Brendan Rodgers’ men at the foot of the Group C table and somewhat surprisingly they sit level on a single point with previous joint-favourites Napoli.

Prior to the start of the competition, Leicester and Napoli were both heavily backed to win the competition, however it is now conceivable that they might fail to make it out of the group altogether.

The bookmakers now go a general 20/1 on Leicester City bouncing back from this recent disappointment and winning the trophy, while Napoli remain one of the favourites despite their recent setbacks, the bookies going a general 14/1 on the Series A outfit.

West Ham ensured that they remain in the driving seat in Group H with a fine 2-0 win at home to Rapid Vienna last night, this coming on the back of a win by the same scoreline at Dinamo Zagreb in their tournament opener. The Hammers are now favourites to win the competition at general odds of 10/1.

In Scotland, both Rangers and Celtic both suffered a second successive defeat in the competition and with zero points apiece, it is starting to look as though their participation in the tournament will be a brief one.

10/1 – West Ham United

14/1 – Napoli

14/1 – Bayer Leverkusen

16/1 – Lazio

16/1 – Lyon

20/1 – Leicester City

100/1 – Rangers

200/1 – Celtic

Update: 17.09.21

Two of the favourites for the 2021/22 Europa League trophy, Leicester City and FC Napoli, went head-to-head at the King Power Stadium last night with each side collecting a single point apiece following a 2-2 draw. With Legia beating Spartak Moscow in the other Group C match of the evening, Leicester and Napoli sit joint-second in the table after one game.

As things stand, Leicester City remain joint-favourites to lift the Europa League trophy at the end of the campaign at general odds of 12/1. Also at these odds are FC Napoli and West Ham United, the latter having enjoyed a fine 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in their group opener.

Napoli are odds-on to finish at the top of Group C while Leicester City are out at 17/10 for the same. West Ham are expected to have few issues clinching pole position in Group H with most firms going odds-on at 2/5 on the Hammers.

North of the border, it was disappointment for both sides of the Old Firm as Rangers went down 2-0 at home to Lyon and Celtic lost 4-3 away to Real Betis. The Hoops are way out at 80/1 to win this season’s Europa League trophy while Steven Gerrard’s men are a 66/1 shot for the title.

12/1 – Leicester City

12/1 – West Ham United

12/1 – FC Napoli

Update: 27.08.21

Leicester City remain joint-favourites to win the 2021/22 Europa League following the draw for the group stages which took place this morning. The Foxes opened their Premier League account with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium but this was followed by a 4-1 thumping at the hands of current league leaders West Ham United. In fairness the Foxes’ back-line has been shattered by injuries and once the key defenders are back in action, Brendan Rodgers can look to the future with more confidence. Indeed once the Europa League group stages get underway, the Foxes boss will be hopeful of having a near full-strength squad at his disposal and the bookies go a general 12/1 that they go all the way in the competition. Leicester have certainly been placed in a potentially tough group which also contains the likes of Spartak Moscow, Legia and fellow joint-favourites FC Napoli, however most pundits believe that they will finish in the top two in this group.

The odds on West Ham United winning the competition have also been slashed following this morning’s draw. The Hammers were a general 20/1 to go all the way in the competition just a few hours ago but having been paired with the likes of Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H, some bookies are going as low as 12/1 that David Moyes’ men lift the trophy.

North of the border, Rangers are a general 50/1 shot for the trophy having been placed in Group A alongside Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby while arch-rivals Celtic are a 66/1 shot following their placing in Group G alongside Ferencvaros, Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen.

Europa League Winner Odds

12/1 – Leicester City

12/1 – West Ham United

12/1 – FC Napoli

16/1 – Lazio

16/1 – Bayer Leverkusen

20/1 – Lyon

20/1 – Real Sociedad

25/1 – Eintracht Frankfurt

25/1 – Real Betis

18.08.21

Europa League football will be seen as scant reward for Leicester City’s efforts last season, Brendan Rodgers’ men looking pretty well placed for a top-four finish only a few weeks before the end of the 2020/21 campaign. Nevertheless some disappointing results scuppered these plans and they need to console themselves with a place in the continent’s second-tier competition, the Europa League.

Rodgers’ side got things off to a fine start in their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Foxes boss will clearly be aiming for a Champions League berth at the close of the campaign, the bookies going a general 7/2 that Leicester finish the season in the top-four of the Premier League.

The Foxes are joint-favourites to win the Europa League outright this season alongside Serie A outfit FC Napoli, the bookies going a general 12/1 on both sides in what is a pretty tight market. It remains to be seen who Leicester City will be up against in the group stages of the tournament and the draw for this phase will take place later this month once the qualifying play-offs are out of the way.

Lazio are currently third-favourites in the ‘Europa League Winner’ betting market at odds of 16/1 while West Ham United, Real Sociedad and Bayer Leverkusen come in next at 20/1 apiece. North of the border, Celtic are 100/1 to win the competition following their exit from the Champions League at the qualifying stages while arch-rivals Rangers are out at 150/1 on account of their still being involved in the Champions League campaign.

Europa League Winner Best Betting Odds

12/1 – Leicester City

12/1 – FC Napoli

16/1 – Lazio

20/1 – West Ham United

20/1 – Real Sociedad

20/1 – Bayer Leverkusen

25/1 – Eintracht Frankfurt

25/1 – Lyon

33/1 – Real Betis

50/1 – Marseille