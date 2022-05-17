Europa League Scores & Results

The 2022 Europa League Final is almost here with Rangers set to do battle with Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville, therefore now is a great time to check out the very latest Europa League scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Europa League Final: Best Odds, Latest News & Previous Winners

Rangers have a hot date on Wednesday evening when they take to the big stage in the 2022 Europa League Final. Can Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men clinch the trophy or will they head back home empty handed? We bring you all the key details for the final.

Rangers have silenced their critics by making it through to the Europa League Final and far from having an easy route to the sharp end of this competition, they have managed to take out some big guns along the way, most notably Borussia Dortmund. Nevertheless they face a very difficult opponent in the form of Eintracht Frankfurt and the thousands of Scottish fans descending on Seville right now will be desperately hoping for something to cheer on Wednesday evening.

When is the 2022 Europa League Final?

The Europa League Final kicks off at 8:00pm, BST on Wednesday, 18th May 2022. Rangers have brushed aside the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig en-route to this stage of the tournament while Eintracht Frankfurt have impressed when edging past Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham United.

What TV channel is the match on?

Live coverage of the 2022 Europa League Final is provided by BT Sport 1, the pre-match build-up starting at 6:30pm.

What are odds?

Eintracht Frankfurt haven’t enjoyed a successful Bundesliga campaign with an 11th-placed finish at the end of the campaign, however they go into this match as the bookmakers’ favourites at best odds of 7/5. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers are outsiders to lift the trophy at best odds of 28/13 while a draw in 90 minutes is up for grabs at a general 12/5.

Outright

7/5 – Eintracht Frankfurt

28/13 – Rangers

12/5 – Draw

Both Teams to Score

13/20 – Yes

5/4 – No

Total Goals

9/10 – Over 2.5

9/10 – Under 2.5

23/10 – Over 3.5

27/10 – Under 1.5

6/1 – Over 4.5

Correct Score 90 minutes

11/2 – Draw 1-1

7/1 – Frankfurt 1-0

15/2 – Frankfurt 2-1

17/2 – Rangers 1-0

9/1 – Rangers 2-1

9/1 – Draw 0-0

10/1 – Frankfurt 2-0

First Goalscorer

4/1 – Kemar Roofe

6/1 – Fashion Sakala

6/1 – Goncalo Paciencia

13/2 – Joe Aribo

8/1 – Daichi Kamada

9/1 – Scott Wright

9/1 – James Tavernier

9/1 – Filip Kostic

9/1 – Scott Arfield

Who are the past winners?

2020/21 – Villarreal

2019/20 – Sevilla

2018/19 – Chelsea

2017/18 – Atletico Madrid

2016/17 – Manchester United

2015/16 – Sevilla

2014/15 – Sevilla

2013/14 – Sevilla

2012/13 – Chelsea

2011/12 – Atletico Madrid