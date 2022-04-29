Europa League Results & Scores

We’re now midway through the semi-finals of this season’s Europa League and as such, now is the best time to check out the latest Europa League results and scores ahead of tonight’s group-stage draw.

Europa League Odds: Who is favourite to land the trophy?

Update: 29.04.22

RB Leipzig edged past Rangers to the tune of 1-0 last night and they head into the second leg at Ibrox with the slenderest of margins. On the back of this victory, the bookies have installed the Bundesliga side as odds-on favourites to go all the way in the competition.

It was disappointment for both British sides in the Europa League semi-finals last night with defending Scottish champions Rangers going down 1-0 away to RB Leipzig and Premier League hopefuls West Ham United losing 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt. The Hammers had been big favourites to win at the London Stadium last night but having gone a goal behind within the opening two minutes, they struggled to get to grips with their opponents.

Prior to last night’s round of fixtures, West Ham had been favourites to lift this season’s Europa League trophy but on the back of last night’s defeat their odds drifted in the outright market and David Moyes’ men are now out at 5/1 to win the tournament. That said, a single-goal deficit is hardly a massive mountain to climb and many sides in this competition have successfully pulled themselves back from a first leg defeat.

Similarly Rangers also find themselves heading into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with a single goal deficit although they have an advantage in that their second leg takes place on home soil. The Light Blues successfully hauled themselves back from a 1-0 defeat at Braga in the quarter-finals of the competition and Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will be quietly confident of getting the better of their opponents in West Glasgow next Thursday.

The bookmakers have RB Leipzig chalked in as odds-on favourites to go all the way in the 2021/22 Europa League campaign at general odds of 5/6 while Eintracht Frankfurt are now a general 11/4 shot on account of their win in East London. West Ham are out at 5/1 for the trophy while Rangers are a 10/1 punt as things stand.

Europa League Winner Odds

5/6 – RB Leipzig

11/4 – Eintracht Frankfurt

5/1 – West Ham United

10/1 – Rangers

27.08.21

Europa League Draw Date & Time

The draw for the group stages of this season’s Europa League takes place today (Friday 27th August 2021) at 11:00am UK time. The stipulation is that no teams from the same league can be placed in the same group, therefore no all-English ties will be seen at this stage of the competition.

Europa League Draw Pots

Pot One

Braga

Monaco

Olympiacos

Lazio

GNK Dinamo

Leverkusen

Napoli

Lyon

Pot Two

PSV Eindhoven

Genk

Lokomotiva Moskva

Rangers

Leicester City

Crvena Zvezda

Frankfurt

Celtic

Pot Three

Sparta Praha

Spartak Moskva

Fenerbahce

Real Betis

Real Sociedad

West Ham United

Ludogorets

Marseille

Pot Four

Brondby

Sturm Graz

Antwerp

Ferencvaros

Midtjylland

Legia Warszawa

Galatasaray

Rapid Wien

Europa League Betting Odds

As things stand, Leicester City are favourites to land the trophy ahead of today’s draw, Brendan Rodgers’ side currently a 12/1 shot, ahead of Serie A sides FC Napoli at 14/1 and Lazio at 16/1. The other Premier League contenders are West Ham United who are fourth favourites to land the trophy at 20/1.

Some top European sides come in next with Lyon, Real Sociedad and Bayer Leverkusen all priced at 25/1. Eintracht Frankfurt come in next in the betting market at a general 28/1 while Real Betis are a 33/1 shot.

Despite making it into the last sixteen of the competition in 2020/21, Rangers are priced at 66/1, the same as their Old Firm rivals Celtic.

At the foot of the betting market, Rapid Vienna are a 125/1 shot ahead of Antwerp at 150/1.

12/1 – Leicester City

14/1 – Napoli

16/1 – Lazio

20/1 – West Ham United

25/1 – Lyon

25/1 – Real Sociedad

25/1 – Bayer Leverkusen

28/1 – Eintracht Frankfurt

33/1 – Real Betis